Twitter reacts to 2022 FIFA World Cup draw

The draw for the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been made with some tantalizing fixtures for fans to look forward to.
Spain will face Germany, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will do battle against Uruguay and England could face either Wales or Scotland.
Fans around the world have reacted to the FIFA World Cup draw which has thrown up some interesting propositions. Here's how the Twitter world reacted:
What has the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw thrown up?
Hosts Qatar's first ever appearance at an international tournament will see them open the competition against Ecuador.
They are joined by two tough opponents in Group A in Louis van Gaal's Netherlands and Sadio Mane's Senegal.
In Group B, England will face Iran for the first time in the history of professional football.
What's more intriguing is the Three Lions' prospect of facing a home nation in either Wales or Scotland whilst the USA completes the group.
Argentina will look to build on their Copa America win last year by progressing past Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.
This means we get a mouth-watering clash between the two Ballon d'Or rivals Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.
Holders France are in Group D and have been paired with Christian Eriksen's Denmark, Tunisia and one of Peru, UAE and Australia with their qualification route still to be decided.
Luis Enrique's Spain will face Germany in what is perhaps the tournament's biggest match-up of the group stages. They are joined by Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand in Group E.
Croatia’s 2018 runners-up will battle the likes of Belgium, debutant Canada and Morocco. Croatia versus Belgium is an intriguing tie in a competitive Group F.
The tournament's most successful nation, Brazil, have been given a difficult task in Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.
Neymar's Brazilian side will be favorites to advance but Switzerland are certainly a threat.
This could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last international tournament and he will begin it by facing African opposition in Ghana.
Ronaldo will also have the chance to face his Manchester United teammate Edinson Cavani with Uruagay joining those two and South Korea in Group H.
Some mouth-watering games are already set for later this year in Qatar as the 2022 FIFA World Cup excitement begins.