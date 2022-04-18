Twitter reacts as Erik ten Hag reportedly close to agreeing contract with Manchester United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given the 'here we go' to confirm that Erik ten Hag is set to be appointed as Manchester United's next permanent manager.

The long-winded process of finding a replacement for current interim manager Ralf Rangnick looks to have reached its conclusion. Ten Hag will leave Ajax and join the Red Devils in the summer. The Dutchman spent five years in Amsterdam, becoming one of Europe's most admired coaches.

Fans have reacted on Twitter to the news that the 52-year-old is coming to Old Trafford. Here are some of the best reactions:

Stef Khan @Stef_Khan Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Stef Khan @Stef_Khan Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause - announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff.Ajax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause - announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement on contract now set to be completed. Mitchell van der Gaag, priority candidate for coaching staff. 🔴🤝 #MUFCAjax & Man United in contact to discuss €2m clause - announcement timing depends on this [not today/tomorrow]. https://t.co/byQvO8Pkn5 Genuinely scared. Ten Hag ball will dominate the league for the next decade. United back to the summit. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Genuinely scared. Ten Hag ball will dominate the league for the next decade. United back to the summit. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Nate @ManagedPlatypus Erik Ten Hag to last 4 seasons at United and peak with a League Cup win I imagine Erik Ten Hag to last 4 seasons at United and peak with a League Cup win I imagine

KING ☀️ ☥ @Regalbynature_1



They’re in a much worse position than us. We’re 3-4 top class signings away from being a formidable side. @GoonerTaIk I rate Ten Hag but he has a mountain to climb, United are unbalanced, average overpaid players with huge egos, poor mentality, lack of cohesion, & allergy to hard work.They’re in a much worse position than us. We’re 3-4 top class signings away from being a formidable side. @GoonerTaIk I rate Ten Hag but he has a mountain to climb, United are unbalanced, average overpaid players with huge egos, poor mentality, lack of cohesion, & allergy to hard work. They’re in a much worse position than us. We’re 3-4 top class signings away from being a formidable side.

CollebOfficial😎 @CollebMwine Erik Ten Hag and Van Persie dual is murder. Premier League here we come 2023 Erik Ten Hag and Van Persie dual is murder. Premier League here we come 2023🔥🔥 https://t.co/c3iHljfcQ0

Pro-Semo @____sammyy



But i still feel indifferent. Man Utd don traumatise me twitter.com/utdreport/stat… utdreport @utdreport A new era A new era 🇳🇱 https://t.co/J7AUF4VFSO Ten Hag is coming and i should be happy because he's a fantastic coachBut i still feel indifferent. Man Utd don traumatise me Ten Hag is coming and i should be happy because he's a fantastic coach But i still feel indifferent. Man Utd don traumatise me 😭😭 twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

Christopher Fogt. @iCruells Best of luck to Ten Hag but United just doesn't have any kind of structure in place to succeed. It will be more of the same just under a different manager. United needs years before being a contender for any kind of trophy. I doubt Ten Hag will get that amount of time. Best of luck to Ten Hag but United just doesn't have any kind of structure in place to succeed. It will be more of the same just under a different manager. United needs years before being a contender for any kind of trophy. I doubt Ten Hag will get that amount of time.

Adams @AdamsEdema @MistateeT

That's why for me, getting Ten Hag is just part 1. The MAIN job is what the squad will be after this summer transfer window.

Like I posted earlier, we will then know if United is serious about Ten Hag or not. @ManUtd You see those scouts and the Board are not serious at all.That's why for me, getting Ten Hag is just part 1. The MAIN job is what the squad will be after this summer transfer window.Like I posted earlier, we will then know if United is serious about Ten Hag or not. @MistateeT @ManUtd You see those scouts and the Board are not serious at all. That's why for me, getting Ten Hag is just part 1. The MAIN job is what the squad will be after this summer transfer window. Like I posted earlier, we will then know if United is serious about Ten Hag or not.

melvin fort 🙇🏾‍♂️ @m_holdbrook erik ten hag has a lot of work to do damn erik ten hag has a lot of work to do damn

⇅ @jerkygeeky TEN HAG’S UNITED ARMY TEN HAG’S UNITED ARMY

Kenneth Koshy @kenneth_koshy The Man United board don’t have to look far, just look at Liverpool since Klopp arrived and how they have developed and allowed Klopp to develop his players. He turned all those guys into world class players. Ten Hag can replicate that because that’s what he’s good at The Man United board don’t have to look far, just look at Liverpool since Klopp arrived and how they have developed and allowed Klopp to develop his players. He turned all those guys into world class players. Ten Hag can replicate that because that’s what he’s good at

TWO TERTY 𓃵 🇳🇬🇬🇭 @Aboa_Banku1 Ten Hag will not come and Fix Manchester United’s Problems in one season. He will need time like Klopp did. After that. Give us everything 🤝 Ten Hag will not come and Fix Manchester United’s Problems in one season. He will need time like Klopp did. After that. Give us everything 🤝

ANTHONY BINEY @ANTHONYBINEY11 @nyannthierry I will not take Ten Hag serious if Maguire remains man utd captain @nyannthierry I will not take Ten Hag serious if Maguire remains man utd captain

Being_Chelsea #Eccedentesiast @ChelseaHeesu

#tenhag So Ten Hag decided to destroy his own stats as one of finest manager So Ten Hag decided to destroy his own stats as one of finest manager ✌️#tenhag

Tanio @Tanio_S Now that it’s official and Erik Ten Hag is @ManUtd new manager, I wonder who their next manager will be in 4 months? Now that it’s official and Erik Ten Hag is @ManUtd new manager, I wonder who their next manager will be in 4 months?

Erik ten Hag will need time at Manchester United

The Dutchman will need time to work his magic.

Excitement is in the air around Old Trafford and with good reason as they have lured one of Europe's top coaches to the Premier League.

However, it will be no easy ride from the get-go. The Ajax coach has a huge task on his hands in reshaping the Red Devils into one of England and Europe's most feared sides.

This season has seen Manchester United hit rock bottom, disappointing in all competitions. United could also miss out on Champions League football next season if they fail to secure a top-four finish. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table behind fourth-placed Tottenham by three points.

The squad is in need of an overhaul, with players reaching the end of their contracts. Erik ten Hag's first transfer window could be key in his rebuild of United as fans get an idea of just how much say he will have when it comes to signings.

Immediate success is what some United fans will expect. However, they may have to wait as Ten Hag will need time to adjust to the Premier League.

The Duchman could be helped by a backroom staff that are familiar with the Premier League. The likes of Robin van Persie and Steve McClaren have been linked with roles on ten Hag's coaching team.

For now, United fans will be relieved to see the club secure one of the top managers in the game today.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar