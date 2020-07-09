Twitter reacts as Barcelona emerge victorious in dramatic Catalan derby at the Camp Nou

Barcelona were made to toil for their 1-0 victory against Espanyol at the Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez scored the solitary goal of the game, as Barcelona kept their faint title hopes alive.

Luis Suarez inspired Barcelona to a 1-0 narrow victory

Barcelona hosted Espanyol in a crucial encounter at the Camp Nou knowing full well a defeat could all but end their hopes of retaining the La Liga title. In what was a captivating encounter filled with its fair share of drama, the Catalan derby ended 1-0 in favour of Barcelona.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen was alert between the sticks for Barcelona and made a crucial save from an Adri Embarba shot in the opening exchanges, as Espanyol threatened to take the lead.

Luis Suarez had a great chance to put Barcelona in front, but the Uruguayan striker failed to make his opportunity count. Neither side failed to break the deadlock in the tightly contested first half, as they went into the interval with the scores level.

However, the game burst onto life in the second half and produced its fair share of drama, much like most Catalan derbies in recent history.

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati was sent off five minutes after coming on for a studs-up challenge, as the Blaugrana were reduced to 10 men.

He was on the field for just 4 minutes, 47 seconds. pic.twitter.com/lmK4BsWzY2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 8, 2020

Sensationally, Espanyol also went a man down a moments later, as Pol Lozano received his marching orders for a similar challenge.

50': Barcelona's Ansu Fati is sent off



53': Espanyol's Pol Lozano is sent off



56': Barcelona's Luis Suarez scores



A truly bizarre seven minutes of LaLiga football. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/Wekq8pHaHd — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 8, 2020

The telling blow came from Barcelona after the chaotic period, as Suarez slotted home the rebound after Diego Lopez had saved Lionel Messi's effort.

Luis Suarez is now Barcelona's third all-time goalscorer with 195 goals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w1kQHaMbAV — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 8, 2020

The Spanish goalkeeper made a stunning save a few minutes later to deny the Argentine maestro, who looked in good touch after the interval.

Barcelona held on for a narrow 1-0 victory and hept their faint hopes of retaining the La Liga title alive. Real Madrid face Alaves in the weekend and the Blaugrana will hope for their arch-rivals to drop points at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

Espanyol were relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1928, as they dropped down to the second division after an agonising defeat against their local rivals.

Espanyol had spent 88 of 89 seasons in LaLiga since the competition was founded in 1928.



They will play in the second tier next season for just the second time after their relegation was confirmed this evening. pic.twitter.com/gtiXzGGj1c — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 8, 2020

Espanyol down, 27 years later. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) July 8, 2020