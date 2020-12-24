Manchester United left it late to beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park tonight, courtesy of goals from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.
In a game that saw a high intensity and eventual rusting of the pace of the game, Cavani lashed out a brilliant effort with his left foot to break the deadlock. Then, Martial calmly rounded off a stoppage-time breakaway to seal the perfect Christmas present for the club and take them to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
The scoreline never looked like it would finish 0-0 at half-time. Manchester United flew out of the blocks early on and produced numerous shots on goal. They won no fewer than five corners in the opening 10 minutes.
Everton settled and almost opened the scoring through a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick, but the Red Devils clearly looked fresher, more mobile and combative. Alex Telles fabricated most of the opportunities, while Edinson Cavani looked closest to breaking the deadlock.
The second half was far more lacklustre, with neither side opting for the braver option of getting their midfielders into areas beyond the opposition's second line of defense.
There was a notable incident involving Cavani and Yerry Mina, when the former appeared to have punched the Everton defender on his face. Should VAR have been in play, Cavani may have received his marching orders.
Just when it looked like both teams were preparing for penalties, Cavani scored the crucial goal by drifting in from the right.
Martial then rubbed more salt into Everton's wounds by slotting home the second from close range. The substitute also laid on the assist for Cavani's strike. Manchester United are into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Everton squandered yet another chance of securing a major trophy.
Published 24 Dec 2020, 03:48 IST