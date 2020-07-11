Twitter reacts as Burnley become the first team to hold Liverpool at Anfield this season

A rundown of the best reactions on social media Burnley's well-earned draw against Liverpool.

Burnley became the first team in the EPL to claim a point at Anfield this season, ending a run of 25 straight wins at home for champions Liverpool. Jay Rodriguez's stunning effort from 15 yards cancelled out Andy Robertson's first-half header to rescue a draw for Sean Dyche's team.

It was tough work for the Clarets as they had to defend for their lives in the opening exchanges, but they held their nerve to soak in the pressure, remain in the contest and then take the attack to the opposition.

Although Liverpool extended their unbeaten run at home to 58 games, Burnley inflicted a chink in the champions' armour by ending their spotless streak at home.

What. A. Performance. 👏 pic.twitter.com/PhNWJhCHzH — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 11, 2020

📈 Burnley have lost 1 of their last 13 PL games since January 19 (W7 D5)



🧮 The Clarets’ points total of 26 during this run can only be bettered by Liverpool (32) pic.twitter.com/Rq502KD1Dp — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 11, 2020

It was all Liverpool in the opening half, as they had close to 75% possession with five shots on target to go with it. A couple of efforts off target was all Burnley could muster against a recharged, well-armed Liverpool outfit.

It only looked like a matter of time until they broke the deadlock, and Andy Robertson's rare headed goal powered the champions ahead. In difficult circumstances while pulling himself back, the Scottish left-back curled his header beyond Nick Pope's outstretched hand to score a wonderful goal.

WHAT A HEADER!!!! GET IN THERE ROBBO!!! pic.twitter.com/5BaOaPd56D — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 11, 2020

Great header from Robertson. Didn’t realise he was so ‘andy in the air. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2020

Andy Robertson heads Liverpool into the lead at Anfield and Virgil van Dijk could not believe he scored. 😅 pic.twitter.com/NkPQtQVKDd — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 11, 2020

Andy Robertson has scored his first Premier League goal at Anfield since the final day of the 2017/18 season against Brighton.



An expert header. 👏 pic.twitter.com/L8r9cr5jEH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2020

The way Robertson steered it into the top corner with his head 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HHseNgnq2D — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2020

Burnley were always a step behind Liverpool's sharp, incisive movement and passing. They were in for a long afternoon, being rescued with England international Nick Pope no fewer than three times in the first-half.

The shot-stopper was arguably the best player of the half, rising to the occasion to deny a left-footed Sadio Mane effort as well as a couple of shots from Mohamed Salah.

A lot of @ChelseaFC fans were questioning why I wanted us to buy Nick Pope. His a great goalie & had kept most clean sheets this season in the Premier League. His a @England goalkeeper & is getting better. pic.twitter.com/bqDB4tGPuL — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 11, 2020

Without Nick Pope , Burnley would have been at least 4-0 down by now .



Salah’s half volley

Salah’s one on one chance

Mane’s shot to the top corner — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) July 11, 2020

Nick Pope v Liverpool (A) Saves and Highlights pic.twitter.com/hjWs92aCCn — Josh (@KloppStyle) July 11, 2020

Half time



Liverpool 1-0 Burnley



But for Nick Pope, it'd be all over. pic.twitter.com/NhydWp0jVM — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 11, 2020

Nick Pope's heroics in the opening stages kept Burnley in the game, as a result of which they could go again from set pieces.

One such free-kick was lobbed to the 18-yard box, which was won by James Tarkowski. The Reds failed to win the first ball, and were punished by a stellar strike from former West Brom and Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez.

4 - Jay Rodriguez has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last four Premier League games (three goals & one assist), one more goal involvement than he managed in his previous 19 matches in the competition. Spurt. pic.twitter.com/uCj99wDIXn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2020

Jay Rodriguez has now scored more Premier League goals at Anfield this season (1) than Roberto Firmino. 😉 pic.twitter.com/NqMBVqBPK9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson almost completed a sensational, typical Burnley response but was denied by the crossbar. The resilient Clarets ultimately ended Liverpool's home perfection along and strengthened their case for a berth in Europe.

"Nobody's had more touches in the opposition box since the restart."



The touches:pic.twitter.com/pkqBum1bi5 — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) July 11, 2020