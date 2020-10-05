Twitter reacts to Manchester United's deadline day capture of Brazilian star Alex Telles

Manchester United have completed the signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles for a fee in the region of €15 million. The Brazilian is Manchester United's second signing of the season after Donny van de Beek, who joined from Ajax earlier this summer.

Telles has been linked with a move to United since they missed out on Sergio Reguilon, who joined Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid last month. The left-back is known for his attacking output and scored 13 goals provided 10 assists last season in Liga NOS in just 34 games, numbers unheard of for a left-back.

Manchester United are also close to completing the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free-transfer. The Red Devils have started the season poorly, losing 1-6 to Tottenham in the Premier League and will hope the new signings can turn around their fortune after the international break.

Telles, speaking after signing for the club, said he was delighted to be joining a club like Manchester United.

"You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here."

"I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Alex Telles tan account, hope this helps https://t.co/cGFrIsbLQF — Ernest Coleman (@cole__xy) October 5, 2020

What will Alex Telles bring to MUFC?



👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/UKQpxAVG8L — TrenditGh (@TrenditGh) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles said he came to win trophies 😤

Hope it works cuz once heard same words from Depay — Atopa Wura💧🍆 (@Atopa_wura) October 5, 2020

All I know about that Alex telles United have signed is that I needed Porto in a bet once for 400 large and he belted a 45 yarder in top bin with 30secs to go. For that reason alone,he’s my hero — paul beal (@7ronaldo1309) October 5, 2020

Alex telles will not stop psg from scoring 7 . — Bn naseer (@Dadymakoda3) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles for Porto



-195 games

-26 goals

-57 assists



Welcome to Manchester united#MUFC pic.twitter.com/A4ozUriuOe — Ken-MUFC (@kent_mufc) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles: "I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at #manutd. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt." #mulive [mu] — The Real United Spot⚽ (@utd_arena) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles joins United and suddenly won't know how to cross pic.twitter.com/hNwGDss6BS — . (@Fatman003) October 5, 2020

🗣️ "The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can't wait to pull on the famous shirt."



🔴 Alex Telles is a @ManUtd player!#UCL pic.twitter.com/CCJI4dne6T — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 5, 2020

When you realize Alex Telles scored eight penalties for Porto last season 👀 pic.twitter.com/BOkEe4YOt5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles to Manchester United is the first signing in this window that I’m actually jealous of.



Don’t get me wrong, Chilwell is amazing, but Telles is even better.



Class signing! 🤝 — Ieuwke 💫 (@CFCieuwke) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles Jxt signed for Manchester United and he has same number of goals as Havertz,Werner and ziyech.

He is even yet to kick a premier league ball. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #MUFC #Telles — BRUNO FERNANDES COUSIN (@Brunos_Cousin) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles averaged 0.43 non-penalty G+A p90 last season, the third best rate of any Porto player to play 2,000+ minutes.



Overall, his 0.71 G+A p90 was the best among those players.



A seriously attacking full-back. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/7mbk3KJYrZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 5, 2020

Now that Alex Telles has joined the league the top 5 LB’s are:



1) Robertson

2) telles

3) digne

4) Tierney

5) reguilon https://t.co/2UIoLT3dTk — Nasim🔰 (@nas5quared) October 5, 2020

🥴 Luke Shaw has played a direct hand in 7 goals in 99 league games for Man Utd



😵 Alex Telles has scored or assisted 23 goals in 34 league games since the start of last season alone



🔢 At Shaw's current rate he needs another 226 games to equal that record. More on Telles 👇 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles looking at Man United's defence: pic.twitter.com/rESLH3jz12 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 5, 2020

No idea how Telles is going to do. If he realises a left-back is generally meant to play on the left then I guess that’s progress — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) October 5, 2020

Telles done. Pellistri and Traore not done but both v advanced. Dembele not looking on at all at moment. Nor are Messi or De Bruyne. pic.twitter.com/4oDhzNmftC — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles is #mufc's first left-back signing since Luke Shaw in 2014. Rivals have signed significantly younger left-backs (Robertson, Mendy, Chilwell and Reguilon were all 23 at time of moves, Tierney 22) in recent years. Telles turns 28 in December. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 5, 2020

OGS on Telles: "Player we have been tracking for some time. Performances over past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter + winner + will add determination + competition to the squad. Alex has the qualities, as a player + person, we want here @ManUtd." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 5, 2020

