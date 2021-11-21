Twitter reacts as Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0 in the Premier League

Liverpool recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League to get back to within four points of league leaders Chelsea.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino were enough for Jurgen Klopp's men to get back to winning ways. The Reds were winless in two games but rectified the dropped points by securing a win over Arsenal.

The Gunners were the in-form team in the Premier League. Arsenal were unbeaten in eight league games following a dismal start to the season. Mikel Arteta's men won six and drew two games before traveling to Anfield.

Liverpool opened the scoring through Sadio Mane, who headed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick. The lead was doubled in the 52nd minute when Diogo Jota rounded off Aaron Ramsdale to tap into an empty net.

Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino scored two quick goals towards the end of the game to secure the win for the Reds.

The game had drama on and off the pitch. Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp were involved in a quarrel which resulted in both managers getting yellow cards from referee Michael Oliver.

Despite suffering a humiliating defeat to Liverpool, Arsenal are still fifth in the Premier League standings. The Gunners are one point ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and three points clear of Manchester United.

Liverpool will next face Southampton at Anfield before taking on Everton in the Merseyside Derby. Arsenal, on the other hand, host Newcastle United in the Premier League before traveling to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

Liverpool are involved in a three-horse race for the Premier League title

Liverpool are currently involved in a three-horse race for the Premier League title alongside Manchester City and Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's men secured a 3-0 win over Leicester City earlier today which put Liverpool under pressure.

However, the Reds managed to win to bring the gap back down to four points. Manchester City will be in action tomorrow against Everton. If Pep Guardiola's side manage to secure a win, they could climb above Liverpool into second place in the standings.

Following a clinical performance for Liverpool, football fans on Twitter raved about their attacking prowess at Jurgen Klopp's disposal. Meanwhile, others reacted to the tussle between Klopp and Mikel Arteta. Here are some of the best tweets from the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal:

Liverpool FC @LFC A 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 performance from the Reds at Anfield ❤ A 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 performance from the Reds at Anfield ❤ https://t.co/R6z5OGdngT

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal's last six trips to Anfield in the league:



3-1 L

4-0 L

5-1 L

3-1 L

3-1 L

4-0 L



😱 Arsenal's last six trips to Anfield in the league: 3-1 L 4-0 L 5-1 L 3-1 L 3-1 L 4-0 L 😱 https://t.co/UwQ8u0zHcf

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge United are shit yes. But Arsenal are back United are shit yes. But Arsenal are back

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor A lot of weirdo Arsenal fans happy about this result. Couldn’t stand Mikel Arteta doing well. FREAKS. A lot of weirdo Arsenal fans happy about this result. Couldn’t stand Mikel Arteta doing well. FREAKS.

Trey @UTDTrey Arsenal not even good enough to join the 5-0 club dfkm Arsenal not even good enough to join the 5-0 club dfkm

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Arsenal faked an injury for Thomas Partey only to lose 4-0 to Liverpool Lol… Arsenal faked an injury for Thomas Partey only to lose 4-0 to Liverpool Lol…

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 38 - Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 38 Premier League assists, four more than any other player in this period. Sublime. #LIVARS 38 - Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 38 Premier League assists, four more than any other player in this period. Sublime. #LIVARS

D. Shendy @devshendy @LFC Jürgen Klopp really loves to face Arsenal at Anfield, I guess. He showed us heavy-metal football. @LFC Jürgen Klopp really loves to face Arsenal at Anfield, I guess. He showed us heavy-metal football.

Owaki @Owaki43766500 @LFC Arsenal were playing ever so well until Arteta did a Lampard and shouted at Klopp. They went downhill from there! @LFC Arsenal were playing ever so well until Arteta did a Lampard and shouted at Klopp. They went downhill from there!

Troll Football @TrollFootball Jota sent Ben White back to Brighton Jota sent Ben White back to Brighton https://t.co/1gFZQ5kGp4

- @AnfieldRd96 That is disgusting from Jota.



The best Portuguese player in this league. That is disgusting from Jota. The best Portuguese player in this league.

Squawka Football @Squawka Premier League goals scored this season:



◎ 35 - Liverpool

◎ 30 - Chelsea

◉ 23 - Salah, Mané & Jota

◎ 23 - West Ham

◎ 22 - Man City

◎ 20 - Man Utd



What a front three. 😍 Premier League goals scored this season: ◎ 35 - Liverpool◎ 30 - Chelsea ◉ 23 - Salah, Mané & Jota ◎ 23 - West Ham ◎ 22 - Man City ◎ 20 - Man UtdWhat a front three. 😍 https://t.co/83sqvtDaVZ

everton Basher @EvertonRshite



#LIVARS Has Arteta finished his tantrum yet ? Has Arteta finished his tantrum yet ?#LIVARS

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ellis @e11isBK @swirvingirving_ Gonna be a fun title race 🤝 @swirvingirving_ Gonna be a fun title race 🤝

Edited by Nived Zenith