Twitter reacts as Patrik Schick hits Scotland with stunning 49-yard wondergoal

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick set the stage alight at UEFA Euro 2020 with one of the most breathtaking goals ever scored in the competition.

After giving his side the lead in the first half with a delightful header, Schick doubled the Czechs' lead against Scotland at Hampden Park. The Bayer Leverkusen man produced an outrageous effort to beat David Marshall all the way from the centre circle in their tournament opener.

Celtic loanee Jack Hendry attempted to shoot from distance but saw his strike blocked by Tomas Soucek and the ball fell to Schick. The 25-year-old took the ball in his stride before unleashing a curling strike from distance. The ball sailed into the net past a helpless David Marshall, who scrambled back but couldn't make it in time.

Schick struck the ball from 49.7 yards away from goal, making it the longest-ever goal scored since UEFA European Championship records began in 1980. It was a goal that would surely make his compatriot, the great Antonin Panenka, proud.

The goal to put his side ahead in the first half was a superb one as well, as Schick rose above Grant Hanley and Liam Cooper to meet a well-weighted cross from Vladimir Coufal.

The two goals were enough to see the Scots off in what was a frantic affair at Hampden Park. Andriy Yarmolenko may have scored a stunner against the Netherlands on Sunday, but Schick's goal will surely go down as one of the all-time greats and, as things stand, the best scored at Euro 2020.

Here are some of the best tweets about Schick's wondergoal.

49.7 - Patrik Schick's second goal (49.7 yards) is the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championships (since 1980). Ridiculous.#Euro2020 #CZE #SCOCZE pic.twitter.com/imssf0WAxj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2021

The quality of a goal is measured by how much it forces the opposition goalkeeper to scramble.



Patrick Schick's effort did this to David Marshall. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/44mMpijBNu — Squawka Bet (@SquawkaBet) June 14, 2021

How am I meant to explain that to my kids that Schick scored and Werner missed from here pic.twitter.com/6BWW9mrkg3 — Jay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_mufcjay) June 14, 2021

Looking at the swerve on that Schick goal.#SCOCZE pic.twitter.com/MmJlGflClW — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 14, 2021

RiSCHICKulous! 🤯



Patrik Schick's wonder strike is the longest range goal at a Euros since records began 💥🎯#EURO2020 #CZE pic.twitter.com/sjb9DWiqEJ — Goal Asia (@Goal_Asia_) June 14, 2021

Patrik Schick’s goal from this angle 😍 pic.twitter.com/fySIErbB5k — 🇺🇦🇩🇪 (@branojr) June 14, 2021

Patrik Schick's international tournament debut 🇨🇿



- Notches the 1st brace for #CZE since Euro 2004

- Scores the longest goal in Euros history since tracking began in 1980 pic.twitter.com/8dkI6hWc3c — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 14, 2021

Someone Czech on Scotland, they must be feeling Schick. pic.twitter.com/Gkv2Ckq5kl — Nash (@NishchalMijar) June 14, 2021

That goal was Schick. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 14, 2021

May as well just hand Patrik Schick the goal of the tournament award already, nobody is scoring a better goal than that. — TC (@totalcristiano) June 14, 2021

Fans back in the stadium. A towering header to open the scoring. Schick with a worldie shortly afterwards. Just over an hour until the next game kicks off.



International tournaments never disappoint. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 14, 2021

just czech'd out that second goal, was a Schick finish — Haz (@pubIad) June 14, 2021

Sources tell me this show has been green-lit in the Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/9jWFzuqd7h — Rahul Iyer (@RahulIyer32) June 14, 2021

Look how far up David Marshall was on Schick's worldie 🤔 pic.twitter.com/C7uj1vmPrf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

The way the keeper went flying into the net is killing me, Schick did him dirty man💀 — Chiddy 🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) June 14, 2021

Patrik Schick 🇨🇿 was named the Man Of The Match. 🌟 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ZEGieP18qc — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) June 14, 2021

HOLY SCHICK!!!

The Czechs just deflowered Scotland with a 51-yard wonder-goal. Incredible. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YsqhIrT1fi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 14, 2021

