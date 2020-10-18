Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur squander 3 goal lead against West Ham 

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United played out one of the games of the season, as the two sides shared the points after a dramatic 3-3 draw. Jose Mourinho's side squandered a three-goal lead late in the game, with the Hammers scoring a stunning equalizer to steal a point in North London.
Quickfire goals from Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane put Spurs in the driving seat, with the latter scoring a brace and providing an assist for the first goal. West Ham, however, produced one of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history, as they scored three goals in the last five minutes of the game.
Fabian Balbuena's strike and an own goal from Davinson Sanchez gave West Ham hope heading into the closing stages of the game, as the away side threatened to pull off the unthinkable. Deep into stoppage time, Manuel Lanzini's stunner from outside the box capped off an unlikely comeback from the Hammers and sparked wild celebrations from the players.
