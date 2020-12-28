Twitter explodes as Liverpool are held at home by West Brom

Liverpool missed a chance to go five points clear at the top of the table after Semi Ajayi's late goal levelled the score to end the game 1-1 at Anfield.

The Reds took an early lead through Sadio Mane but were faced with a typical Sam Allardyce's team performance. They currently lead the Premier League title race by three points but will be disappointed that they failed to beat West Brom.

Twitter reactions after Liverpool fail to pick up 3 points against West Brom

Points shared at Anfield. #LIVWBA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2020

Liverpool drop points at home to West Brom 😳



A Sam Allardyce special 😯#LIVWBA pic.twitter.com/6C5LEAnjG9 — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

For the first time since February 2018 vs Spurs, Liverpool have had fewer shots on target than their opponent in a Premier League game at Anfield.



◎ Liverpool: 2

◉ West Brom: 3



Give Big Sam a ring for advice on how to stop Liverpool. 📞 pic.twitter.com/8ZqnHxsjsS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 27, 2020

Liverpool drop PL points at home for the first time this season.



The Big Sam effect™️ pic.twitter.com/OhFLKVzblU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 27, 2020

Absolutely gutting — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 27, 2020

Sadio Mane's clever movement into the box helped Liverpool draw first blood after the Senegalese drifted between the two West Brom centre-halves when they were caught napping.

Matip laid on the pass, following which Mane steadied himself to apply the finishing touches and give Liverpool an inevitable lead.

Sadio Mane goes level with Luis Suarez on 69 Premier League goals for Liverpool 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IE9aTfrGin — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 27, 2020

Four African players have scored 90 Premier League goals:



🇨🇮 Didier Drogba (104)

🇹🇬 Emmanuel Adebayor (97)

🇳🇬 Yakubu (95)

🇸🇳 Sadio Mané (90)



Mohamed Salah is on 88. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/b3KOPv3bj7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 27, 2020

Allardyce's 6-4-0 formation caught out there by Mane...think he needs to strengthen a bit more at the back: 7-3-0 line up anyone?! #LFC #LIVWBA — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) December 27, 2020

Sadio Mane is ridiculous. It's the norm for him to score while combining godly control and supreme balance with an unstoppable finish. World class in so many aspects. As Jürgen Klopp repeatedly states, he can be "impossible to defend against" — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 27, 2020

Liverpool in complete control but only one goal to show for it so far.



Live: https://t.co/rGHVm8ZXtb#bbcfootball #LIVWBA pic.twitter.com/W4o9NJ1zU7 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 27, 2020

Class from Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/R6DLJqNmqH — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) December 27, 2020

The Reds finished the first half on a strong note, with just over 80% of the possession, establishing complete authority over their opponents.

Would rather be relegated and start again than sit through this. #wba — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) December 27, 2020

85 - Jordan Henderson completed 85 passes for Liverpool in the first half, almost twice as many as West Brom managed as a team (46). Strolling. pic.twitter.com/eSpO9xv1Jq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2020

Liverpool 1-0 West Brom HT:



Shots: 10-1

Shots on target: 1-0

Passes: 454-102

Pass accuracy: 88%-47%

Possession: 82%-18% https://t.co/ZLsDkZOToV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 27, 2020

HT: #LFC 1 West Brom 0: Total domination from the champions at Anfield but only a slender lead courtesy of Mane's fine finish. Robertson outstanding. Need to make more of his top class deliveries. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 27, 2020

Despite Liverpool being in cruise control, they were forced to substitute Joel Matip for young Rhys Williams, much to the frustration of Jurgen Klopp. The defender's injury-ravaged season is about to get worse due to a suspected groin strain.

58' Substitution for the Reds; Rhys Williams replaces Matip in defence.



[1-0]#LIVWBA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2020

Joël Matip is forced off injured for Liverpool against West Brom and replaced by 19-year-old Rhys Williams. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 27, 2020

Liverpool, who came close to score for a second time through the likes of Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson, only managed a shot on target until the hour mark. Alisson came to their rescue a couple of times with huge saves, just when it looked like the Baggies could score against the run of play.

Big chance for Albion. Sawyers' pass over the top releases Grant, who beats Williams for pace but is denied low down by Alisson. Grant didn't do a lot wrong. #WBA — Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) December 27, 2020

When he’s needed, he delivers 👏🏻 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 27, 2020

Huge moment in the game as Alisson denies Karlan Grant on the break.



Liverpool still lead with just under 20 minutes remaining at Anfield. #LFCWBA — Off The Ball (@offtheball) December 27, 2020

Chance! Albion's best of the game. Grant beats Williams in a foot race but Alisson races out to narrow the angle, and saves his shot #wba — Joe Chapman (@ChapmanJ92) December 27, 2020

Love Alisson, me. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 27, 2020

With Liverpool not capitalising on their chances, West Brom pulled one back miraculously in the 82nd minute through Semi Ajayi.

🎯 Semi Ajayi has scored his first PL goal (from his first attempt on target) in his 14th appearance in the competition #LIVWBA pic.twitter.com/0QdBTaccGy — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 27, 2020

1-1 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 27, 2020

GOAL Liverpool 1-1 West Brom (82 mins)



Semi Ajayi rises highest to head in an equaliser off the post#LIVWBA — Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2020

Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in more goals than any other West Brom player this season (1⚽️ 3🅰️).



Is Big Sam haunting Anfield again? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hAeR6e4mYd — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 27, 2020

GOAL!



You wondered if it was coming and there it is!

Semi Ajayi heads in off the post and it's all square.



Liverpool 1-1 West Brom. #bbcfootball #LIVWBA — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 27, 2020

5 - Five of the last six goals Sam Allardyce's teams have scored at Anfield in the Premier League have been scored in the final 20 minutes of play. Sting. pic.twitter.com/iywoKD5UqK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2020

Oh my goodness. Big Sam..... — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 27, 2020

Allardyce is well and truly back in the Premier League, having returned with a well-earned point away at Anfield despite portraying no real intent until the final stages of the game.

The Baggies have now earned a point each away to both Manchester City and Liverpool.

2 Big Sams and a Semi might keep @WBA up. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 27, 2020