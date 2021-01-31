Twitter reacts as Arsenal and Manchester United's high-profile encounter ends in stale 0-0 draw

It was a clash of two of English football's oldest rivals Manchester United and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in North London. While this fixture provided some incredible moments in the past, this particular fixture was anything but a classic as it ended up in a goalless stalemate.

The first half saw Manchester United keep a majority of the ball and cut out a few half-decent opportunities, albeit their lack of clinical finishing cost them dearly. Arsenal, however, carved out a couple of great chances on the counter as well. The visitors were forced to make a change just minutes before the half-time whistle with Scott McTominay needing to leave the pitch due to a bad stomach, with Anthony Martial coming on to replace him.

Despite being forced into a change due to Gabriel Martinelli's injury, Arsenal appeared to have found their groove in the second 45 minutes and looked to stamp their authority on the tie. The young striker's out-of-form compatriot, Willian, came onto the pitch but was largely ineffective.

Anthony Martial has 2 Premier League goals in 1208 minutes this season.



But perhaps even more worrying is that he’s only amassed 4.85 xG, which shows he’s also not regularly getting on the end of chances. pic.twitter.com/IQ6k8xlkQP — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) January 30, 2021

Despite ceding possession in the second half, the likes of Marcus Rashford and, in particular, Edinson Cavani, was on the end of a chance with 15 minutes left which should have been converted by Paris Saint-Germain's record goalscorer. At the other end, Nicolas Pepe came mighty close to netting what could've potentially been the winner with a superb strike from the right-hand side which missed David de Gea's far post by a whisker.

Cavani was once again in the thick of things as he also had a moment with just two minutes to go with a volleyed effort which Bernd Leno would have been glad to end up on the other side of his post. The Uruguayan veteran was far from his clinical best and squandered a handful of opportunities. The Gunners came closest to breaking the deadlock with an absolutely sublime free-kick that rattled the woodwork, leaving De Gea with no hope of stopping it.

Arsenal got a look at their new star Martin Odegaard in action as he came on in place of Emile Smith Rowe and impressed in the little time afforded to him. Their United counterpart, Bruno Fernandes, had a night to forget at the Emirates.

1 - Martin Ødegaard is the first Norwegian to appear for Arsenal since Pal Lydersen against Tottenham in May 1993. Hallo. pic.twitter.com/NKEWf4OzgW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

Ultimately, it was a game during which the two defences were busier than their more attacking counterparts, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, David Luiz, and Rob Holding being called into action on a regular basis. The Brazilian's herculean effort to keep Manchester United's free-scoring attack at bay were recognised as he was awarded Sky Sports' Man of the Match.

The result sees Manchester United retain their second spot on the table and they still remain three points behind leaders Manchester City, albeit having played one game more than their rivals.

Arsenal, on the other hand, temporarily move up to eighth place, one above their London rivals Chelsea. The draw also takes the Red Devils' unbeaten league run on the road to 18 games, the highest ever in the history of the club.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Oi @GNev2 you alright mate, a lot of breathing down the mic on this Arsenal vs Man U game 🤦🏾‍♂️😂🥶 — Rudimental (@Rudimental) January 30, 2021

Arsenal v Man Utd throwing up many big questions, the main one being: which of Gary Neville and Martin Tyler is breathing extremely heavily into their microphone on Sky comms? — Barry Glendenning (@bglendenning) January 30, 2021

Video: The Arsenal players coming out for the second-half against Manchester United to WWE superstar Kane’s iconic theme song. [@footballdaily via Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/Tw74rF5T4U — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 30, 2021

Things are just so surreal right now, it’s hard to make sense of anything



.

.

.

.



Just weighing up whether an Arsenal goal against Man Utd would improve West Ham’s chances of making the Champions League 🤔 — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) January 30, 2021

Willian can continue. What a relief for Manchester United. #ARSMUN — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) January 30, 2021

If you could somehow convince Willian that the Manchester United goal was actually the #Arsenal goal, maybe you’d get something going. — The Socially Distanced Fuse (@TheShortFuse) January 30, 2021

What if the reason Ole doesn't make changes until there's only 10 minutes left of the game is so that no one can take his status of being our greatest super sub pic.twitter.com/XhXc4czFN8 — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) January 30, 2021

Martin Odegaard makes his Arsenal debut 💥 pic.twitter.com/llFzsXUUvK — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 30, 2021

Disgusting. Harry Kane does it. Many strikers do it. It's arguably more dangerous than a stud-first tackle and yet the latter is “endangering the opponent” and a red card whilst this is “just a coming together” and not even a foul.



Pathetic rule. https://t.co/rpCK1BdGAm — UtdArena (@utdarena) January 30, 2021

Man Utd need to sign a proper no.9 in the summer.



Cavani is great but not sure he can play a full 90 mins. He didn’t look as sharp in the final 20 or so mins in the game.#MUFC #ARSMUN — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) January 30, 2021

Lacazette when anyone's near him pic.twitter.com/KUx6XEGSGH — Utd Kids Wife ♔ (@UtdKidsWife) January 30, 2021

David Luiz has been named Sky Sports' Man of the Match this evening.



Well in, David. pic.twitter.com/0wpJCRWQ5H — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 30, 2021

• 0-0 vs Chelsea

• 0-0 vs Man City

• 0-0 vs Liverpool

• 0-0 vs Arsenal#mufc should have won every one but simply did not convert chances. — ً (@utdrobbo) January 30, 2021

If Xhaka goes down holding his head and rolling around, Fernandes gets sent off. It’s an absolute joke that. https://t.co/HmDnNg194k — - (@AnfieldRd96) January 30, 2021

It's another performance against a "top" club that's been far too cautious. If you're not beating Sheffield United at home them you have to take these types of games by the scruff. Play with a bit is risk, show some drive and assert yourself. Not this. — Doc MUFC (@DocJ_MUFC) January 30, 2021

Title race was over with the Sheff Utd result and now this drab draw v Arsenal just confirms our race is a Top 4 race and NOT a title one. Called 0-0 before the game and again, we can’t score vs a Top 6 team in the PL. Question of who’s going to closest to City all season. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) January 30, 2021

Arsenal have gone six consecutive league games against Manchester United without defeat, equalling their longest run in league history between 1980 and 1983. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 30, 2021

If i were a United fan i would be fuming no way a draw is acceptable considering our lineup today — . (@TrashenalFc) January 30, 2021

Leno flew for this save 👏 pic.twitter.com/0ne47ozE66 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 30, 2021

"Sir, Zidane gave me 6 minutes in my last game"



"No problem, I will give you 8" pic.twitter.com/dN1CppR4nr — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) January 30, 2021

Now two separate head injury incidents in this Arsenal vs Man Utd match caused by players backing into the jumping player



Something needs to be done — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) January 30, 2021

like yeah you can look at the fine moments like Cavani's misses, Wan-Bissaka's wayward header, etc., but ultimately United weren't creative enough, weren't driven enough, weren't good enough. and that's on the coach. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) January 30, 2021

🗣"It looks like they are frightened of the challenge"



🗣"I would be more annoyed as a United fan today than mid-week



Roy Keane & @Carra23 debate Manchester United's title challenge and if they are ready to go for it pic.twitter.com/d6HieqyfPt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 30, 2021