Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Barcelona ease to 4-0 win over Osasuna; Messi pays tribute to Maradona

Lionel Messi paid tribute to the legendary Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi paid tribute to the legendary Diego Maradona
Shaurya Vineet
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 29 Nov 2020, 20:40 IST
News
Advertisement

Barcelona recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Osasuna to get back to winning ways in La Liga, after their disappointing 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid last time out. Martin Brathwaite opened the scoring for Ronald Koeman's side, before Antoine Griezmann scored a thunderbolt from outside the box to double Barcelona's lead.

Philippe Coutinho made it 3-0, finishing off a perfect team move, while Ousmane Dembele looked to have made it 4-0, but his goal was ruled out for offside. Barcelona, who were celebrating 121 years of the club's existence, did so in style

Lionel Messi finally scored in La Liga from open play and did so in style, dedicating the goal to the departed Argentine legend Diego Maradona, wearing the late great's iconic Newells' Old Boys jersey while pointing to the sky in his customary style.

The club had also paid tribute to the Maradona ahead of kickoff, with the tribute setting up the team for a comfortable win over Osasuna.

Here are the best tweets:

An iconic tribute by Lionel Messi!

Advertisement
Advertisement

What a way to celebrate their anniversary!

No game is complete without a Messi feint...

Messi was committed to paying tribute to El Diego!

Advertisement

Griezmann with an absolute thunderbolt!

Ouch!

Published 29 Nov 2020, 20:40 IST
La Liga 2020-21 Barcelona Osasuna Football Lionel Messi Diego Maradona Twitter Reactions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी