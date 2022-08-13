Twitter reacts as Gabriel Jesus brace powers Arsenal to comprehensive 4-2 win over Leicester City

Gabriel Jesus starred with a brace for Arsenal in their 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (August 13). It was the Gunners' second win in as many league games this season, following their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Arsenal were 2-0 up at half-time, with Jesus scoring both goals in the first 45 minutes. The Brazilian opened the scoring after 23 minutes following an excellent chip from the box that looped over Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Jesus doubled the Gunners' lead after 35 minutes converting a header at the back post from a corner. The ball was flicked to the back post by Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, which was duly headed home by the Brazilian.

Leicester reduced arrears following an own goal by Gunners defender William Saliba. The hosts, though, restored their two-goal advantage minutes later through Granit Xhaka.

The Foxes showed great fight as they reduced the deficit once again, with James Maddison making it 3-2. Mikel Arteta's men, though, quickly restored their two-goal lead, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring this second league goal in as many games.

An end-to-end game saw fans having plenty to say on Twitter. Here are a few tweets following an enthralling game at the Emirates:

Kim Mhando @KimMhando Gunners firing on all cylinders Gunners firing on all cylinders 🔥🔥🔥

ITA🀄 @_itarex Gabriel Jesus is what we united fans thought Ronaldo will be🥺🥺🥺🙄 Gabriel Jesus is what we united fans thought Ronaldo will be🥺🥺🥺🙄

Hammie @Hammy_Hammy Honestly I’m feeling Benzema,Henry vibes in Jesus. Honestly I’m feeling Benzema,Henry vibes in Jesus.

Sumit @Sumit__afc 🏻 Xhaka’s performance are like menstrual cycle. He only shows up once a month Xhaka’s performance are like menstrual cycle. He only shows up once a month 👍🏻

WelBeast @WelBeast Gabriel Jesus has arrived at the Emirates and he's brought salvation with him. It's going to be very scary. Gabriel Jesus has arrived at the Emirates and he's brought salvation with him. It's going to be very scary.

Dan Critchlow @afcDW Fofana is really relying on the referee to bail him out against Martinelli. Fofana is really relying on the referee to bail him out against Martinelli.

Arsenal on the way to Champions League We’ve got super Mik ArtetaHe knows exactly what we needZinny at the back, Gabi in attackArsenal on the way to Champions League

SP 🇸🇱 @septimusajprime 🏽 🏽 Zinchenko and Martinelli cooking like Marcelo and ronaldo on the left flank Zinchenko and Martinelli cooking like Marcelo and ronaldo on the left flank😭😭👏🏽👏🏽

🇳🇿 @arsenalhurtsme Are we actually sure about this Tielemans guy, bro was ASS today. Are we actually sure about this Tielemans guy, bro was ASS today.

RuF🦅🦅 @Ruf_ayi Gabriel Jesus blessing Arsenal with goals, that guy is gonna have a great legacy in the EPL than Drogba! Gabriel Jesus blessing Arsenal with goals, that guy is gonna have a great legacy in the EPL than Drogba!

El Comandante @ElComandante84 This is the most entertaining Arsenal have been going forward under Arteta. So much more fun to watch than last season. #ARSLEI This is the most entertaining Arsenal have been going forward under Arteta. So much more fun to watch than last season. #ARSLEI

Oral Buchanan @oralbuchanan I love Jesus scoring and building confidence- World Cup here we come… I love Jesus scoring and building confidence- World Cup here we come… https://t.co/6wNSTHOp2b

James Benge @jamesbenge Everyone thought Wenger was mad when he described Xhaka as a box to box midfielder Everyone thought Wenger was mad when he described Xhaka as a box to box midfielder

Evan Cooper @Lacazest 🏻 Xhaka deserved that goal, he’s been quality today! Xhaka deserved that goal, he’s been quality today! 👊🏻

#ARSLEI Gabriel Jesus scored as many non penalty goals today as Alex Lacazette managed in the whole of last season. Gabriel Jesus scored as many non penalty goals today as Alex Lacazette managed in the whole of last season.#ARSLEI

#ARSLEI The Arsenal fans give Youri Tielemans a warm reception as he leaves the pitch. “You’re gonna play for the Arsenal” is the call The Arsenal fans give Youri Tielemans a warm reception as he leaves the pitch. “You’re gonna play for the Arsenal” is the call#ARSLEI

The ill-informed Gooner @illinformedArse The crowd’s response to Saliba was incredible. Would love to see it more often and not just for a new young player. Such a difference in the atmosphere at the ground compared to a few years ago. And look at how the team responded to it 🤷🏻‍♂️ #ARSLEI The crowd’s response to Saliba was incredible. Would love to see it more often and not just for a new young player. Such a difference in the atmosphere at the ground compared to a few years ago. And look at how the team responded to it 🤷🏻‍♂️ #ARSLEI

You will definitely be punished!!



#ARSLEI Those FPL managers that sold Gabriel Jesus last week, you can’t betray Jesus and go free..You will definitely be punished!! Those FPL managers that sold Gabriel Jesus last week, you can’t betray Jesus and go free..You will definitely be punished!! 😂😂#ARSLEI

Spanish Gooner @elspanishgooner 2 goals and 2 assists for Gabriel Jesus today. Ballon d’Or we’re coming for you. 2 goals and 2 assists for Gabriel Jesus today. Ballon d’Or we’re coming for you.

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 Never a penalty, give Vardy a yellow for that horrible dive. Never a penalty, give Vardy a yellow for that horrible dive.

When do Arsenal play next in the Premier League?

Arsenal will travel to the south coast to take on newly promoted Bournemouth for their next Premier League game on Saturday (August 20).

Bournemouth made a bright start on their return to the Premier League, beating Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa 2-0. However, they suffered a 4-0 defeat against defending champions Manchester City in their next outing on Saturday (August 13).

The Gunners look good to make it three wins from three. Interestingly, they had lost their first three games last season without scoring a goal.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side will begin their campaign in the Carabao Cup in the third round next month.

