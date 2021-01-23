Twitter reacts after Lionel Messi is left out of the FIFA 21 Team of the Year

Since 2011, EA Sports have annually announced a FIFA Team of the Year. Lionel Messi astonishingly failed to make the cut in the latest edition, which was announced yesterday.

This is the first time that the Argentine ace has been excluded from EA Sports' Team of the Year.

This team of the world's best players is said to be selected from a pool of 70 nominees - the best footballers over the last twelve months - based on fan votes. EA Sports revealed that the FIFA 21 Team of the Year was selected after over 10 million votes were cast.

Lionel Messi was a notable absentee from the final Ultimate Team after Barcelona struggled in the 2019-20 season and continue to do so in the ongoing 2020-21 season.

Lionel Messi himself has also endured a relative slump despite scoring 14 goals and assisting 6 this season.

European treble-winning Bayern Munich were adequately represented in the FIFA 21 Team of the Year with 4 of their players making the cut. Two Liverpool players made the team after helping the Reds win the coveted Premier League trophy last season.

Here is the final team -

Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain

The people’s champions. 🏆

Over 10 million votes from 185 countries.

Introducing your Team of the Year.#TOTY #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/vQFiDwckSq — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 22, 2021

Lionel Messi, however, could still make the team as EA Sports usually announce their Team of the Year with an additional 12th player - a player fans were upset to see missing. This year's 12th man is yet to be announced, and fans of Lionel Messi will certainly hope it's the Argentine superstar.

Messi's close friend and former teammate Neymar might also be a close competitor, with only one spot up for grabs.

Naturally, Lionel Messi's absence caused quite an uproar, with many thinking the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner should have been on the team. Many across the world took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Twitter exploded after Lionel Messi was left out of the FIFA 21 Team of the Year

Advertisement

So the guy with best numbers last season doesnt make the team. Lol he is bigger than this sport😭 pic.twitter.com/uA9r1wcrRH — JonasK (@jonasdenstore13) January 22, 2021

Honestly, this year’s #TOTY is completely meaningless. If they didn’t put #Messi bcuz he didn’t win a silverware, then I guess they forgot that Bruno didn’t win too & just carried @ManUtd to #ChampionsLeague qualification & he’s in the #toty21 😒🤷‍♂️ No logic!! — KANTA (@swegboionfire) January 22, 2021

This is the worst toty of all time.#TOTY Where is #Messi ?

How are Ronaldo and Lewandowski the same rating? Just trash — りゅう (@TheGamingCule) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

EA putting Mbappe over Messi in the TOTY just because it'd be embarrassing for them if their cover star didn't make it

Messi is Goat #CristianoRonaldo #Messi #TOTY pic.twitter.com/cibZhjmcwA — Tehzeeb Hassan (@TehzeebHassan13) January 22, 2021

It probably would have made more sense if Haaland got in over Messi.... definitely not Mbappe though#TOTY #toty21 #Messi # — justbeingGeorge (@King78961197) January 22, 2021

Messi not there 😳🤯🤦🏼🤦🏼🤦🏼

He played waaaay better than Mbappe last season despute not winning any trophy, they should give Messi a TOTY like they gave to Ronaldo last year as a 12th player. #Messi #TOTY — Albnor Ragibi (@Albnor_Ragibi10) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

He has the most footballing talent we've ever seen,but also the misfortune when things aren't going well,he takes all the blame. It's almost if people are forgetting what he has done for the sports and Blaugrana and that's totally unfair.#Messi #fifa21toty #TOTY #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/FWUZaaZV0G — Dani ☠️ (@Muhammad911279) January 22, 2021

No Messi in #TOTY 😱 joking?!



But seriously, he’s gotta be the plus one of course! #Messi — Tosser of Coin (@TosserOfCoin) January 22, 2021