Twitter goes wild as Germany suffer FIFA World Cup group stage exit despite dramatic 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Twitter erupted as Germany crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in their final group game on Thursday, December 1.
Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's side in the tenth minute of the game. However, Costa Rica started coming back into the game towards the end of the first half.
Their efforts paid dividends after the break as midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda scored in the 58th minute of the game. More drama unfolded as Juan Pablo Vargas scored in the 70th minute of the game for the Costa Ricans. The strike was ruled to be an own-goal by Germany custodian Manuel Neuer.
Kai Havertz equalized for the Germans in the 73rd minute of the game. Keylor Navas pulled off a heroic stop shortly afterward to deny Niclas Fullkrug.
Havertz netted again in the 85th minute to give Flick's side the lead. Fullkrug found the back of the net in the in the 89th minute again for Die Mannschaft.
However, their efforts went in vain as Spain succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Japan. As a result, the Samurai Blue topped Group E and Spain finished second.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup:
Germany coach Hansi Flick says he won't step down even if his team bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Germany coach Hansi Flick said that even if his team were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he would not resign. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick said (via Sportstar):
“I can confirm it (I will be staying on) from my side but I have a contract until 2024 and I look forward to the home Euros (in 2024) but it is a long time until then."
Die Mannschaft also crashed out of the group stages of the 2018 World Cup. This came after becoming champions in 2014, which might have come as a surprise to many.
Flick wanted his team to kill the game against Costa Rica off early, as he said before the game:
“We want to kill off the game early so as to pile pressure on the other group game. They (Costa Rica) will be defensive most likely. We need to do it and we have to have the attitude we showed against Spain.”
While the Germans won, they failed to kill off the game as early as Flick wanted. At one point, they were trailing 2-1. Ultimately, their big win did not matter as they fell out of the FIFA World Cup in the group stages for the second consecutive time.
Get Costa Rica vs Germany live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Spain
1513 votes