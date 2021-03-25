Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal record 1-0 win against Azerbaijan 

Portugal got their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign off to the perfect start with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Azerbaijan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Fernando Santos fielded a strong starting lineup with the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo upfront, but the reigning European champions only won by a solitary goal against the 108th ranked nation in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the focal point of the attack, with the Juventus hitman joined by Pedro Neto and Andre Silva upfront. The Portuguese great did not get on the scoresheet despite his best efforts, but Santos and co will be happy with the result after a spirited showing in Italy.

Ruben Neves was initially credited with the solitary goal of the game, as his cross from outside the area landed up in the back of the net after goalkeeper Shakhruddin Magomedaliyev punched the ball onto his own defender. However, it eventually went down as Maksim Medvedev's own goal.

The away side fell behind in strange circumstances, but Portugal were rewarded for their persistence, as they went into the interval with a deserved lead.

The home side piled on the pressure in the second half and made a handful of substitutions to add to their first-half goal, but they lacked a bit of composure in the final third.

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to add to his tally of 102 international goals

Cristiano Ronaldo was involved in a few bright moments, but it wasn't his finest night despite his best efforts. Juventus announced earlier this week that the Portuguese star would remain in Turin next season and the attacker came into the international break on the back of a disappointing string of results for the Bianconeri.

Victory in the first World Cup qualifier is sure to do a great deal of good for his confidence, as he looks set to play a pivotal role for his side in the coming week.

On that note, here are the best tweets from an uneventful game at the Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo with an unreal pass.



Best play-maker in the world when he wants to be.pic.twitter.com/A9QsZHOzUZ — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo created 4 CHANCES tonight v Azerbaijan.



He could have had 3 Assists...pic.twitter.com/OXOuNIRiaE — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 24, 2021

Caps for Portugal🇵🇹



•Ronaldo -170

•Joao Moutinho- 129

•Rest of the squad combined- 164



Youthful pic.twitter.com/8BUTxSQzB3 — SF⁷ 🍷 (@Schule7i) March 24, 2021

Ronaldo after realising he didn’t score against Benevetino & Uzbekistan 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rr72HjHQtA — Madrid Fan (@cristiano_peak) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Azerbaijan:



• 1 dribble Succeeded

• 3 shots on target.

• 72.7% pass accuracy.

• 32 accurate Passes

• 1 big chance created.

• 3 key pass.

• 59 Touches.

• 1 ground duels Won.

• 3 Aeriel won. pic.twitter.com/qV0qC935vF — TheUnstoppableCRonaldo (@UnstoppableCr7_) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

Portugal kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifying stage with a win.



29 shots

14 shots on target

16 players used pic.twitter.com/AHt2ZRa0Ke — Enock Essel Niccolo Makaville (@EsselKobina39) March 24, 2021

It took an own goal for Portugal to pick up a narrow win over Azerbaijan this evening... 😬 pic.twitter.com/XCuEckIG0f — 90min (@90min_Football) March 24, 2021

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes played the second half for Portugal in their 1-0 victory over Azerbaijan. https://t.co/zEWqkRCxb3 — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

Portugal and Ronaldo disaster class I’m hearing? after months of Ronaldo fans telling us he will excel on a “world class” team like Portugal... pic.twitter.com/1oNJMDwLuM — 🏴🏳️maestroP (@zein_PD10) March 24, 2021

Portugal gathered all these squad only to win by an own- goal against Ofankor Azerbaijan

Ronaldo Baba Tunde ghosted again 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) March 24, 2021

Portugal needed an own goal to beat Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/RlKeL9WzlV — Aarøn (@AJXR45) March 24, 2021

Portugal won 1-0 ✔️



Good performance by Cristiano ✔️ pic.twitter.com/GiHaCzr7Vu — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@Cristia82137311) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

So Ronaldo remains on 102 goals, but 🇵🇹 Portugal just secure the 3 points against 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan in their WCQ opener.



⛔️ It's the first time Cristiano has failed to score against a team ranked outside the top 100 since 2012 (vs Northern Ireland). pic.twitter.com/8VWavW0uIz — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) March 24, 2021

An own goal sees Portugal beat Azerbaijan 1-0 ✅



5 shots, 0 goals for Cristiano Ronaldo 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pzS12S8KG7 — Goal (@goal) March 24, 2021

Can’t believe I’m watching the Portugal game and our boys are playing.



I’ve almost just watched Pedro Neto assist CR7 for a bicycle kick, then Ruben Neves bang one from 30 yards.

My mind is blown. 🤯 — joey (@xGJHP) March 24, 2021