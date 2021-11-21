Twitter reacts as Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0 in the Premier League

Liverpool recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League to get back to within four points of league leaders Chelsea.
Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino were enough for Jurgen Klopp's men to get back to winning ways. The Reds were winless in two games but rectified the dropped points by securing a win over Arsenal.
The Gunners were the in-form team in the Premier League. Arsenal were unbeaten in eight league games following a dismal start to the season. Mikel Arteta's men won six and drew two games before traveling to Anfield.
Liverpool opened the scoring through Sadio Mane, who headed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick. The lead was doubled in the 52nd minute when Diogo Jota rounded off Aaron Ramsdale to tap into an empty net.
Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino scored two quick goals towards the end of the game to secure the win for the Reds.
The game had drama on and off the pitch. Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp were involved in a quarrel which resulted in both managers getting yellow cards from referee Michael Oliver.
Despite suffering a humiliating defeat to Liverpool, Arsenal are still fifth in the Premier League standings. The Gunners are one point ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and three points clear of Manchester United.
Liverpool will next face Southampton at Anfield before taking on Everton in the Merseyside Derby. Arsenal, on the other hand, host Newcastle United in the Premier League before traveling to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.
Liverpool are involved in a three-horse race for the Premier League title
Liverpool are currently involved in a three-horse race for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City and Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's men secured a 3-0 win over Leicester City earlier today which put Liverpool under pressure.
However, the Reds managed to win to bring the gap back down to four points. Manchester City will be in action tomorrow against Everton. If Pep Guardiola's side manage to secure a win, they could climb above Liverpool into second place in the standings.
Following a clinical performance for Liverpool, football fans on Twitter raved about their attacking prowess at Jurgen Klopp's disposal. Meanwhile, others reacted to the tussle between Klopp and Mikel Arteta. Here are some of the best tweets from the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal:
