Twitter reacts after Lionel Messi is left out of the FIFA 21 Team of the Year

Lionel Messi has missed out on the FIFA Team of the Year for the first time ever
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Modified 23 Jan 2021, 13:02 IST
News
Since 2011, EA Sports have annually announced a FIFA Team of the Year. Lionel Messi astonishingly failed to make the cut in the latest edition, which was announced yesterday.

This is the first time that the Argentine ace has been excluded from EA Sports' Team of the Year.

This team of the world's best players is said to be selected from a pool of 70 nominees - the best footballers over the last twelve months - based on fan votes. EA Sports revealed that the FIFA 21 Team of the Year was selected after over 10 million votes were cast.

Lionel Messi was a notable absentee from the final Ultimate Team after Barcelona struggled in the 2019-20 season and continue to do so in the ongoing 2020-21 season.

Lionel Messi himself has also endured a relative slump despite scoring 14 goals and assisting 6 this season.

European treble-winning Bayern Munich were adequately represented in the FIFA 21 Team of the Year with 4 of their players making the cut. Two Liverpool players made the team after helping the Reds win the coveted Premier League trophy last season.

Here is the final team -

Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi, however, could still make the team as EA Sports usually announce their Team of the Year with an additional 12th player - a player fans were upset to see missing. This year's 12th man is yet to be announced, and fans of Lionel Messi will certainly hope it's the Argentine superstar.

Messi's close friend and former teammate Neymar might also be a close competitor, with only one spot up for grabs.

Naturally, Lionel Messi's absence caused quite an uproar, with many thinking the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner should have been on the team. Many across the world took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Twitter exploded after Lionel Messi was left out of the FIFA 21 Team of the Year

Published 23 Jan 2021, 13:02 IST
La Liga 2020-21 Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions
