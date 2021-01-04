Twitter reacts as Barcelona edge past SD Huesca

Barcelona took home all three points against SD Huesca, courtesy of a first-half strike from Frenkie de Jong.

The Blaugrana were right at it after the 10th minute, and it only seemed a matter of time before they broke the deadlock. Young Pedri had a couple of clear-cut opportunities to his credit, while Jordi Alba lashed at one from inside the box as well.

However, Lionel Messi's intelligence to spot the clever run of De Jong led to the opener. The latter kept a cool head, got the ball under himself, and cushioned it past the back of the net.

Messi was once again at the heart of the Barcelona attacks, but the club captain would have been disappointed for not having registered his own name on the scoresheet.

Perhaps, Huesca's lack of confidence had a role to play. As for Barcelona, they moved to fifth place in the La Liga table, 10 points off leaders Atletico Madrid.

They are also now unbeaten in six games, and although they'd have liked a more comfortable and authoritative win, it's three crucial points away from home.

SD Huesca 0-1 Barcelona Twitter reactions

Barcelona kick off their 2021 with three points 🎉 pic.twitter.com/S4AiYu1fcP — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 3, 2021

Starting the year with a clean s̶l̶a̶t̶e̶ sheet. pic.twitter.com/clQgb3S3qj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 3, 2021

3 - Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 has been involved in three goals in his last five starts for @FCBarcelona in @LaLigaEN (2 goals and 1 assist), only one fewer than he had in his previous 34 starts in the competition (2 goals and 2 assists). Confidence. pic.twitter.com/EBho0XsIDV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 3, 2021

📊 Frenkie De Jong has 4 goals with Barcelona, all in LaLiga and 2 of them have been assisted on by Messi #HuescaBarça (via @carrusel) pic.twitter.com/9YxUYD9T3Y — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) January 3, 2021

500 La Liga games for Lionel Messi:



▫️ 451 goals

▫️ 200 assists



👑 pic.twitter.com/k8YNLlqnH2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 3, 2021

Lionel Messi- broke Pele's record for most goals for a single club



Cristiano Ronaldo - broke Pele's total career goals record



Everyone compares these two but can we just take a moment to appreciate these two icons of the game.



Privileged to be here watching them dominate. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/u5nFLLnxA0 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 3, 2021

HT: Barcelona lead 1-0 at the break through Frenkie de Jong's goal.

Two brilliant saves from Alvaro Fernandez have kept the score down as Ronald Koeman's side look to kick off 2021 with a win. — footballespana (@footballespana_) January 3, 2021

1-0 Barcelona. Lionel Messi finds Frenkie de Jong with a beautiful pass who finishes it off. That’s a great goal. pic.twitter.com/MtMk7VjHqZ — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) January 3, 2021

Lionel Messi registers his 200th assist for Barcelona in his 500th game.



More than just a goal scorer ✨ pic.twitter.com/CgyLqFMpzG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 3, 2021

HUESCA 0-1 BARÇA 🚨



Barça start the new year in exactly the same way as they ended the last - with plenty of uncertainty.



We’ll gladly take the three points tonight but our 2nd half display left much to be desired.



And our FINISHING...🤯https://t.co/U2NCGwkm1X — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) January 3, 2021

500 La Liga games in the books for Lionel Messi.



Insane numbers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tp8Be1jWgk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 3, 2021

Leo Messi could celebrate his 750th game in the Barça shirt today and his 500th game in La Liga if he plays against Huesca today, something that seems very likely since the Argentine has recovered from ankle discomfort. [md] pic.twitter.com/BeEb4k0tZZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2021

Goals scored after reaching 500 career league appearances:



1.🇦🇷Messi - 452



2.🇩🇪Gerd Muller - 432

3.🇦🇷Di Stefano - 411

4.🇭🇺Ferenc Deak - 403

5.🇵🇹Ronaldo - 376 pic.twitter.com/snQNLZwl7C — Dante🌟 (@FCBDante) January 3, 2021

Año nuevo ➡️ Mismo objetivo ⚔️

.

➕3️⃣ knocks at the 2021’s door 💪

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/vWRcz5rbOy — Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) January 3, 2021

