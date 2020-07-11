Twitter reacts as Burnley become the first team to hold Liverpool at Anfield this season
- A rundown of the best reactions on social media Burnley's well-earned draw against Liverpool.
- Burnley ended a run of 24 straight wins at home for Liverpool.
Burnley became the first team in the EPL to claim a point at Anfield this season, ending a run of 25 straight wins at home for champions Liverpool. Jay Rodriguez's stunning effort from 15 yards cancelled out Andy Robertson's first-half header to rescue a draw for Sean Dyche's team.
It was tough work for the Clarets as they had to defend for their lives in the opening exchanges, but they held their nerve to soak in the pressure, remain in the contest and then take the attack to the opposition.
Although Liverpool extended their unbeaten run at home to 58 games, Burnley inflicted a chink in the champions' armour by ending their spotless streak at home.
It was all Liverpool in the opening half, as they had close to 75% possession with five shots on target to go with it. A couple of efforts off target was all Burnley could muster against a recharged, well-armed Liverpool outfit.
It only looked like a matter of time until they broke the deadlock, and Andy Robertson's rare headed goal powered the champions ahead. In difficult circumstances while pulling himself back, the Scottish left-back curled his header beyond Nick Pope's outstretched hand to score a wonderful goal.
Burnley were always a step behind Liverpool's sharp, incisive movement and passing. They were in for a long afternoon, being rescued with England international Nick Pope no fewer than three times in the first-half.
The shot-stopper was arguably the best player of the half, rising to the occasion to deny a left-footed Sadio Mane effort as well as a couple of shots from Mohamed Salah.
Nick Pope's heroics in the opening stages kept Burnley in the game, as a result of which they could go again from set pieces.
One such free-kick was lobbed to the 18-yard box, which was won by James Tarkowski. The Reds failed to win the first ball, and were punished by a stellar strike from former West Brom and Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson almost completed a sensational, typical Burnley response but was denied by the crossbar. The resilient Clarets ultimately ended Liverpool's home perfection along and strengthened their case for a berth in Europe.Published 11 Jul 2020, 21:35 IST