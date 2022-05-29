Twitter explodes as Thibaut Courtois brilliance guides Real Madrid to 1-0 win over Liverpool in Champions League final

Buoyed by an incredible performance from Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe after securing a 1-0 win over Liverpool.
Kick-off at the Stade de France faced an unprecedented delay after chaos and congestion outside the stadium. Liverpool fans were locked outside of the gates despite carrying official tickets to the game in what proved to be a major disappointment.
UEFA were publicly called out by fans and journalists alike for the sheer mismanagement of the situation outside the stadium as fans faced pepper spray and tear gas attacks.
Despite the negativity surrounding the 36-minute delay in kick-off, the Champions League final got off to an exciting start. Liverpool were on the front-foot and pressed their opponents high up the pitch.
Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois enjoyed an excellent outing between the sticks as he made a number of crucial saves. Mohamed Salah was the first player to test him on the night, with the Liverpool man forcing a save from close-range. Sadio Mane then unleashed a shot from distance, which was well stopped and gathered by Courtois.
The Belgian goalkeeper was also positioned quite well to gather a tame header from Salah after a croos from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, just before the half-time interval, it seemed like Karim Benzema had given Real Madrid the lead.
Although the Frenchman found the back of the net after the ball fell kindly to him inside the box, he was adjudged to be offside in the build-up to it. VAR's intervention brought a lengthy check but the decision from the linesman remained, much to the disappointment of the Real Madrid fans.
However, the Los Blancos were rewarded soon after the second half began. Vinicius Jr sneaked in behind Alexander-Arnold before finding the back of the net following a cross from Fede Valverde. Real Madrid were in front and were in no mood to squander the slender lead they managed to get.
Liverpool turned to the bench for answers but Courtois proved tough to crack in goal for Real Madrid
Jurgen Klopp responded with a host of changes. Diogo Jota came in for Luis Diaz, while both Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino were also introduced off the bench. But despite their best efforts, Liverpool were unable to claw their way back into the game through an equaliser.
Courtois produced an excellent save late on in the game to deny Salah and ensure his team retained their lead.
Real Madrid managed to hold on and win a record-extending 14th European trophy. For all their dominance, Liverpool ended up with nothing and finished their campaign with only the League Cup and FA Cup in their trophy cabinet.
