Twitter reacts as Real Madrid are held to a 0-0 draw by Osasuna

Real Madrid endured a frustrating, lackluster stalemate at the El Sadar stadium against Osasuna. A shot on target from Marco Asensio alongside a disallowed goal from Karim Benzema was all they could manage against a well-drilled Osasuna.
In what was a fairly incident-free first-half, Real Madrid failed to produce a shot on target.
Sergio Herrera was given a couple of brief scares by Luka Modric and a few set-pieces, although none of them were clear-cut opportunities. The hosts, in fact, mustered five efforts in contrast to Real Madrid's four in the opening 45 minutes.
Osasuna, however, did not really threaten Thibaut Courtois, but were comparatively better organized and aware of Real Madrid's slick passes.
Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard tried to provide a spark from wider areas, although the lack of urgency kept the scoreline to 0-0.
Karim Benzema bundled a cross over the line but was deemed offside, much to the disarray of his teammates and manager Zinedine Zidane. Sergio Ramos converted Benzema's cross in the dying stages of the game, only for his effort to be chalked off for offside.
That summed up Real Madrid's evening, with Los Blancos further losing ground on the title race to bitter rivals Atletico Madrid. Here are the best tweets in what proved to be a frustrating night for the reigning La Liga champions.
Osasuna 0-0 Real Madrid Twitter reactions
