Twitter reacts as Barcelona edge past SD Huesca

Barcelona took home all three points against SD Huesca, courtesy of a first-half strike from Frenkie de Jong.
The Blaugrana were right at it after the 10th minute, and it only seemed a matter of time before they broke the deadlock. Young Pedri had a couple of clear-cut opportunities to his credit, while Jordi Alba lashed at one from inside the box as well.
However, Lionel Messi's intelligence to spot the clever run of De Jong led to the opener. The latter kept a cool head, got the ball under himself, and cushioned it past the back of the net.
Messi was once again at the heart of the Barcelona attacks, but the club captain would have been disappointed for not having registered his own name on the scoresheet.
Perhaps, Huesca's lack of confidence had a role to play. As for Barcelona, they moved to fifth place in the La Liga table, 10 points off leaders Atletico Madrid.
They are also now unbeaten in six games, and although they'd have liked a more comfortable and authoritative win, it's three crucial points away from home.
SD Huesca 0-1 Barcelona Twitter reactions
