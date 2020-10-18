Twitter reacts as Real Madrid fall to shock defeat against newly-promoted Cadiz

Defending LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid tasted defeat for the first time this season as newly-promoted Cadiz registered a shock win against them at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.
Honduran star Anthony Lozano gave the visitors a lead in the 16th minute after he was left unmarked and he managed to lob the ball past a helpless Thibaut Courtois. Los Blancos, who started the game without the likes of Casemiro, Fede Valverde, and other key players in the side, saw the lion's share of the ball, finishing the game with a staggering 75% possession.
Zinedine Zidane rang in the changes at half time as the likes of Valverde, Casemiro, and Marco Asensio were all introduced ahead of the second 45 minutes as he hoped to get a response from his side. Eder Militao was also thrown into the fray for the second half after Sergio Ramos, already on a yellow, picked up a knock and had to play through the pain barrier.
However, it all counted for nothing as Real Madrid could do nothing to break down a stubborn Cadiz side.
Veteran striker Alvaro Negredo was a constant threat to the Real Madrid defence and won a whopping 11 of his 15 (!) aerial duels, and set up Lozano for the only goal of the game, which proved to be the winner. Lozano was also formerly on the books of Barcelona B, making it an even more poetic series of events in the grand scheme of things.
This was the first loss that Real Madrid faced in their last 15 games, and the timing of the loss is even more crucial as it comes just a week before the crucial El Clasico showdown at the Nou Camp.
