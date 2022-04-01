Twitter reacts to 2022 FIFA World Cup draw

The draw for the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been made with some tantalizing fixtures for fans to look forward to.

Spain will face Germany, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will do battle against Uruguay and England could face either Wales or Scotland.

Fans around the world have reacted to the FIFA World Cup draw which has thrown up some interesting propositions. Here's how the Twitter world reacted:

GOLAZO @golazoargentino The full World Cup draw



If Argentina win Group C they will play the runners up from Group D



If Argentina win Group C they will play the runners up from Group D

If Argentina end as runners-up in Group C then it will be the winners of Group D

Joshua Robinson @JoshRobinson23



Possible World Cup quarterfinals include England-France, Netherlands-Argentina, and Spain-Brazil. And a Messi-Ronaldo showdown is a potential semifinal. Some people drew some country names out of a hat in Doha… with enormous consequences.

David Coyle @DavidCo15594164 Spain and Germany together.



We draw Iran and USA.



Liking the look of G…. Brazil, Serbia, Swiss, Cameroon. There’s an upset in there somewhere.



Spain and Germany together.

We draw Iran and USA.

Liking the look of G…. Brazil, Serbia, Swiss, Cameroon. There's an upset in there somewhere.

As per normal, majority of groups totally uninspiring.

HLTCO @HLTCO Jonathan Pearce: “You couldn’t script it, or could you?”



Jonathan Pearce: "You couldn't script it, or could you?"

Yes, Jon, you could.

SPORTbible @sportbible Japan getting Spain and Germany Japan getting Spain and Germany https://t.co/uBr6UXpiSx

England @England There we have it!



There we have it!

Either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will be the final team to join us in Group B.

Michael Oti Adjei @OtiAdjei Senegal into group A



Qatar

Netherlands

Senegal

Ecuador



Senegal into group A

Qatar

Netherlands

Senegal

Ecuador

Surely Senegal must get out of this group

Tom Williams @tomwfootball Wales in a World Cup finals draw Wales in a World Cup finals draw https://t.co/vn4MkA0DbS

OptaJoao @OptaJoao



2 - Portugal will face Uruguay in consecutive World Cup tournaments, after being defeated in the Round of 16 in the World Cup 2018. Portugal's lone win against Uruguay happened in a friendly game back in 1966 (3-0). Bis. #WorldCupDraw

Mark Ogden @MarkOgden_ England v Iran. Iran will probably the second best supported team in Qatar, so good luck getting tickets for that one England v Iran. Iran will probably the second best supported team in Qatar, so good luck getting tickets for that one

fun guy. @edwingbarahona Senegal Vs Netherlands what a game. Senegal Vs Netherlands what a game.

Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers GROUP E WITH GERMANY AND SPAIN LOOKING VERY DEATHY GROUP E WITH GERMANY AND SPAIN LOOKING VERY DEATHY 💀💀💀

What has the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw thrown up?

European heavyweights Germany and Spain have been drawn together

Hosts Qatar's first ever appearance at an international tournament will see them open the competition against Ecuador.

They are joined by two tough opponents in Group A in Louis van Gaal's Netherlands and Sadio Mane's Senegal.

In Group B, England will face Iran for the first time in the history of professional football.

What's more intriguing is the Three Lions' prospect of facing a home nation in either Wales or Scotland whilst the USA completes the group.

Argentina will look to build on their Copa America win last year by progressing past Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

This means we get a mouth-watering clash between the two Ballon d'Or rivals Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Holders France are in Group D and have been paired with Christian Eriksen's Denmark, Tunisia and one of Peru, UAE and Australia with their qualification route still to be decided.

Luis Enrique's Spain will face Germany in what is perhaps the tournament's biggest match-up of the group stages. They are joined by Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand in Group E.

Croatia’s 2018 runners-up will battle the likes of Belgium, debutant Canada and Morocco. Croatia versus Belgium is an intriguing tie in a competitive Group F.

The tournament's most successful nation, Brazil, have been given a difficult task in Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

Neymar's Brazilian side will be favorites to advance but Switzerland are certainly a threat.

This could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last international tournament and he will begin it by facing African opposition in Ghana.

Ronaldo will also have the chance to face his Manchester United teammate Edinson Cavani with Uruagay joining those two and South Korea in Group H.

Some mouth-watering games are already set for later this year in Qatar as the 2022 FIFA World Cup excitement begins.

Edited by Ashwin