Twitter explodes as spirited comeback guides Liverpool to Champions League final after 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal

Liverpool secured a dramatic comeback to book their place in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. The Reds overturned a 2-0 deficit at half-time to win 3-2 on the night (Tuesday, May 3) and 5-2 on aggregate over Villarreal in the semifinals.
Villarreal made a bright start to the second leg and scored within the first three minutes through Boulaye Dia. Unai Emery's side got behind the Reds' defense and managed to pull one goal back in the tie.
Villarreal had a massive penalty shout 10 minutes before the half-time whistle when Giovani Lo Celso was brought down by Alisson Becker in the box. The referee, however, turned those appeals down.
Moments later, the La Liga side doubled their advantage and leveled the tie on aggregate. Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin headed in from from close range to score past Alisson Becker in the 41st minute.
The second half was a completely different story. This time Liverpool had a better start and started to dictate possession. The Reds pulled one back just after the hour mark through midfielder Fabinho as his shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.
Liverpool leveled the game moments later when second-half substitute Luis Diaz headed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. This regained the Reds' two-goal advantage in the tie.
Sadio Mane put the tie beyond all doubt as he scored past an empty goal following yet another error from Geronimo Rulli in minute 74.
The end-to-end game at the Estadio de la Ceramica had football fans on Twitter on the edge of their seats.
Jurgen Klopp's side have now reached their third Champions League final in five years. They will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Paris later this month on May 28.
Liverpool will return to Premier League action at the weekend
Jurgen Klopp's side will now return to Premier League action following their adventure in Spain against Villarreal. Liverpool are scheduled to take on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp's side are currently involved in a tightly-contested battle for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City. The Reds are currently second and a point behind leaders Man City with four games remaining in the season.
The Merseyside club last secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over an in-form Newcastle United side at St. James' Park. A solitary goal from Naby Keita in the first-half was enough for the Reds to secure all three points last weekend.
Manchester City, on the other hand, secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. The result meant that City are just one goal behind Liverpool in terms of goal difference, which could play a vital role in this title race.