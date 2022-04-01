×
Twitter reacts to 2022 FIFA World Cup draw

The draw has thrown up some intriguing clashes
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 01, 2022 11:43 PM IST
The draw for the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been made with some tantalizing fixtures for fans to look forward to.

Spain will face Germany, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will do battle against Uruguay and England could face either Wales or Scotland.

Fans around the world have reacted to the FIFA World Cup draw which has thrown up some interesting propositions. Here's how the Twitter world reacted:

The full World Cup drawIf Argentina win Group C they will play the runners up from Group DIf Argentina end as runners-up in Group C then it will be the winners of Group D https://t.co/LRAOtjaEXR
Some people drew some country names out of a hat in Doha… with enormous consequences.Possible World Cup quarterfinals include England-France, Netherlands-Argentina, and Spain-Brazil. And a Messi-Ronaldo showdown is a potential semifinal. wsj.com/articles/us-en…
@TheEuropeanLad Portugal gonna struggle
Spain and Germany together.We draw Iran and USA.Liking the look of G…. Brazil, Serbia, Swiss, Cameroon. There’s an upset in there somewhere. As per normal, majority of groups totally uninspiring.
Jonathan Pearce: “You couldn’t script it, or could you?”Yes, Jon, you could.
Japan getting Spain and Germany https://t.co/uBr6UXpiSx
There we have it!Either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will be the final team to join us in Group B. https://t.co/66QgJ56sej
😉🤝 https://t.co/lr5dPnKk1C
Group L Fifa World Cup:Italy 🇮🇹Colombia 🇨🇴Sweden 🇸🇪Egypt 🇪🇬 https://t.co/VTIkjrGYIo
Senegal into group AQatarNetherlands SenegalEcuador Surely Senegal must get out of this group
Wales in a World Cup finals draw https://t.co/vn4MkA0DbS
2 - Portugal will face Uruguay in consecutive World Cup tournaments, after being defeated in the Round of 16 in the World Cup 2018. Portugal's lone win against Uruguay happened in a friendly game back in 1966 (3-0). Bis.#WorldCupDraw
USA, England and Iran in the same group. https://t.co/qMoOswarAd
@talkSPORT Korea dream has already been shattered😂😂
England v Iran. Iran will probably the second best supported team in Qatar, so good luck getting tickets for that one
Senegal Vs Netherlands what a game.
GROUP E WITH GERMANY AND SPAIN LOOKING VERY DEATHY 💀💀💀
England draw USA. Good start.
@Cr7_undisputed @breathMessi21 Ghana and Uruguay Owns Ronaldo 😎

What has the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw thrown up?

European heavyweights Germany and Spain have been drawn together
Hosts Qatar's first ever appearance at an international tournament will see them open the competition against Ecuador.

They are joined by two tough opponents in Group A in Louis van Gaal's Netherlands and Sadio Mane's Senegal.

In Group B, England will face Iran for the first time in the history of professional football.

What's more intriguing is the Three Lions' prospect of facing a home nation in either Wales or Scotland whilst the USA completes the group.

Argentina will look to build on their Copa America win last year by progressing past Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

This means we get a mouth-watering clash between the two Ballon d'Or rivals Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Holders France are in Group D and have been paired with Christian Eriksen's Denmark, Tunisia and one of Peru, UAE and Australia with their qualification route still to be decided.

Luis Enrique's Spain will face Germany in what is perhaps the tournament's biggest match-up of the group stages. They are joined by Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand in Group E.

Croatia’s 2018 runners-up will battle the likes of Belgium, debutant Canada and Morocco. Croatia versus Belgium is an intriguing tie in a competitive Group F.

The tournament's most successful nation, Brazil, have been given a difficult task in Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

Neymar's Brazilian side will be favorites to advance but Switzerland are certainly a threat.

This could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last international tournament and he will begin it by facing African opposition in Ghana.

Ronaldo will also have the chance to face his Manchester United teammate Edinson Cavani with Uruagay joining those two and South Korea in Group H.

Some mouth-watering games are already set for later this year in Qatar as the 2022 FIFA World Cup excitement begins.

Edited by Ashwin
