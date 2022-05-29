Twitter explodes as Thibaut Courtois brilliance guides Real Madrid to 1-0 win over Liverpool in Champions League final

Buoyed by an incredible performance from Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe after securing a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Kick-off at the Stade de France faced an unprecedented delay after chaos and congestion outside the stadium. Liverpool fans were locked outside of the gates despite carrying official tickets to the game in what proved to be a major disappointment.

UEFA were publicly called out by fans and journalists alike for the sheer mismanagement of the situation outside the stadium as fans faced pepper spray and tear gas attacks.

Despite the negativity surrounding the 36-minute delay in kick-off, the Champions League final got off to an exciting start. Liverpool were on the front-foot and pressed their opponents high up the pitch.

Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois enjoyed an excellent outing between the sticks as he made a number of crucial saves. Mohamed Salah was the first player to test him on the night, with the Liverpool man forcing a save from close-range. Sadio Mane then unleashed a shot from distance, which was well stopped and gathered by Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper was also positioned quite well to gather a tame header from Salah after a croos from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, just before the half-time interval, it seemed like Karim Benzema had given Real Madrid the lead.

Although the Frenchman found the back of the net after the ball fell kindly to him inside the box, he was adjudged to be offside in the build-up to it. VAR's intervention brought a lengthy check but the decision from the linesman remained, much to the disappointment of the Real Madrid fans.

However, the Los Blancos were rewarded soon after the second half began. Vinicius Jr sneaked in behind Alexander-Arnold before finding the back of the net following a cross from Fede Valverde. Real Madrid were in front and were in no mood to squander the slender lead they managed to get.

Liverpool turned to the bench for answers but Courtois proved tough to crack in goal for Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp responded with a host of changes. Diogo Jota came in for Luis Diaz, while both Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino were also introduced off the bench. But despite their best efforts, Liverpool were unable to claw their way back into the game through an equaliser.

Courtois produced an excellent save late on in the game to deny Salah and ensure his team retained their lead.

Real Madrid managed to hold on and win a record-extending 14th European trophy. For all their dominance, Liverpool ended up with nothing and finished their campaign with only the League Cup and FA Cup in their trophy cabinet.

In the wake of what proved to be a frustrating night for the Reds, Twitter was filled with reactions from all over the world. Here are some of the best:

Zito @_Zeets Liverpool should have known that you need to bury Real Madrid when you have the chance Liverpool should have known that you need to bury Real Madrid when you have the chance

@VideoReacts @VideoReacts Trent when he turned around and saw Vinicius at the back post Trent when he turned around and saw Vinicius at the back post https://t.co/LmcHNixwWX

herculez gomez @herculezg



Insane level. Best GK in the world today. 🧤 Benzema has been the talk all Champions League but the real MVP may be Thibaut Courtois.. #UCL Insane level. Best GK in the world today. 🧤 Benzema has been the talk all Champions League but the real MVP may be Thibaut Courtois.. #UCL Insane level. Best GK in the world today. 🧤

Musa Okwonga @Okwonga Thibaut Courtois, fully the heir to Iker Casillas. Thibaut Courtois, fully the heir to Iker Casillas.

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo Thibaut Courtois pulling out the game of his career in this Champions League final Thibaut Courtois pulling out the game of his career in this Champions League final

ел македоñеро @PSGcofi TAA when he’s not facing bums in the premier league TAA when he’s not facing bums in the premier league https://t.co/YNFSMDjgyJ

Ali @aliali574 Thibaut Courtois it will be an insult if he is not the golden ball. No player put more impact on games as he did . Thibaut Courtois it will be an insult if he is not the golden ball. No player put more impact on games as he did .

Mrinal @Mrinal008 Chelsea hipsters wanted Hazard to start instead of Valverde Chelsea hipsters wanted Hazard to start instead of Valverde 😂

Ryougi @e_ryougi CARRY ON, SPARTANS. TONIGHT WE WILL DINE ON THE CORPSE OF LIVERPOOL. CARRY ON, SPARTANS. TONIGHT WE WILL DINE ON THE CORPSE OF LIVERPOOL. https://t.co/bQ6wd41gNC

🥤 @sellSilva_ Dani Ceballos went from Norwich away to a UCL Final cameo vs Liverpool Dani Ceballos went from Norwich away to a UCL Final cameo vs Liverpool https://t.co/xxxVCVdHXd

Felix Things @felix_szn This Casemiro second half performance is EXACTLY why he's the best in his position.

People were calling him finished after 45 mins uno This Casemiro second half performance is EXACTLY why he's the best in his position.People were calling him finished after 45 mins uno

Star @_Hanoo11o



#LiverpoolVsRealMadrid Sergio Ramos when he see Casemiro stopping Salah: Sergio Ramos when he see Casemiro stopping Salah: 😂 #LiverpoolVsRealMadrid https://t.co/6vC5a67GbF

𝙼𝚞𝚒𝙰 @MuiaKenn_

#LiverpoolRealMadrid "we have a score to settle" innit? "we have a score to settle" innit?#LiverpoolRealMadrid

Mr. Dream Fixer @__Mahamed Dani Ceballos ON, just to piss off Arsenal fans Dani Ceballos ON, just to piss off Arsenal fans 😄

Harry Pinero @harrypinero Modric has clocked football completely. Modric has clocked football completely.

themadrumbler 🇰🇪 @themadrumbler Can't believe I waited all week for this #LIVRMA I was expecting goals galore, a thriller at least. Nothing about this game has been exciting Can't believe I waited all week for this #LIVRMA I was expecting goals galore, a thriller at least. Nothing about this game has been exciting

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Militao chose the perfect night to be perfect Militao chose the perfect night to be perfect

