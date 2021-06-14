Twitter reacts as Patrik Schick hits Scotland with stunning 49-yard wondergoal

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick set the stage alight at UEFA Euro 2020 with one of the most breathtaking goals ever scored in the competition.
After giving his side the lead in the first half with a delightful header, Schick doubled the Czechs' lead against Scotland at Hampden Park. The Bayer Leverkusen man produced an outrageous effort to beat David Marshall all the way from the centre circle in their tournament opener.
Celtic loanee Jack Hendry attempted to shoot from distance but saw his strike blocked by Tomas Soucek and the ball fell to Schick. The 25-year-old took the ball in his stride before unleashing a curling strike from distance. The ball sailed into the net past a helpless David Marshall, who scrambled back but couldn't make it in time.
Schick struck the ball from 49.7 yards away from goal, making it the longest-ever goal scored since UEFA European Championship records began in 1980. It was a goal that would surely make his compatriot, the great Antonin Panenka, proud.
The goal to put his side ahead in the first half was a superb one as well, as Schick rose above Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper to meet a well-weighted cross from Vladimir Coufal.
The two goals were enough to see the Scots off in what was a frantic affair at Hampden Park. Andriy Yarmolenko may have scored a stunner against the Netherlands on Sunday, but Schick's goal will surely go down as one of the all-time greats and, as things stand, the best scored at Euro 2020.
Here are some of the best tweets about Schick's wondergoal.