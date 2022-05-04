Twitter explodes as spirited comeback guides Liverpool to Champions League final after 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal

Liverpool secured a dramatic comeback to book their place in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. The Reds overturned a 2-0 deficit at half-time to win 3-2 on the night (Tuesday, May 3) and 5-2 on aggregate over Villarreal in the semifinals.

Villarreal made a bright start to the second leg and scored within the first three minutes through Boulaye Dia. Unai Emery's side got behind the Reds' defense and managed to pull one goal back in the tie.

Villarreal had a massive penalty shout 10 minutes before the half-time whistle when Giovani Lo Celso was brought down by Alisson Becker in the box. The referee, however, turned those appeals down.

Moments later, the La Liga side doubled their advantage and leveled the tie on aggregate. Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin headed in from from close range to score past Alisson Becker in the 41st minute.

The second half was a completely different story. This time Liverpool had a better start and started to dictate possession. The Reds pulled one back just after the hour mark through midfielder Fabinho as his shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Liverpool leveled the game moments later when second-half substitute Luis Diaz headed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. This regained the Reds' two-goal advantage in the tie.

Sadio Mane put the tie beyond all doubt as he scored past an empty goal following yet another error from Geronimo Rulli in minute 74.

The end-to-end game at the Estadio de la Ceramica had football fans on Twitter on the edge of their seats.

Here are some tweets in regards to the game:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Would have loved to be a fly-on-the-wall in the Liverpool camp at half-time..... Different team emerged ... Would have loved to be a fly-on-the-wall in the Liverpool camp at half-time..... Different team emerged ...

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Very considerate of @LFC to make it interesting for us for a while. Klopp, though, sorted it. He’s brilliant. Very considerate of @LFC to make it interesting for us for a while. Klopp, though, sorted it. He’s brilliant.

Out of Context Football Manager @nocontextfm1 Geronimo Rulli is so much better in Football Manager Geronimo Rulli is so much better in Football Manager

Will Brazier @willbrazier If this was my Under 10s team from back in the day this Villarreal keeper would be getting Man Of The Match for not giving up and keeping trying. If this was my Under 10s team from back in the day this Villarreal keeper would be getting Man Of The Match for not giving up and keeping trying.

Paddy Power @paddypower Rulli must have a holiday booked for May 28th Rulli must have a holiday booked for May 28th

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Luis Diaz has transformed this game. What a signing. Luis Diaz has transformed this game. What a signing.

Jamie Mellon @JamieMellon4 LUIS DIAZ FOR BALLON D’OR LUIS DIAZ FOR BALLON D’OR

Rebeca Tavares @reebecatavares Come onnnn! What a goal Come onnnn! What a goal

James @FabNabyLFC 🏻 GET IN. Bit of luck but I’ll take that anyway. Super Fabinho GET IN. Bit of luck but I’ll take that anyway. Super Fabinho 🙌🏻

Paul (Maych) Machin @ThePaulMachin Totally fucked it that half.



Feels like we've picked a team for a nice game of football, and they've come for a fight. Massive improvement needed first 10 in the 2nd half or just get Hendo and Diaz on now. Gonna see how deep these boys can dig. Not dead yet. Totally fucked it that half. Feels like we've picked a team for a nice game of football, and they've come for a fight. Massive improvement needed first 10 in the 2nd half or just get Hendo and Diaz on now. Gonna see how deep these boys can dig. Not dead yet.

Aarav @_aarava Villareal are massive Villareal are massive

Megan Cantle @megancantle99 FRANCIS COQUELIN WHAT FRANCIS COQUELIN WHAT

gunnerblog @gunnerblog COQUELIN WITH THE SOARING HEADER IN THE CL SEMI!!! COQUELIN WITH THE SOARING HEADER IN THE CL SEMI!!! https://t.co/7rn5yoqNvY

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool's worst 30 minutes of the entire season and we're in May. Liverpool's worst 30 minutes of the entire season and we're in May.

Mulvr Boy @Jmulla_15 It’s literally Villarreal vs Van Dijk It’s literally Villarreal vs Van Dijk

Rhesus @blessedmouth This is so unliverpool-like. This is so unliverpool-like.

Ben Webb @BenWebbLFC My arse has fully gone. My arse has fully gone.

Raghav Mittal @mittalrag Worst possible start we could imagine Worst possible start we could imagine

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 02:51 - Boulaye Dia's goal after 2 minutes and 51 seconds is the earliest Liverpool have conceded in the #UCL since April 2018 (01:57 vs Manchester City). Interesting. #VILLIV 02:51 - Boulaye Dia's goal after 2 minutes and 51 seconds is the earliest Liverpool have conceded in the #UCL since April 2018 (01:57 vs Manchester City). Interesting. #VILLIV

Jurgen Klopp's side have now reached their third Champions League final in five years. They will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Paris later this month on May 28.

Liverpool will return to Premier League action at the weekend

Jurgen Klopp's side will now return to Premier League action following their adventure in Spain against Villarreal. Liverpool are scheduled to take on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently involved in a tightly-contested battle for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City. The Reds are currently second and a point behind leaders Man City with four games remaining in the season.

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress



“Tottenham on their day are capable of upsetting teams”.



- [ 🎙| David James on Spurs facing Liverpool and the Fight for Top four:“Tottenham on their day are capable of upsetting teams”.- [ @footballdaily 🎙| David James on Spurs facing Liverpool and the Fight for Top four: “Tottenham on their day are capable of upsetting teams”. - [@footballdaily] https://t.co/6xt94w6QBA

The Merseyside club last secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over an in-form Newcastle United side at St. James' Park. A solitary goal from Naby Keita in the first-half was enough for the Reds to secure all three points last weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. The result meant that City are just one goal behind Liverpool in terms of goal difference, which could play a vital role in this title race.

