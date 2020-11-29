Twitter reacts as Barcelona ease to 4-0 win over Osasuna; Messi pays tribute to Maradona

Barcelona recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Osasuna to get back to winning ways in La Liga, after their disappointing 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid last time out. Martin Brathwaite opened the scoring for Ronald Koeman's side, before Antoine Griezmann scored a thunderbolt from outside the box to double Barcelona's lead.
Philippe Coutinho made it 3-0, finishing off a perfect team move, while Ousmane Dembele looked to have made it 4-0, but his goal was ruled out for offside. Barcelona, who were celebrating 121 years of the club's existence, did so in style
Lionel Messi finally scored in La Liga from open play and did so in style, dedicating the goal to the departed Argentine legend Diego Maradona, wearing the late great's iconic Newells' Old Boys jersey while pointing to the sky in his customary style.
The club had also paid tribute to the Maradona ahead of kickoff, with the tribute setting up the team for a comfortable win over Osasuna.
Here are the best tweets:
An iconic tribute by Lionel Messi!
What a way to celebrate their anniversary!
No game is complete without a Messi feint...
Messi was committed to paying tribute to El Diego!
Griezmann with an absolute thunderbolt!
Ouch!Published 29 Nov 2020, 20:40 IST