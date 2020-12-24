Manchester United left it late to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park tonight, courtesy of goals from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

In a game that saw a high intensity and eventual rusting of the pace of the game, Cavani lashed out a brilliant effort with his left foot to break the deadlock. Then, Martial calmly rounded off a stoppage-time breakaway to seal the perfect Christmas present for the club and take them to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Everton 0-2 Manchester United on Twitter

88': Everton 0-1 Man Utd

96': Everton 0-2 Man Utd



Two late goals send Manchester United through to the Carabao Cup semifinals ⚡ pic.twitter.com/6TI3Nz5pIz — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 23, 2020

FULL TIME

Everton 0-2 Manchester United



✅ Through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup 🙌

✅ Edinson Cavani goal ⚽️

✅ Anthony Martial goal and assist ⚽️🎯

✅ Marcus Rashford assist 🎯

✅ Dean Henderson clean sheet 🧤

✅ Anthony Martial MOTM 👑

✅ Wembley next 🏟#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ygSKPs5Ruz — DILLINGER 👹 (@DillanMUFC) December 23, 2020

Only two players have scored away from home in both the Premier League and the Carabao Cup in the same campaign at the same Merseyside club in the last two seasons and they are both Uruguayan: Lucas Torreira and Edinson Cavani. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) December 23, 2020

Well done lads 🔴🔴🔴🔴 Great win. Don’t say nobody cares about this cup. You only say that when you’re team loses. I wanna draw Spurs and beat them 💯👏🏾 #mufc — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) December 23, 2020

Everton so lethargic for a side without silverware in more than 25 years and #mufc deserved winners. Maguire, Bailly and Matic good, subs came good. Matchgoers will buzz off Cavani when they’re back inside grounds. Fourth semi-final under Solskjaer for United. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 23, 2020

The scoreline never looked like it would finish 0-0 at half-time. Manchester United flew out of the blocks early on and produced numerous shots on goal. They won no fewer than five corners in the opening 10 minutes.

Everton settled and almost opened the scoring through a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick, but the Red Devils clearly looked fresher, more mobile and combative. Alex Telles fabricated most of the opportunities, while Edinson Cavani looked closest to breaking the deadlock.

Advertisement

Everton 0-0 Man Utd HT:



Goalless at the break between both sides in the Carabao Cup. pic.twitter.com/3lTyzTRZWt — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 23, 2020

Manchester United had 9 shots in the first 30 minutes vs. Everton, 8 of which were from inside the penalty area.



Positive. 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/pLpQgJNKdQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 23, 2020

Man Utd stormed through the first 30 without making it count where it matters the most, allowing Everton off the ropes and to finish the goalless half stronger. Edinson Cavani with as many shots (four) as the hosts managed in total. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

🔐 Key passes in the first half of Everton 0⃣-0⃣ Manchester United



Alex Telles - 3⃣



Everton - 1⃣ pic.twitter.com/61kPUM3uWF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 23, 2020

Alex Telles created 3 chances in the first half vs. Everton, no player on the pitch created more.



A welcome addition to the squad. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/UJZpi1U9WB — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 23, 2020

HT. Blues growing into this quarter-final after a difficult first 30 minutes. Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin going closest, with Olsen denying Cavani at the other end.



Big 45 ahead! 👊



🔵 0-0 🔴 #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/ccTb9hMi21 — Everton (@Everton) December 23, 2020

The second half was far more lacklustre, with neither side opting for the braver option of getting their midfielders into areas beyond the opposition's second line of defense.

Advertisement

There was a notable incident involving Cavani and Yerry Mina, when the former appeared to have punched the Everton defender on his face. Should VAR have been in play, Cavani may have received his marching orders.

If there was VAR in the game between Everton and Manchester United, would Edinson Cavani have been sent off? 😬#EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/DTlCeSuwD9 — Goal (@goal) December 23, 2020

Cavani would have seen red with VAR. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 23, 2020

Van de Beek wasn’t played where he is likely to have an impact but didn’t offer enough when he was on. Everything about that deal suggests he just wasn’t a first-choice pick. Greenwood was good when #mufc were on top before he faded. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

Tears in my eyes, it doesn't take a whole hour for us to actually start trying anymore — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) December 23, 2020

Just when it looked like both teams were preparing for penalties, Cavani scored the crucial goal by drifting in from the right.

Martial then rubbed more salt into Everton's wounds by slotting home the second from close range. The substitute also laid on the assist for Cavani's strike. Manchester United are into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Everton squandered yet another chance of securing a major trophy.

Passive defending from Everton and a powerful finish from Edinson Cavani to put Man Utd ahead late on and add some qualiy to a half that was very 2020, in that it was very 'get in the bin' — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 23, 2020

Cavaniii ☄️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

Edinson Cavani's goal was his sixth shot and fourth shot on target of the game vs. Everton.



Persistence pays off. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Gmqy9vtGXz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2020

Cavani sending us to the Semis. This is what we signed him for. Class is permanent — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) December 23, 2020

Other than that I think Ole set the team up very well and if Cavani had taken earlier chances we’d have won comfortably — Femi🌊™️ (@Mcsaucee) December 23, 2020

6 - After going six matches without a goal or assist, Anthony Martial has scored twice and provided four assists in his last three matches for Manchester United. Acceleration. #EVEMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

Martial goal and assist pic.twitter.com/q1v8NWfRfs — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) December 23, 2020

13 - Manchester United have won 13 consecutive away matches against English top-flight opponents, the longest run in the club's history. Personality. #EVEMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2020

Man Utd have won their last 3 games:



✅ 3-2 vs. Sheffield United

✅ 6-2 vs. Leeds United

✅ 2-0 vs. Everton



Putting together a run at the perfect time. 👌 pic.twitter.com/RLgvrDVMNm — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 23, 2020

Are Manchester United favourites to lift the Carabao Cup? Sound off in the comments.