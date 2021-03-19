Twitter explodes as UEFA Champions League draw is announced

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw certainly ruffled some feathers on social media earlier today with some mouthwatering clashes that are set to take place in April.

With the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid still in contention to win the prestigious trophy, the draw will likely prove to be a pivotal moment in what has been an intriguing season of European football.

The road to the Champions League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/emwWV6E5t4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 19, 2021

Bayern Munich set to face Paris Saint-Germain in 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final repeat

Bayern Munich edged Paris Saint-Germain to a hard-fought victory in last year's Champions League final and the French champions will be looking to exact revenge next month.

Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season and have been vulnerable to counter-attacking sides. Kylian Mbappe stunned Barcelona in the round of 16 and will be intent on making his mark on this game.

We face PSG in a rematch of last year's final! 👀🍿#UCLdraw #packmas pic.twitter.com/bZLlxZ3mgu — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) March 19, 2021

Bayern Munich vs PSG



THIS IS THE MATCH NOT TO MISS!!!!



#UCLdraw — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 19, 2021

PSG Bayern is gonna be unbelievable — James (@UtdJamesss) March 19, 2021

PSG Vs Bayern 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Mbappe has a chance to fix last years result



#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/N8K8CKsBwg — Ricco Snow🍥 (@Riccosnow) March 19, 2021

Bayern vs PSG should be a sick matchup. No way PSG get held scoreless like the final last year. Hopefully an absolute goal fest. — HecticTKS (@HecticTKS) March 19, 2021

Erling Haaland set for Pep Guardiola audition against Manchester City

Manchester City have drawn Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw and social media seems intent on making the most of Erling Haaland's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have reportedly been keen on bringing the Norwegian striker to the Premier League. Haaland has been sensational for Borussia Dortmund this season and is unlikely to hold back against one of his potential destinations next season.

We’ve been drawn against Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the #UCL!



First leg: 6/7 April

Second leg: 13/14 April



How’s that for you, Blues?



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/iEhm3qadRR — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 19, 2021

Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund.



Guardiola vs Haaland.



But Pep can’t complain — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 19, 2021

Guardiola trying to convince Haaland to join Man City after Dortmund beat City in the UCL Quarter Final pic.twitter.com/sSRWIR9cWz — james 🐝 (@BorusseJames) March 19, 2021

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund. A chance for Haaland to prove how good he is? — Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) March 19, 2021

🇩🇪 Thanks to the extraordinary goalscoring feats of Erling Haaland, Dortmund won through to this stage for the first time since 2017.



And now the Man City defence will have to deal with him in the Quarter-Finals.#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/es2PjtZlxU — FotMob (@FotMob) March 19, 2021

City V Dortmund, can't wait to see Haaland knock out his future club before he joins them — Blizen02 (@blizen02) March 19, 2021

Manchester City vs Dortmund is an interesting tie. Haaland and Sancho won’t make it easy for Pep, but the English club are the clear favorites. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 19, 2021

Chelsea pitted against dark horses FC Porto

Chelsea fans on social media were thrilled with the Blues' quarterfinal draw but will have to be wary of premature celebrations. FC Porto have proved their mettle in the UEFA Champions League and their performances against Juventus are a clear indication of their ability to pull off an upset.

Chelsea play Porto!!!! Great Champions league draw for us!!!! — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) March 19, 2021

Should Liverpool progress they will play FC Porto or Chelsea in the semi final. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 19, 2021

Porto vs Chelsea



Ladies and gentlemen we've made it to the semi final — Sugarlitics💙 (@sugarlitics) March 19, 2021

Draw means Chelsea now tournament favourites? — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 19, 2021

Chelsea with the most favourable quarter-final draw and can’t face Man City or Bayern until the final. Pretty much the ideal outcome #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) March 19, 2021

Real Madrid and Liverpool

Real Madrid and Liverpool have played some fascinating games in the past and will now have to face each other during what has been a difficult period for both clubs.

Real Madrid are arguably the better team at the moment and will not be too displeased with the draw. The game will also see Mohamed Salah face Sergio Ramos for the first time since the latter's infamous tackle in the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool.

Rematch of the 2018 final.



Ramos and Salah meet again. pic.twitter.com/sp7uO41sQY — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 19, 2021

Real Madrid vs Liverpool



Ramos vs Salah



I CAN'T WAIT pic.twitter.com/ejhKYGBbY5 — Toni (@ToniKrooz8) March 19, 2021

Ramos to Salah after seeing Real Madrid draw Liverpool in the quaterfinal #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/gVKyZLgLI6 — E (@iamOkon) March 19, 2021

Liverpool might suit Madrid, maybe, as there will be no chance of complacency, and Liverpool not in good moment. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 19, 2021

Real Madrid just needs to luck it out vs Liverpool and Chelsea for another Champions League final. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 19, 2021

Real Madrid and Liverpool fans debating about injuries. pic.twitter.com/Y8j70OGmn5 — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 19, 2021

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will take place across two weeks in April and the venues for each game will be confirmed in the coming days. With the coronavirus pandemic still a factor in European games, some clubs might have to play their games in neutral venues.

