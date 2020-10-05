Twitter reacts to Manchester United's deadline day capture of Brazilian star Alex Telles

Manchester United have completed the signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles for a fee in the region of €15 million. The Brazilian is Manchester United's second signing of the season after Donny van de Beek, who joined from Ajax earlier this summer.
Telles has been linked with a move to United since they missed out on Sergio Reguilon, who joined Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid last month. The left-back is known for his attacking output and scored 13 goals provided 10 assists last season in Liga NOS in just 34 games, numbers unheard of for a left-back.
Manchester United are also close to completing the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free-transfer. The Red Devils have started the season poorly, losing 1-6 to Tottenham in the Premier League and will hope the new signings can turn around their fortune after the international break.
Telles, speaking after signing for the club, said he was delighted to be joining a club like Manchester United.
"You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here."
"I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”