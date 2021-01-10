Twitter reacts as Real Madrid are held to a 0-0 draw by Osasuna

Real Madrid endured a frustrating, lackluster stalemate at the El Sadar stadium against Osasuna. A shot on target from Marco Asensio alongside a disallowed goal from Karim Benzema was all they could manage against a well-drilled Osasuna.

In what was a fairly incident-free first-half, Real Madrid failed to produce a shot on target.

Sergio Herrera was given a couple of brief scares by Luka Modric and a few set-pieces, although none of them were clear-cut opportunities. The hosts, in fact, mustered five efforts in contrast to Real Madrid's four in the opening 45 minutes.

Osasuna, however, did not really threaten Thibaut Courtois, but were comparatively better organized and aware of Real Madrid's slick passes.

Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard tried to provide a spark from wider areas, although the lack of urgency kept the scoreline to 0-0.

Karim Benzema bundled a cross over the line but was deemed offside, much to the disarray of his teammates and manager Zinedine Zidane. Sergio Ramos converted Benzema's cross in the dying stages of the game, only for his effort to be chalked off for offside.

That summed up Real Madrid's evening, with Los Blancos further losing ground on the title race to bitter rivals Atletico Madrid. Here are the best tweets in what proved to be a frustrating night for the reigning La Liga champions.

Osasuna 0-0 Real Madrid Twitter reactions

What an ugly, ugly match. And more points dropped by Real Madrid against an opponent they really should be beating. — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) January 9, 2021

Osasuna very good. Madrid in truth didn’t manage to create much. Although there were two (clearly) offside goals ruled out. Osasuna has better chances, even. (Although few of them too). — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) January 9, 2021

Three points behind Real Madrid and VAR. How?! 😂 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 9, 2021

Real Madrid matches under the snow. 😍 pic.twitter.com/inLct62sHh — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 9, 2021

Ramos emergency centre-forward in open play klaxon. 15 mins left and still 0-0. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 9, 2021

Hey Zizou, we have Vinicius & Ødegaard on the bench. — R. (@madridreigns) January 9, 2021

His shot was saved, but it was all about @marcoasensio10's first touch... 🤩#OsasunaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/2zU0pQG0GC — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 9, 2021

The ball is in the Osasuna net but the flag was up. Benzema it was who bundled the ball into the net.

⏰ 62: Osasuna 0-0 R. Madridhttps://t.co/WEFxuxKnQD pic.twitter.com/Vh8fWF4GJ4 — AS English (@English_AS) January 9, 2021

Can neither confirm nor deny this - but don't have any other reason why Odegaard playing so little https://t.co/u3X8QoUVCN — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 9, 2021

People who support Zidane for each and every decision are a danger to the society. — TR (@timeronaldo) January 9, 2021

Casemiro’s cloak of invisibility even working for corners 😂 — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) January 9, 2021

Ramos forces home Benzema cross - as emergency number nine - but both were well offside earlier in the move. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 9, 2021

