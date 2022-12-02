Create

Twitter goes wild as Germany suffer FIFA World Cup group stage exit despite dramatic 4-2 win over Costa Rica

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Dec 02, 2022 02:51 AM IST
Twitter exploded as Germany were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Twitter exploded as Germany were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Twitter erupted as Germany crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in their final group game on Thursday, December 1.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's side in the tenth minute of the game. However, Costa Rica started coming back into the game towards the end of the first half.

Their efforts paid dividends after the break as midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda scored in the 58th minute of the game. More drama unfolded as Juan Pablo Vargas scored in the 70th minute of the game for the Costa Ricans. The strike was ruled to be an own-goal by Germany custodian Manuel Neuer.

Kai Havertz equalized for the Germans in the 73rd minute of the game. Keylor Navas pulled off a heroic stop shortly afterward to deny Niclas Fullkrug.

Havertz netted again in the 85th minute to give Flick's side the lead. Fullkrug found the back of the net in the in the 89th minute again for Die Mannschaft.

However, their efforts went in vain as Spain succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Japan. As a result, the Samurai Blue topped Group E and Spain finished second.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup:

IS this World Cup happening in Australia?Everything is upside down#FIFAWorldCup #CRCGER
Seriously, can everyone just calm down for a sec 😵‍💫
COSTA RICA, ARE YOU KIDDING?SPAIN AND GERMANY ARE OUT AS IT STANDS 😳 https://t.co/mzj4aGekwa
Now Germany have the lead!!
2-1 Costa Rica.GERMANY & SPAIN ARE VIRTUALLY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/RVZck3BZcH
Germany this World Cuphttps://t.co/HREl25zsLK
Everyone watching Group E unfold: https://t.co/Ip5AdEwzh1
live scenes in group E https://t.co/DofUnBWh7O
Germany are now playing for Spain, interesting 😂
Nobody: All those missing the madness in Group E tonight https://t.co/lj13WtFPhD
FIFA Engineer trying to figure out what’s happened with Group E#CRCGER #JPNESP https://t.co/r6g9MD1kWQ
Omg this Group E scrap between Spain, Germany, Japan & Costa Rica might be the best World Cup group I’ve ever seen in my life. https://t.co/ISHuxMMXRH
Gotta say the short stretch when both Spain and Germany were out was entertaining.
Group E table is just like a Sea-saw after every 10 minutes. Football bloody hell.
@TheEuropeanLad germany are still going home, they think they've done something🤣🤣
Germany scoring them last 2 goals for absolutely no reason as it stands
Germany should just allow Costa Rica win this match
@paddypower what odds can I get for Jürgen Klopp to be the next Germany manager?
At times like this you just have to have incredible sympathy for people who don't like association football
They allowed Havertz score 2 for Germany so that Spain can progress ans ppl still think this world cup is normal 😭😭
Germany calculating making it through group stages like Bafana Bafana 💔😭
ahhh germany scored again, but spain still thru with the score for gd. im sweating
@Der_Augustus Spain's coach, after he saw on LiveScore Germany leading now: https://t.co/O2mNduOf7i
Germany will be fuming at FT if scores remain the same
Hansi not starting Fullkrug in this tournament is beyond me. #FIFAWorldCup #ger #Fullkrug #hansiFlick #DFBTeam @DFB_Team https://t.co/FbZIyDLvW2
Hansi Flick should ask himself serious questions.
Hansi Flick left a treble winning Bayern, to be dumped out by Japan #FIFAWorldCup
the world during those 3 minutes where both spain and germany were out https://t.co/deMPPFbZ21
Take me back to 15 mins ago when Costa Rica were leading 2-1 and Spain and Germany out fairytale was real https://t.co/SDusqT9iEy
Germany 🇩🇪 out in the Group Stage AGAIN 💀I can’t relate!! 😂
Smell ya later Germany ✌🏻
GERMANY WHAT HAPPENED
GERMANY ELIMINATED 🤣🤣 LETS GO JAPAN 🇯🇵 https://t.co/5VQpkQEypS
Germany is out ! Shocker 😂!
Japan is the new Germany
So Germany is going home after winning their game??????

Germany coach Hansi Flick says he won't step down even if his team bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hansi Flick failed to get Germany into the Round of 16
Hansi Flick failed to get Germany into the Round of 16

Germany coach Hansi Flick said that even if his team were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he would not resign. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick said (via Sportstar):

“I can confirm it (I will be staying on) from my side but I have a contract until 2024 and I look forward to the home Euros (in 2024) but it is a long time until then."

Die Mannschaft also crashed out of the group stages of the 2018 World Cup. This came after becoming champions in 2014, which might have come as a surprise to many.

Flick wanted his team to kill the game against Costa Rica off early, as he said before the game:

“We want to kill off the game early so as to pile pressure on the other group game. They (Costa Rica) will be defensive most likely. We need to do it and we have to have the attitude we showed against Spain.”

While the Germans won, they failed to kill off the game as early as Flick wanted. At one point, they were trailing 2-1. Ultimately, their big win did not matter as they fell out of the FIFA World Cup in the group stages for the second consecutive time.

Get Costa Rica vs Germany live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Spain

1513 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Puranjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...