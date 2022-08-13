Twitter reacts as Gabriel Jesus brace powers Arsenal to comprehensive 4-2 win over Leicester City

Gabriel Jesus starred with a brace for Arsenal in their 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (August 13). It was the Gunners' second win in as many league games this season, following their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.
Arsenal were 2-0 up at half-time, with Jesus scoring both goals in the first 45 minutes. The Brazilian opened the scoring after 23 minutes following an excellent chip from the box that looped over Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.
Jesus doubled the Gunners' lead after 35 minutes converting a header at the back post from a corner. The ball was flicked to the back post by Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, which was duly headed home by the Brazilian.
Leicester reduced arrears following an own goal by Gunners defender William Saliba. The hosts, though, restored their two-goal advantage minutes later through Granit Xhaka.
The Foxes showed great fight as they reduced the deficit once again, with James Maddison making it 3-2. Mikel Arteta's men, though, quickly restored their two-goal lead, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring this second league goal in as many games.
When do Arsenal play next in the Premier League?
Arsenal will travel to the south coast to take on newly promoted Bournemouth for their next Premier League game on Saturday (August 20).
Bournemouth made a bright start on their return to the Premier League, beating Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa 2-0. However, they suffered a 4-0 defeat against defending champions Manchester City in their next outing on Saturday (August 13).
The Gunners look good to make it three wins from three. Interestingly, they had lost their first three games last season without scoring a goal.
Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side will begin their campaign in the Carabao Cup in the third round next month.
