Twitter explodes as UEFA Champions League draw is announced

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw certainly ruffled some feathers on social media earlier today with some mouthwatering clashes that are set to take place in April.
With the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid still in contention to win the prestigious trophy, the draw will likely prove to be a pivotal moment in what has been an intriguing season of European football.
Bayern Munich set to face Paris Saint-Germain in 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final repeat
Bayern Munich edged Paris Saint-Germain to a hard-fought victory in last year's Champions League final and the French champions will be looking to exact revenge next month.
Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season and have been vulnerable to counter-attacking sides. Kylian Mbappe stunned Barcelona in the round of 16 and will be intent on making his mark on this game.
Erling Haaland set for Pep Guardiola audition against Manchester City
Manchester City have drawn Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw and social media seems intent on making the most of Erling Haaland's trip to the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have reportedly been keen on bringing the Norwegian striker to the Premier League. Haaland has been sensational for Borussia Dortmund this season and is unlikely to hold back against one of his potential destinations next season.
Chelsea pitted against dark horses FC Porto
Chelsea fans on social media were thrilled with the Blues' quarterfinal draw but will have to be wary of premature celebrations. FC Porto have proved their mettle in the UEFA Champions League and their performances against Juventus are a clear indication of their ability to pull off an upset.
Real Madrid and Liverpool
Real Madrid and Liverpool have played some fascinating games in the past and will now have to face each other during what has been a difficult period for both clubs.
Real Madrid are arguably the better team at the moment and will not be too displeased with the draw. The game will also see Mohamed Salah face Sergio Ramos for the first time since the latter's infamous tackle in the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.
The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will take place across two weeks in April and the venues for each game will be confirmed in the coming days. With the coronavirus pandemic still a factor in European games, some clubs might have to play their games in neutral venues.
Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?