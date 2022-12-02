Twitter goes wild as Germany suffer FIFA World Cup group stage exit despite dramatic 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Twitter erupted as Germany crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in their final group game on Thursday, December 1.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's side in the tenth minute of the game. However, Costa Rica started coming back into the game towards the end of the first half.

Their efforts paid dividends after the break as midfielder Yeltsin Tejeda scored in the 58th minute of the game. More drama unfolded as Juan Pablo Vargas scored in the 70th minute of the game for the Costa Ricans. The strike was ruled to be an own-goal by Germany custodian Manuel Neuer.

Kai Havertz equalized for the Germans in the 73rd minute of the game. Keylor Navas pulled off a heroic stop shortly afterward to deny Niclas Fullkrug.

Havertz netted again in the 85th minute to give Flick's side the lead. Fullkrug found the back of the net in the in the 89th minute again for Die Mannschaft.

However, their efforts went in vain as Spain succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Japan. As a result, the Samurai Blue topped Group E and Spain finished second.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup:

Shivansh sharma @shivansh314

Everything is upside down

#FIFAWorldCup #CRCGER IS this World Cup happening in Australia?Everything is upside down IS this World Cup happening in Australia?Everything is upside down#FIFAWorldCup #CRCGER

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup ‍ Seriously, can everyone just calm down for a sec Seriously, can everyone just calm down for a sec 😵‍💫

B/R Football @brfootball



SPAIN AND GERMANY ARE OUT AS IT STANDS COSTA RICA, ARE YOU KIDDING?SPAIN AND GERMANY ARE OUT AS IT STANDS COSTA RICA, ARE YOU KIDDING?SPAIN AND GERMANY ARE OUT AS IT STANDS 😳 https://t.co/mzj4aGekwa

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Now Germany have the lead!! Now Germany have the lead!!

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-1 Costa Rica.



GERMANY & SPAIN ARE VIRTUALLY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2-1 Costa Rica.GERMANY & SPAIN ARE VIRTUALLY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/RVZck3BZcH

Troll Football @TrollFootball Germany this World Cup



Germany this World Cuphttps://t.co/HREl25zsLK

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Everyone watching Group E unfold: Everyone watching Group E unfold: https://t.co/Ip5AdEwzh1

Javier 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒊 🇦🇷 @K__Danielz Germany are now playing for Spain, interesting Germany are now playing for Spain, interesting 😂

Kojo Darko🇬🇭 @kojodarkoo Nobody: All those missing the madness in Group E tonight Nobody: All those missing the madness in Group E tonight https://t.co/lj13WtFPhD

MB @bowx_



#CRCGER #JPNESP FIFA Engineer trying to figure out what’s happened with Group E FIFA Engineer trying to figure out what’s happened with Group E#CRCGER #JPNESP https://t.co/r6g9MD1kWQ

Ricky Spanish @_TheUnserious Omg this Group E scrap between Spain, Germany, Japan & Costa Rica might be the best World Cup group I’ve ever seen in my life. Omg this Group E scrap between Spain, Germany, Japan & Costa Rica might be the best World Cup group I’ve ever seen in my life. https://t.co/ISHuxMMXRH

Subscribe to GrantWahl.com @GrantWahl Gotta say the short stretch when both Spain and Germany were out was entertaining. Gotta say the short stretch when both Spain and Germany were out was entertaining.

Saddick Adams @SaddickAdams Group E table is just like a Sea-saw after every 10 minutes. Football bloody hell. Group E table is just like a Sea-saw after every 10 minutes. Football bloody hell.

Baldé @senorbalde @TheEuropeanLad germany are still going home, they think they've done something🤣🤣 @TheEuropeanLad germany are still going home, they think they've done something🤣🤣

Paritosh Bhide @paritosh_bhide Germany scoring them last 2 goals for absolutely no reason as it stands Germany scoring them last 2 goals for absolutely no reason as it stands

sabina💕 @CellySabina Germany should just allow Costa Rica win this match Germany should just allow Costa Rica win this match

Rory Kelly @rorykelly44 @paddypower what odds can I get for Jürgen Klopp to be the next Germany manager? @paddypower what odds can I get for Jürgen Klopp to be the next Germany manager?

Paddy Power @paddypower At times like this you just have to have incredible sympathy for people who don't like association football At times like this you just have to have incredible sympathy for people who don't like association football

Barca URDU 🇵🇰 @URDUbarca They allowed Havertz score 2 for Germany so that Spain can progress ans ppl still think this world cup is normal They allowed Havertz score 2 for Germany so that Spain can progress ans ppl still think this world cup is normal 😭😭

Shí-yì Wang Lei 十一王肋 @SirGumbi Germany calculating making it through group stages like Bafana Bafana Germany calculating making it through group stages like Bafana Bafana 💔😭

palmeeer @kiki_marie15 ahhh germany scored again, but spain still thru with the score for gd. im sweating ahhh germany scored again, but spain still thru with the score for gd. im sweating

Femi Oluwatola @femioluwatola Germany will be fuming at FT if scores remain the same Germany will be fuming at FT if scores remain the same

Kobisonna @Pa_Kobby Hansi Flick should ask himself serious questions. Hansi Flick should ask himself serious questions.

Sam Muir @SamMuir27 Hansi Flick left a treble winning Bayern, to be dumped out by Japan #FIFAWorldCup Hansi Flick left a treble winning Bayern, to be dumped out by Japan #FIFAWorldCup

🇦🇷🇧🇷🇺🇾 @mvrctz the world during those 3 minutes where both spain and germany were out the world during those 3 minutes where both spain and germany were out https://t.co/deMPPFbZ21

🇧🇷 @Gideoomatic Take me back to 15 mins ago when Costa Rica were leading 2-1 and Spain and Germany out fairytale was real Take me back to 15 mins ago when Costa Rica were leading 2-1 and Spain and Germany out fairytale was real https://t.co/SDusqT9iEy

🇺🇸Tactical Manager🇧🇷 @ManagerTactical out in the Group Stage AGAIN



I can’t relate!! Germanyout in the Group Stage AGAINI can’t relate!! Germany 🇩🇪 out in the Group Stage AGAIN 💀I can’t relate!! 😂

Luke Ticehurst @LT_34 🏻 Smell ya later Germany Smell ya later Germany ✌🏻

Orca @KillerSparrow71 GERMANY WHAT HAPPENED GERMANY WHAT HAPPENED

KenpachiZaraki @Kub_zzz ! Germany is out ! Shocker Germany is out ! Shocker 😂!

Denice @deni___c Japan is the new Germany Japan is the new Germany

baba wadi3 @baba_wadi3 So Germany is going home after winning their game?????? So Germany is going home after winning their game??????

Germany coach Hansi Flick says he won't step down even if his team bowed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hansi Flick failed to get Germany into the Round of 16

Germany coach Hansi Flick said that even if his team were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he would not resign. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Flick said (via Sportstar):

“I can confirm it (I will be staying on) from my side but I have a contract until 2024 and I look forward to the home Euros (in 2024) but it is a long time until then."

Die Mannschaft also crashed out of the group stages of the 2018 World Cup. This came after becoming champions in 2014, which might have come as a surprise to many.

Flick wanted his team to kill the game against Costa Rica off early, as he said before the game:

“We want to kill off the game early so as to pile pressure on the other group game. They (Costa Rica) will be defensive most likely. We need to do it and we have to have the attitude we showed against Spain.”

While the Germans won, they failed to kill off the game as early as Flick wanted. At one point, they were trailing 2-1. Ultimately, their big win did not matter as they fell out of the FIFA World Cup in the group stages for the second consecutive time.

Get Costa Rica vs Germany live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 1513 votes