Twitter explodes as spirited comeback guides Liverpool to Champions League final after 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal

Vatsal Vora
Vatsal Vora
Modified May 04, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Liverpool secured a dramatic comeback to book their place in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. The Reds overturned a 2-0 deficit at half-time to win 3-2 on the night (Tuesday, May 3) and 5-2 on aggregate over Villarreal in the semifinals.

Villarreal made a bright start to the second leg and scored within the first three minutes through Boulaye Dia. Unai Emery's side got behind the Reds' defense and managed to pull one goal back in the tie.

Villarreal had a massive penalty shout 10 minutes before the half-time whistle when Giovani Lo Celso was brought down by Alisson Becker in the box. The referee, however, turned those appeals down.

Moments later, the La Liga side doubled their advantage and leveled the tie on aggregate. Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin headed in from from close range to score past Alisson Becker in the 41st minute.

The second half was a completely different story. This time Liverpool had a better start and started to dictate possession. The Reds pulled one back just after the hour mark through midfielder Fabinho as his shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Liverpool leveled the game moments later when second-half substitute Luis Diaz headed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. This regained the Reds' two-goal advantage in the tie.

Sadio Mane put the tie beyond all doubt as he scored past an empty goal following yet another error from Geronimo Rulli in minute 74.

The end-to-end game at the Estadio de la Ceramica had football fans on Twitter on the edge of their seats.

Here are some tweets in regards to the game:

WE’RE INTO THE #UCL FINAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙌 https://t.co/YdorzkTYWY
Would have loved to be a fly-on-the-wall in the Liverpool camp at half-time..... Different team emerged ...
Very considerate of @LFC to make it interesting for us for a while. Klopp, though, sorted it. He’s brilliant.
rulli was definitely watching “TOP 5 KARIUS SKILLS” #VILLIV https://t.co/227TqSFBuf
2-3.MANÉ SCORES! IT’S TRULY OVER FOR VILLARREAL NOW! https://t.co/CYJ1TakuGb
Geronimo Rulli is so much better in Football Manager
41': Villarreal 2-0 Liverpool74': Villarreal 2-3 LiverpoolBack in full control of this tie! 😱#UCL https://t.co/dlKwB2yvPm
If this was my Under 10s team from back in the day this Villarreal keeper would be getting Man Of The Match for not giving up and keeping trying.
https://t.co/3bQ1seH7b6
Rulli must have a holiday booked for May 28th
WHAT.A.BLOODY.PLAYER.LUIS.DIAZ.IS. https://t.co/B5gupLToRK
UnRulli
Luis Diaz has transformed this game. What a signing.
LUIS DIAZ FOR BALLON D’OR
Come onnnn! What a goal
GET IN. Bit of luck but I’ll take that anyway. Super Fabinho 🙌🏻
Totally fucked it that half. Feels like we've picked a team for a nice game of football, and they've come for a fight. Massive improvement needed first 10 in the 2nd half or just get Hendo and Diaz on now. Gonna see how deep these boys can dig. Not dead yet.
Étienne Capoue 🆚 Liverpool🅰️ 3'🅰️ 41' [Equalising assist]#Villareal #Liverpool #UEFAChampionsLeague #UEFA https://t.co/xl6vqxonaQ
Villareal are massive
FRANCIS COQUELIN WHAT
COQUELIN WITH THE SOARING HEADER IN THE CL SEMI!!! https://t.co/7rn5yoqNvY
What do you think - penalty or no penalty? #UCL https://t.co/ht0EKOJ1pD
Liverpool's worst 30 minutes of the entire season and we're in May.
It’s literally Villarreal vs Van Dijk
This is so unliverpool-like.
My arse has fully gone.
https://t.co/20X80RZs7F
Worst possible start we could imagine
🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/bbnzPxSNPW
What a goal, game on!! #VILLIV #UCL
02:51 - Boulaye Dia's goal after 2 minutes and 51 seconds is the earliest Liverpool have conceded in the #UCL since April 2018 (01:57 vs Manchester City). Interesting. #VILLIV

Jurgen Klopp's side have now reached their third Champions League final in five years. They will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Paris later this month on May 28.

Liverpool will return to Premier League action at the weekend

Jurgen Klopp's side will now return to Premier League action following their adventure in Spain against Villarreal. Liverpool are scheduled to take on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently involved in a tightly-contested battle for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City. The Reds are currently second and a point behind leaders Man City with four games remaining in the season.

🎙| David James on Spurs facing Liverpool and the Fight for Top four: “Tottenham on their day are capable of upsetting teams”. - [@footballdaily] https://t.co/6xt94w6QBA

The Merseyside club last secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over an in-form Newcastle United side at St. James' Park. A solitary goal from Naby Keita in the first-half was enough for the Reds to secure all three points last weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. The result meant that City are just one goal behind Liverpool in terms of goal difference, which could play a vital role in this title race.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

