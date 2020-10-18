Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur squander 3 goal lead against West Ham 

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United played out one of the games of the season, as the two sides shared the points after a dramatic 3-3 draw. Jose Mourinho's side squandered a three-goal lead late in the game, with the Hammers scoring a stunning equalizer to steal a point in North London.

Quickfire goals from Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane put Spurs in the driving seat, with the latter scoring a brace and providing an assist for the first goal. West Ham, however, produced one of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history, as they scored three goals in the last five minutes of the game.

Fabian Balbuena's strike and an own goal from Davinson Sanchez gave West Ham hope heading into the closing stages of the game, as the away side threatened to pull off the unthinkable. Deep into stoppage time, Manuel Lanzini's stunner from outside the box capped off an unlikely comeback from the Hammers and sparked wild celebrations from the players.

Here are the best reactions from one of the games of the season so far.

This is going to be the craziest Premier League season of all time. We have had more drama and amazing matches in five rounds than some full seasons in English football. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 18, 2020

Mourinho in the first half and Mourinho at 90'+4'🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0wDjSH7dCg — A Promise Kept🗨 (@eduinata) October 18, 2020

Tottenham (1.72) 3-3 (1.84) West Ham — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 18, 2020

🗣"It's football, I prefer to praise West Ham's belief, I give them credit"



Jose Mourinho praises West Ham pic.twitter.com/qhq68pfHwQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2020

Manuel Lanzini just wrapped up the Goal of the Season award with that phenomenal strike. Mourinho, Bale and Kane taking a big L. Shouldn't have taken Sonny off at three zero. Moyesy just graduated from King of Zoom to King of the comeback. This league, this season. Inject it. 💉 pic.twitter.com/pFU0hERfwZ — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 18, 2020

Spurs 3-5 Man Utd (2001)

Spurs 3-4 Man City (2004)

Spurs 3-3 West Ham (2020)



For the third time this century, Tottenham Hotspur have failed to win at home after leading 3-0 at half time.#TOTWHU #THFC #WHUFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/UWIEHnmUO1 — bwin (@bwin) October 18, 2020

There goes the Spurs dressing room — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) October 18, 2020

Aston Villa are winning the league btw https://t.co/ebbmkSSA9o — ͏ CHAMP19NS (@DisGameIHateit) October 18, 2020

The greatest sport in the whole wide world. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ITf6X5at2K — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 18, 2020

Thirty minutes ago United shouldn’t have sacked Mourinho and Tottenham were winning the league and now they’ve just drawn 3-3 with West Ham. pic.twitter.com/k8Vkx6dUWK — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) October 18, 2020

SIGN SKRINIAR SIGN SKRINIAR SIGN SKRINIAR!!! Hope it makes sense now — Judas Is No 1 (@TemiTHFC) October 18, 2020

MOURINHO BOTTLED A 3-0 LEAD!? HAHAHAHAHAHA OMG — TellesTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUUU) October 18, 2020

The Barclays’ scriptwriters have run it back to the mid 00’s this season. Unreal scenes every week — Sixty Chaps’ Advocate (@borgixprxdeli) October 18, 2020

This HAS to be goal of the season....



Fucking hell Lanzini pic.twitter.com/gxfhxAZjgj — Dyl.💎 (@ExceIIence) October 18, 2020