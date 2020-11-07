Twitter explodes as substitute Lionel Messi steals the show for Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Betis locked horns at the Camp Nou in an exciting La Liga encounter. In a captivating encounter, Barcelona recorded a thumping 5-2 victory and returned to winning ways domestically, as Lionel Messi came on as a substitute and stole the show.

In a shocking turn of events, the Argentine was surprisingly left on the bench by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. Lionel Messi was reportedly nursing a minor injury and was not risked by the Dutchman. Nevertheless, Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 22nd minute, as he put the finishing touches to a pass from Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann then went from hero to villain quickly, as he missed a penalty to put Barcelona 2-0 ahead. At the stroke of the half time whistle, the Catalan giants were punished for the missed penalty, as Antonio Sarabia scored the equalizer for Real Betis.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi takes center stage as a substitute

Lionel Messi came off the bench for Barcelona at the interval, as he replaced Ansu Fati for the second 45 minutes. The Argentine maestro showed his class in the second half and won the game for his side with a match-winning performance.

After Griezmann made amends for his penalty miss, Messi got his name on the scoresheet twice, as he finally scored his first open play goal of the season. Barcelona scored four goals in the second half, while Betis pulled one back through Loren Moron.

Sergi Roberto added gloss to the scoreline with a late fifth goal, as Lionel Messi once again played his hand in the goal with an assist. The Argentine was benched, but Koeman's decision was vindicated in some style, as the Barcelona icon came off the bench to inspire his side to victory.

Here are the best Tweets from an impressive Barcelona victory at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's first penalty without Messi:



Missed 🙃 pic.twitter.com/93SpnFbNW5 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2020

Leo Messi is 4 Goals away from breaking Pele's Record



⏳ pic.twitter.com/hebXOkZLzs — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 7, 2020

Messi only needed 45 minutes to become MOTM. Messi FC, we’re back! — De Ara Torres (@dearatorres) November 7, 2020

Messi will forever be the greatest player of all time! Idolo😍😍❤❤ — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa1) November 7, 2020

Messi came on and completely changed the game. The way things have gone these past weeks I wouldn’t have put it past Barca to drop points. Never doubt the King pic.twitter.com/prBUzrzehL — MC (@CrewsMat19) November 7, 2020

Messi came on:



✅Made sure Griezmann scored

✅Made sure to register a Pen to frustrate his haters

✅Made sure to score an Open play goal



📍3 Points in the bag pic.twitter.com/SadsIXqDx6 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) November 7, 2020

Messi delaying his first open play goal for the day Joe Biden is elected American president. Both walked their way to victory. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 7, 2020

People who comment "Pessi" on every single Messi related post after Messi scores from open play pic.twitter.com/iCjDGJ53lY — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 7, 2020

Messi when he heard people criticizing him for not running. pic.twitter.com/G4wt64jm3Y — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 7, 2020

So "finished" Messi has 6 goals and 5 assists in 10 games? pic.twitter.com/Skk3mcH277 — Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) November 7, 2020

Lionel Messi produced more shots on target for Barcelona vs. Real Betis than any other player on the pitch (3).



He only played 45 minutes. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/qaQfd10sk0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

Messi has once again levelled with Cristiano Ronaldo, 615 non-penalty career goals each.



Just the 141 fewer games played by the Argentinian.



🐐 pic.twitter.com/KMmkjLDvNn — Football Threads 📊⚽ (@FootyThreads_) November 7, 2020

2 - Lionel Messi came off the bench in a LaLiga game to score a brace for the fifth time in his career and the first time since May 2013, also against Real Betis. Collectors. pic.twitter.com/HiwltPniNd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2020

Barca Fans when Barca fans when

Messi scores a Ronaldo scores

Penalty a penalty pic.twitter.com/par89rvrlH — Tinka 🔴 (@UtdCode) November 7, 2020

So much talking about running and all that mediocre bullshit only for Messi to come on & solve the game in 10 minutes.



But will the mediocre average football fan learn? Of course not — Messi, Laporta, Cruyff, Burofax. En este orden. (@MoRosement) November 7, 2020

RED INFORM BRUNO

RED INFORM MESSI

RED INFORM BIDEN



What a TOTW this is going to be.... — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) November 7, 2020

MESSI GOAL - what a finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yshV4vLpyw — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) November 7, 2020

MESSI SCORES FROM OPEN PLAYYYYYYYYYYYYY — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) November 7, 2020

Messi extends his record of Most goals as a Substitute in La Liga History! pic.twitter.com/Tz3F4np8iU — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) November 7, 2020

45' Subbed on

49' Dummy assist for Griezmann

61' Scores from the penalty spot



Lionel Messi, impact sub. pic.twitter.com/jYk1U63FAo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2020

Lionel Messi has scored from open play in LaLiga for the first time in 122 days.



He's back. 👊 pic.twitter.com/rgB1L2TRMB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

Messi scores his first open play goal in 91 days 😮 pic.twitter.com/QHE8XjanP0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2020