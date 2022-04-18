Twitter reacts as Erik ten Hag reportedly close to agreeing contract with Manchester United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given the 'here we go' to confirm that Erik ten Hag is set to be appointed as Manchester United's next permanent manager.
The long-winded process of finding a replacement for current interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks to have reached its conclusion. Ten Hag will leave Ajax and join the Red Devils in the summer. The Dutchman spent five years in Amsterdam, becoming one of Europe's most admired coaches.
Fans have reacted on Twitter to the news that the 52-year-old is coming to Old Trafford. Here are some of the best reactions:
Erik ten Hag will need time at Manchester United
Excitement is in the air around Old Trafford and with good reason as they have lured one of Europe's top coaches to the Premier League.
However, it will be no easy ride from the get-go. The Ajax coach has a huge task on his hands in reshaping the Red Devils into one of England and Europe's most feared sides.
This season has seen Manchester United hit rock bottom, disappointing in all competitions. United could also miss out on Champions League football next season if they fail to secure a top-four finish. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table behind fourth-placed Tottenham by three points.
The squad is in need of an overhaul, with players reaching the end of their contracts. Erik ten Hag's first transfer window could be key in his rebuild of United as fans get an idea of just how much say he will have when it comes to signings.
Immediate success is what some United fans will expect. However, they may have to wait as Ten Hag will need time to adjust to the Premier League.
The Duchman could be helped by a backroom staff that are familiar with the Premier League. The likes of Robin van Persie and Steve McClaren have been linked with roles on ten Hag's coaching team.
For now, United fans will be relieved to see the club secure one of the top managers in the game today.