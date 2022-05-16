Twitter reacts as champions Real Madrid draw 1-1 against Cadiz in La Liga

La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against 18th placed Cadiz on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to rest multiple stars for the game, given that Los Blancos face Liverpool in the finals of the UEFA Champions League later this month. Mariano, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio started in attack, with talismanic duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr not included in the matchday squad. Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Federico Valverde played in midfield as Luka Modric missed out due to suspension. Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez started in the heart of defense, with Jesus Vallejo and Lucas Vazquez on either flank.

Both sides got off to a bright start, but Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 5th minute, courtesy of Mariano. Rodrygo did brilliantly to evade multiple challenges on the wing before putting it on a plate for the striker to tap in. However, the goal did not deter Cadiz as the home side continued to threaten. Both sides squandered multiple chances in the first half, but Ruben Sobrino smashed home the ball in the 37th minute to level the scores. The winger picked up the ball and cut across the box before unleashing a fierce shot past Andriy Lunin in goal.

Cadiz then had a chance to take the lead as Sobrino and Alvaro Negredo both saw their efforts foiled after some sloppy defending by Real Madrid. The two teams went in at half-time level at 1-1.

The second-half started much more tamely, as both sides played some tentative football. However, Cadiz were soon awarded a penalty in the 60th minute after Negredo was brought down in the box by Lunin. But the goalkeeper made up for his error by saving the Spaniard's subsequent penalty to keep the scores level. Both sides carved out multiple chances in the 2nd half but could not make any of them count as the game ended 1-1.

Real Madrid will be focused on the Champions League final

With the La Liga title already wrapped up, Real Madrid will not be too bothered with a draw against a feisty Cadiz side. Los Blancos will look ahead to the Champions League final against Liverpool on 28 May.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope to keep his key players fit ahead of the game and will be expected to name a weakened squad once again for the final game of the La Liga season against Real Betis.

With that being said, here are the best Twitter reactions for Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Cadiz:

Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan FT Cadiz 1-1 Madrid. Cadiz with so many chances, including Negredo penalty saved by Lunin, but they drop into bottom three with one game left. FT Cadiz 1-1 Madrid. Cadiz with so many chances, including Negredo penalty saved by Lunin, but they drop into bottom three with one game left.

Gracenote Live @GracenoteLive - campaign, after Atlético (2013/14), Valencia (2005/06) and Mallorca (2000/01). All other 3 qualified for the CL. @Cadiz_CF (18th) are the 4th club this century to remain unbeaten in all their 4 games against Barcelona and Real Madrid in a single La Ligacampaign, after Atlético (2013/14), Valencia (2005/06) and Mallorca (2000/01). All other 3 qualified for the CL. #CádizRealMadrid 🔥 - @Cadiz_CF (18th) are the 4th club this century to remain unbeaten in all their 4 games against Barcelona and Real Madrid in a single La Liga🇪🇸 campaign, after Atlético (2013/14), Valencia (2005/06) and Mallorca (2000/01). All other 3 qualified for the CL. #CádizRealMadrid

OptaJose @OptaJose has become the youngest 1 - At 23 years and 93 days, Andriy Luninhas become the youngest @realmadriden goalkeeper to save a penalty in @LaLigaEN since at least the 2008/09 season. Titan. 1 - At 23 years and 93 days, Andriy Lunin 🇺🇦 has become the youngest @realmadriden goalkeeper to save a penalty in @LaLigaEN since at least the 2008/09 season. Titan. https://t.co/588N4wLtyK

B/R Football @brfootball Eden Hazard makes his return from a fibula injury in his first game since February Eden Hazard makes his return from a fibula injury in his first game since February 💪 https://t.co/Roe0uFN5Q9

Manar M. Sarhan @ManarSarhan Hazard trying to transfer the ankle curse to someone else Hazard trying to transfer the ankle curse to someone else

Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan Lunin with another save from Negredo, and somehow Madrid scramble it away... Cadiz have to score... Lunin with another save from Negredo, and somehow Madrid scramble it away... Cadiz have to score...

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



10 games

7 goals

3 assists

🥅3 penalties won



Magnificent end of the season for the 21-year-old Brazilian crack. Rodrygo for Real Madrid since April:10 games7 goals3 assists🥅3 penalties wonMagnificent end of the season for the 21-year-old Brazilian crack. Rodrygo for Real Madrid since April:☑️10 games⚽️7 goals🅰️3 assists🥅3 penalties wonMagnificent end of the season for the 21-year-old Brazilian crack. ⚪️🇧🇷 https://t.co/YWEz6gdP6G

Martial🇬🇭 @RmaOzil23 Real Madrid tonight:



Toni kroos completed the most passes(113) and had the most tackles(4)

Valverde completed the most dribbles(4)

Vasquez was the most fouled player

Lunin penalty save

Diaz

Rodrygo Real Madrid tonight:Toni kroos completed the most passes(113) and had the most tackles(4)Valverde completed the most dribbles(4)Vasquez was the most fouled playerLunin penalty saveDiazRodrygo 🇪🇸Real Madrid tonight:✅Toni kroos completed the most passes(113) and had the most tackles(4)✅Valverde completed the most dribbles(4)✅Vasquez was the most fouled player✅Lunin penalty save✅Diaz⚽✅Rodrygo 🅰️ https://t.co/uyiwaQOaVI

leah_rmfc @leah_rm13 Real Madrid have the best goalkeeper in the world and the best backup goalkeeper in the world Real Madrid have the best goalkeeper in the world and the best backup goalkeeper in the world

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra With Mariano's goal, there are only 4 Real Madrid players left to score in La Liga:



hazard

Ceballos

Marcelo

Vallejo

@miguelitocope With Mariano's goal, there are only 4 Real Madrid players left to score in La Liga:hazardCeballosMarceloVallejo ❗️ With Mariano's goal, there are only 4 Real Madrid players left to score in La Liga: hazard Ceballos Marcelo Vallejo @miguelitocope

RMadridHome @RMadridHome Real Madrid has scored 118 goals this season - 34 (!!!) more than last season. Real Madrid has scored 118 goals this season - 34 (!!!) more than last season. #HalaMadrid 🚨 Real Madrid has scored 118 goals this season - 34 (!!!) more than last season. #HalaMadrid

Ardit @Loconteee Real Madrid have two of top 5 GKs in La Liga — said it few months ago.



Lunin should not be in our bench, his improvement’s have been outstanding with the ball. Real Madrid have two of top 5 GKs in La Liga — said it few months ago.Lunin should not be in our bench, his improvement’s have been outstanding with the ball.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 @GreatWhiteNueve Rodrygo can make Mariano score. Wow. Rodrygo can make Mariano score. Wow.

𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙧 🌧 @casomaro asensio’s occasional banger is not worth his overall mediocrity asensio’s occasional banger is not worth his overall mediocrity

𝘠𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦 @SwishFutbol Asensio every time he has the ball Asensio every time he has the ball https://t.co/jYXZTuZOj4

TC @totalcristiano Rodrygo at left wing is the TRUTH. Rodrygo at left wing is the TRUTH.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Lunin vs Cadiz:



6 saves(5 in the box)

23/31(74%) accurate passes

4 Diving saves

8 recoveries

1 goal conceded

1 penalty saved

MOTM | Lunin vs Cadiz:6 saves(5 in the box)23/31(74%) accurate passes4 Diving saves8 recoveries1 goal conceded1 penalty savedMOTM 📊| Lunin vs Cadiz:6 saves(5 in the box)23/31(74%) accurate passes4 Diving saves8 recoveries1 goal conceded1 penalty saved🌟MOTM https://t.co/DRYu5pWbtz

TC @totalcristiano Lunin has saved 6/12 penalties he’s faced in his career. Specialist. Lunin has saved 6/12 penalties he’s faced in his career. Specialist. https://t.co/87PYvNJn1Q

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Cooling break because Lunin is on fire Cooling break because Lunin is on fire

Edited by Adit Jaganathan