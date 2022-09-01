Twitter reacts as Arsenal make it 5 Premier League wins in a row after 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa

With the wind in their sails, Arsenal extended their winning run to five games in the Premier League, defeating Aston Villa 2-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday, August 31. It was a high-energy encounter and the Gunners started brightly as was expected from the team in form.

Aston Villa tried to stop them by bringing some aggressiveness to the tie and challenges flew in left, right and center. However, they were unable to threaten Arsenal in the final-third and for the most part were forced to defend in their own half.

Mikel Arteta's side showed some great work rate and frequently asked questions of Emiliano Martinez. The first clear-cut chance fell to Bukayo Saka in the 23rd minute, when Gabriel Martinelli, after some good work on the opposite flank, fissed a square pass across goal. Saka couldn't provide a sweet final touch and failed to guide the ball into an empty net.

However, seven minutes later, Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock after some clever work. Granit Xhaka progressed forward and took a shot at goal which the Villa goalkeeper failed to collect. The ball rebounded from his hand and the Brazilian forward quickly pounced on it and put it in the back of the net.

Arsenal could have added at least two more goals before the first-half ended, especially in the final minutes, but Martinez made some crucial saves to keep his side in the game. The Gunners ended the first half with 67 percent possession and seven shots on target compared to Villa's just one.

Arsenal show strong mentality to restore lead within minutes

The second-half wasn't much different as Arsenal remained the dominant side but they weren't as effective as they were in the first half. They seemed to have taken their foot off the gas a bit as their attempts to double the lead did not bear fruit. Ultimately, they ended up paying the price for not being clinical in the final third as Steven Gerrard's side scored against the run of play.

Substitute Douglas Luiz, who had barely been on the pitch for a minute, got on the corner duty and delivered an inswinging delivery in the 74th minute. Aaron Ramsdale was under pressure from Ollie Watkins and couldn't get his hands on the ball as it went directly into his net from the corner.

It was a controversial goal and the England international looked unhappy, contesting that Watkins had fouled him. However, Arsenal have now become accustomed to showing a strong mentality when the opposition scores and they did so for a second straight game. Just two minutes later, Saka and Martinelli combined to get the Gunners back into the lead.

Saka fired a square pass from the right wing to the left-side where Martinelli connected sweetly with the ball and beat Martinez, who couldn't do much. In the final fifteen minutes of the game, Arteta's side did not concede any big opportunities and saw the game through.

The Gunners faithful were quite animated throughout the game on Twitter and made their feelings known. Here are some of their reactions.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Arsenal fans chanting at Emi Martinez: “Aaron Ramsdale, he’s better than you!” Arsenal fans chanting at Emi Martinez: “Aaron Ramsdale, he’s better than you!” 😂 #afc

Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 @SalibaEra_ Conceding a goal then scoring another goal in two games shows one thing in the current Arsenal squad, WINNING mentality! Mikel Arteta is doing so well at Arsenal. Conceding a goal then scoring another goal in two games shows one thing in the current Arsenal squad, WINNING mentality! Mikel Arteta is doing so well at Arsenal.

Sam Dean @SamJDean There was quite a strange feeling at the Emirates when Villa scored their equaliser tonight. Maybe it was just me but it really seemed like everyone just expected Arsenal to come back and score another one. Perhaps that's a consequence of what happened against Leicester/Fulham There was quite a strange feeling at the Emirates when Villa scored their equaliser tonight. Maybe it was just me but it really seemed like everyone just expected Arsenal to come back and score another one. Perhaps that's a consequence of what happened against Leicester/Fulham

☝🏾 @ItzSpookySzn Ben White what a shift. You are class my boy Ben White what a shift. You are class my boy

Ahsan Butt @AhsanSButt @Arsenal Should have been 3-0 at the end of first half. They playing well but too much missing… can’t afford to miss against the big teams …. !!! @Arsenal Should have been 3-0 at the end of first half. They playing well but too much missing… can’t afford to miss against the big teams …. !!!

Wang Lei💙🇨🇳🇳🇬 @adewalefifteen5 Premier league is between Manchester City and Arsenal Premier league is between Manchester City and Arsenal

❤️🦅 @Emmanuelojima1

#PL

#ARSAVL I don't know what Steven Gerard is Cooking but he should know his Sack letter is on Standby, it's just a matter of time for it to be handed to him.... I don't know what Steven Gerard is Cooking but he should know his Sack letter is on Standby, it's just a matter of time for it to be handed to him....#PL #ARSAVL

Judy @judy_seu No way we’ve sunk both Leno’s and Martinez’s clubs in a span of 3 days



Proper shithousery No way we’ve sunk both Leno’s and Martinez’s clubs in a span of 3 days Proper shithousery https://t.co/3gAyOImVNl

kyle @KYLEAVFC1 #avfc GERRARD OUT! what is this load of shit I’m watching how is mcginn captain smh. He really needs to go @AVFCOfficial GERRARD OUT! what is this load of shit I’m watching how is mcginn captain smh. He really needs to go @AVFCOfficial #avfc

Dimitrios Katsis @AEPGANGSTER32

Confident to the point where title contention and a FA cup win are very realistic targets

#artetaball Arsenal is very mature this yearConfident to the point where title contention and a FA cup win are very realistic targets Arsenal is very mature this yearConfident to the point where title contention and a FA cup win are very realistic targets#artetaball

ØDearGaard @Nico_AFC_ Saka being mismanaged tremendously. He should not be playing 90 mins today Saka being mismanaged tremendously. He should not be playing 90 mins today

🇭🇹 @stillmsc Ødegaard is cooked, hopefully he’s fine for Sunday Ødegaard is cooked, hopefully he’s fine for Sunday

Dan Critchlow @afcDW Villa fans sing “Emi Martinez, he’s better than you”. Martinez spills Martinelli’s shot for a goal.



Ramsdale runs over and knee slides in front of the Villa fans, cupping his ears. Villa fans sing “Emi Martinez, he’s better than you”. Martinez spills Martinelli’s shot for a goal.Ramsdale runs over and knee slides in front of the Villa fans, cupping his ears.

. @afclmV2 Arteta is getting arrested for child labour because he’s killing Saka rn, BRING EDDIE ON FFS Arteta is getting arrested for child labour because he’s killing Saka rn, BRING EDDIE ON FFS

Up The Gun 🔴 ⚪️ @YvadCapAlot Martinelli & Saka take too many touches sometimes before they cross & it ends up getting blocked Martinelli & Saka take too many touches sometimes before they cross & it ends up getting blocked

Mathias🇩🇰 @AFCMathias Nah I’m actually still fuming, how tf was that not a foul on Ramsdale Nah I’m actually still fuming, how tf was that not a foul on Ramsdale

FellainiStyle @MarouaneStyle @TroopzAFC still selling those arteta out shirts then ? @TroopzAFC still selling those arteta out shirts then ?

Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Odegaard off seemingly with a knock to his foot/ankle and now Ramsdale down clutching his hamstring. Odegaard off seemingly with a knock to his foot/ankle and now Ramsdale down clutching his hamstring.

Pain In The Arsenal @PainInThArsenal Careful we celebrate goals guys, its only Aston Villa remember. Careful we celebrate goals guys, its only Aston Villa remember.

The Short Fuse @TheShortFuse



Will be unstoppable. Imagine when #Arsenal start getting calls and VAR in their favor.Will be unstoppable. Imagine when #Arsenal start getting calls and VAR in their favor.Will be unstoppable.

‏ً @Josxph99 Saka assists Nelli goal I’m leaving with somethinggg Saka assists Nelli goal I’m leaving with somethinggg https://t.co/0fxrl57qCZ

SeanAFC 📢 ❤ 🇺🇦 @SeanAFCGunner Someone please teach Saka and Martinelli what to do in the box. Someone please teach Saka and Martinelli what to do in the box.

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG We’ve allowed this game to become too transition based. Somewhat understandable without Partey and especially Zinchenko but it’s something to improve nevertheless We’ve allowed this game to become too transition based. Somewhat understandable without Partey and especially Zinchenko but it’s something to improve nevertheless

KindGooner @GoonerTiliDie19



#ArtetaOut Odegaard was injured and Arteta left him on for another 10mins hahahahahhahahahaha Odegaard was injured and Arteta left him on for another 10mins hahahahahhahahahaha#ArtetaOut

M @VavavoomHenry . Need a penalty so he can get some confidence Saka is fried man. Need a penalty so he can get some confidence Saka is fried man 😭. Need a penalty so he can get some confidence

Paul Willetts @paulstachio14 Maybe Gerrard’s tactics are like a Rorschach test? He sees them and views genius, but they mean 11 different things to the players #AVFC Maybe Gerrard’s tactics are like a Rorschach test? He sees them and views genius, but they mean 11 different things to the players #AVFC

ダイヤモンド歯浪人 @KingFawaz15 lmaoo we need competition for saka abeg lmaoo we need competition for saka abeg

Hrithik Mordani @HrithikMordani #ARSAVL Arsenal need to score the 2nd goal and finish the game. They seem casual. If villa stay in the game they could make it 1-1 late and make us drop points unnecessarily. #ARSAVL Arsenal need to score the 2nd goal and finish the game. They seem casual. If villa stay in the game they could make it 1-1 late and make us drop points unnecessarily.

Juvenal Arsentus @JuvenalArsentus Saka has been really poor by his standard Saka has been really poor by his standard

Feverpitch @feverpitch I’ve supported @arsenal long enough to know we need another goal. I’ve supported @arsenal long enough to know we need another goal.

