Twitter explodes as Liverpool are held at home by West Brom

Liverpool missed a chance to go five points clear at the top of the table after Semi Ajayi's late goal levelled the score to end the game 1-1 at Anfield.
The Reds took an early lead through Sadio Mane but were faced with a typical Sam Allardyce's team performance. They currently lead the Premier League title race by three points but will be disappointed that they failed to beat West Brom.
Twitter reactions after Liverpool fail to pick up 3 points against West Brom
Sadio Mane's clever movement into the box helped Liverpool draw first blood after the Senegalese drifted between the two West Brom centre-halves when they were caught napping.
Matip laid on the pass, following which Mane steadied himself to apply the finishing touches and give Liverpool an inevitable lead.
The Reds finished the first half on a strong note, with just over 80% of the possession, establishing complete authority over their opponents.
Despite Liverpool being in cruise control, they were forced to substitute Joel Matip for young Rhys Williams, much to the frustration of Jurgen Klopp. The defender's injury-ravaged season is about to get worse due to a suspected groin strain.
Liverpool, who came close to score for a second time through the likes of Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson, only managed a shot on target until the hour mark. Alisson came to their rescue a couple of times with huge saves, just when it looked like the Baggies could score against the run of play.
With Liverpool not capitalising on their chances, West Brom pulled one back miraculously in the 82nd minute through Semi Ajayi.
Allardyce is well and truly back in the Premier League, having returned with a well-earned point away at Anfield despite portraying no real intent until the final stages of the game.
The Baggies have now earned a point each away to both Manchester City and Liverpool.Published 28 Dec 2020, 00:16 IST