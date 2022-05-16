×
Twitter reacts as champions Real Madrid draw 1-1 against Cadiz in La Liga

Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw
Adit Jaganathan
ANALYST
Modified May 16, 2022 01:38 AM IST
La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against 18th placed Cadiz on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to rest multiple stars for the game, given that Los Blancos face Liverpool in the finals of the UEFA Champions League later this month. Mariano, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio started in attack, with talismanic duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr not included in the matchday squad. Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Federico Valverde played in midfield as Luka Modric missed out due to suspension. Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez started in the heart of defense, with Jesus Vallejo and Lucas Vazquez on either flank.

Both sides got off to a bright start, but Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 5th minute, courtesy of Mariano. Rodrygo did brilliantly to evade multiple challenges on the wing before putting it on a plate for the striker to tap in. However, the goal did not deter Cadiz as the home side continued to threaten. Both sides squandered multiple chances in the first half, but Ruben Sobrino smashed home the ball in the 37th minute to level the scores. The winger picked up the ball and cut across the box before unleashing a fierce shot past Andriy Lunin in goal.

Cadiz then had a chance to take the lead as Sobrino and Alvaro Negredo both saw their efforts foiled after some sloppy defending by Real Madrid. The two teams went in at half-time level at 1-1.

The second-half started much more tamely, as both sides played some tentative football. However, Cadiz were soon awarded a penalty in the 60th minute after Negredo was brought down in the box by Lunin. But the goalkeeper made up for his error by saving the Spaniard's subsequent penalty to keep the scores level. Both sides carved out multiple chances in the 2nd half but could not make any of them count as the game ended 1-1.

Real Madrid will be focused on the Champions League final

With the La Liga title already wrapped up, Real Madrid will not be too bothered with a draw against a feisty Cadiz side. Los Blancos will look ahead to the Champions League final against Liverpool on 28 May.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope to keep his key players fit ahead of the game and will be expected to name a weakened squad once again for the final game of the La Liga season against Real Betis.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions for Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Cadiz:

🏁 FT: @Cadiz_CFEN 1-1 @realmadriden ⚽ Sobrino 37'; @marianodiaz7 5'#CádizRealMadrid | #Emirates https://t.co/BZ1pd8t9Wt
FT Cadiz 1-1 Madrid. Cadiz with so many chances, including Negredo penalty saved by Lunin, but they drop into bottom three with one game left.
🔥 - @Cadiz_CF (18th) are the 4th club this century to remain unbeaten in all their 4 games against Barcelona and Real Madrid in a single La Liga🇪🇸 campaign, after Atlético (2013/14), Valencia (2005/06) and Mallorca (2000/01). All other 3 qualified for the CL. #CádizRealMadrid
1 - At 23 years and 93 days, Andriy Lunin 🇺🇦 has become the youngest @realmadriden goalkeeper to save a penalty in @LaLigaEN since at least the 2008/09 season. Titan. https://t.co/588N4wLtyK
Eden Hazard makes his return from a fibula injury in his first game since February 💪 https://t.co/Roe0uFN5Q9
Hazard trying to transfer the ankle curse to someone else
Lunin with another save from Negredo, and somehow Madrid scramble it away... Cadiz have to score...
Rodrygo for Real Madrid since April:☑️10 games⚽️7 goals🅰️3 assists🥅3 penalties wonMagnificent end of the season for the 21-year-old Brazilian crack. ⚪️🇧🇷 https://t.co/YWEz6gdP6G
🇪🇸Real Madrid tonight:✅Toni kroos completed the most passes(113) and had the most tackles(4)✅Valverde completed the most dribbles(4)✅Vasquez was the most fouled player✅Lunin penalty save✅Diaz⚽✅Rodrygo 🅰️ https://t.co/uyiwaQOaVI
Real Madrid have the best goalkeeper in the world and the best backup goalkeeper in the world
❗️ With Mariano's goal, there are only 4 Real Madrid players left to score in La Liga: hazard Ceballos Marcelo Vallejo @miguelitocope
🚨 Real Madrid has scored 118 goals this season - 34 (!!!) more than last season. #HalaMadrid
Real Madrid have two of top 5 GKs in La Liga — said it few months ago.Lunin should not be in our bench, his improvement’s have been outstanding with the ball.
Rodrygo can make Mariano score. Wow.
asensio’s occasional banger is not worth his overall mediocrity
Asensio every time he has the ball https://t.co/jYXZTuZOj4
Rodrygo at left wing is the TRUTH.
📊| Lunin vs Cadiz:6 saves(5 in the box)23/31(74%) accurate passes4 Diving saves8 recoveries1 goal conceded1 penalty saved🌟MOTM https://t.co/DRYu5pWbtz
Lunin has saved 6/12 penalties he’s faced in his career. Specialist. https://t.co/87PYvNJn1Q
Bien @AndreyLunin13 👊🏼
Cooling break because Lunin is on fire

Edited by Adit Jaganathan

हिन्दी