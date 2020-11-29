Twitter reacts as Barcelona ease to 4-0 win over Osasuna; Messi pays tribute to Maradona

Barcelona recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Osasuna to get back to winning ways in La Liga, after their disappointing 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid last time out. Martin Brathwaite opened the scoring for Ronald Koeman's side, before Antoine Griezmann scored a thunderbolt from outside the box to double Barcelona's lead.

Philippe Coutinho made it 3-0, finishing off a perfect team move, while Ousmane Dembele looked to have made it 4-0, but his goal was ruled out for offside. Barcelona, who were celebrating 121 years of the club's existence, did so in style

Lionel Messi finally scored in La Liga from open play and did so in style, dedicating the goal to the departed Argentine legend Diego Maradona, wearing the late great's iconic Newells' Old Boys jersey while pointing to the sky in his customary style.

The club had also paid tribute to the Maradona ahead of kickoff, with the tribute setting up the team for a comfortable win over Osasuna.

Here are the best tweets:

An iconic tribute by Lionel Messi!

Leo Messi dedicates his goal to Diego Maradona.



Touch of class. pic.twitter.com/XE6IS12OtO — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 29, 2020

Messi with a brilliant goal and dedication to Maradona 😢🇦🇷

This so beautiful from Messi 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/igO3LqPnod — fcbsagarrrr• (@sagarssshinde) November 29, 2020

MESSI DE NEWELL'S! — Victor Canedo (@vcanedo) November 29, 2020

Perfect tribute goal to Diego Maradona ❤️💙

pic.twitter.com/kNl5yPMfGM — AbhionelMessi (@AbhionelMessi) November 29, 2020

Messi celebrates by wearing Maradona’s shirt! — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) November 29, 2020

Messi scores seventh goal of the season and celebrates by revealing a Newell's shirt with the No.10 on the back in honour of Diego Maradona. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) November 29, 2020

Brilliant goal from Messi!!! Who scores then takes off his shirt to reveal a Newell's shirt from the era when Maradona briefly played for them with the number 10 as a tribute. pic.twitter.com/I8QrDNyYYu — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) November 29, 2020

Messi dedicates his goal to Maradona with his iconic Newells' Old Boys' shirt ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3lcEXzqolh — mx (@MessiMX10i) November 29, 2020

Barcelona pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona.



An emotional time for Lionel Messi.



💙❤️pic.twitter.com/tJD8jhrn7z — Goal (@goal) November 29, 2020

What a way to celebrate their anniversary!

121 years ago today, Barcelona were founded 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/hrsooSS5y4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2020

No game is complete without a Messi feint...

Messi was committed to paying tribute to El Diego!

Lionel Messi paying tribute to Diego Maradona today pic.twitter.com/GXqsmuYm3L — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 29, 2020

Griezmann with an absolute thunderbolt!

📊 — The ball reached a speed of 119km/h after Griezmann's tremendous shot. pic.twitter.com/3gEltCaYZH — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 29, 2020

GRIEZMANN SCORES THE GOAL OF THE SEASON 😳🤯🚀 pic.twitter.com/oYqCqiVFxD — ͏Amr 🇪🇬 (@AmrFootball) November 29, 2020

Ouch!

Griezmann has scored more goals and done more dances(2) than Kroos has won games since his comments(1). pic.twitter.com/3sMweMBM7I — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) November 29, 2020