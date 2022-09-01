Twitter reacts as Arsenal make it 5 Premier League wins in a row after 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa

With the wind in their sails, Arsenal extended their winning run to five games in the Premier League, defeating Aston Villa 2-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday, August 31. It was a high-energy encounter and the Gunners started brightly as was expected from the team in form.
Aston Villa tried to stop them by bringing some aggressiveness to the tie and challenges flew in left, right and center. However, they were unable to threaten Arsenal in the final-third and for the most part were forced to defend in their own half.
Mikel Arteta's side showed some great work rate and frequently asked questions of Emiliano Martinez. The first clear-cut chance fell to Bukayo Saka in the 23rd minute, when Gabriel Martinelli, after some good work on the opposite flank, fissed a square pass across goal. Saka couldn't provide a sweet final touch and failed to guide the ball into an empty net.
However, seven minutes later, Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock after some clever work. Granit Xhaka progressed forward and took a shot at goal which the Villa goalkeeper failed to collect. The ball rebounded from his hand and the Brazilian forward quickly pounced on it and put it in the back of the net.
Arsenal could have added at least two more goals before the first-half ended, especially in the final minutes, but Martinez made some crucial saves to keep his side in the game. The Gunners ended the first half with 67 percent possession and seven shots on target compared to Villa's just one.
Arsenal show strong mentality to restore lead within minutes
The second-half wasn't much different as Arsenal remained the dominant side but they weren't as effective as they were in the first half. They seemed to have taken their foot off the gas a bit as their attempts to double the lead did not bear fruit. Ultimately, they ended up paying the price for not being clinical in the final third as Steven Gerrard's side scored against the run of play.
Substitute Douglas Luiz, who had barely been on the pitch for a minute, got on the corner duty and delivered an inswinging delivery in the 74th minute. Aaron Ramsdale was under pressure from Ollie Watkins and couldn't get his hands on the ball as it went directly into his net from the corner.
It was a controversial goal and the England international looked unhappy, contesting that Watkins had fouled him. However, Arsenal have now become accustomed to showing a strong mentality when the opposition scores and they did so for a second straight game. Just two minutes later, Saka and Martinelli combined to get the Gunners back into the lead.
Saka fired a square pass from the right wing to the left-side where Martinelli connected sweetly with the ball and beat Martinez, who couldn't do much. In the final fifteen minutes of the game, Arteta's side did not concede any big opportunities and saw the game through.
The Gunners faithful were quite animated throughout the game on Twitter and made their feelings known. Here are some of their reactions.
Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here