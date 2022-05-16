Twitter reacts as champions Real Madrid draw 1-1 against Cadiz in La Liga

La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against 18th placed Cadiz on Sunday.
Carlo Ancelotti opted to rest multiple stars for the game, given that Los Blancos face Liverpool in the finals of the UEFA Champions League later this month. Mariano, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio started in attack, with talismanic duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr not included in the matchday squad. Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Federico Valverde played in midfield as Luka Modric missed out due to suspension. Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez started in the heart of defense, with Jesus Vallejo and Lucas Vazquez on either flank.
Both sides got off to a bright start, but Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 5th minute, courtesy of Mariano. Rodrygo did brilliantly to evade multiple challenges on the wing before putting it on a plate for the striker to tap in. However, the goal did not deter Cadiz as the home side continued to threaten. Both sides squandered multiple chances in the first half, but Ruben Sobrino smashed home the ball in the 37th minute to level the scores. The winger picked up the ball and cut across the box before unleashing a fierce shot past Andriy Lunin in goal.
Cadiz then had a chance to take the lead as Sobrino and Alvaro Negredo both saw their efforts foiled after some sloppy defending by Real Madrid. The two teams went in at half-time level at 1-1.
The second-half started much more tamely, as both sides played some tentative football. However, Cadiz were soon awarded a penalty in the 60th minute after Negredo was brought down in the box by Lunin. But the goalkeeper made up for his error by saving the Spaniard's subsequent penalty to keep the scores level. Both sides carved out multiple chances in the 2nd half but could not make any of them count as the game ended 1-1.
Real Madrid will be focused on the Champions League final
With the La Liga title already wrapped up, Real Madrid will not be too bothered with a draw against a feisty Cadiz side. Los Blancos will look ahead to the Champions League final against Liverpool on 28 May.
Carlo Ancelotti will hope to keep his key players fit ahead of the game and will be expected to name a weakened squad once again for the final game of the La Liga season against Real Betis.
