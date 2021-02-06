Twitter reacts as Real Madrid record impressive comeback victory against Huesca

Real Madrid came from behind to record a 2-1 victory away from home against Huesca, as an entertaining second half finished in favor of the reigning La Liga champions. With captain Sergio Ramos unavailable for a sizeable period, Nacho Fernandez partnered Raphael Varane at the heart of the defense for Real Madrid.
After a goalless first half, Huesca broke the deadlock three minutes after the interval, as Javi Galan scored after receiving the ball from former Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki.
Varane turns out to be Real Madrid's unlikely goalscoring hero
Real Madrid, however, didn't take too much time to restore parity. Varane slammed the ball into the back of the net after Karim Benzema's free-kick thundered off the crossbar, as Zinedine Zidane breathed a huge sigh of relief.
Varane delivered once again for Los Blancos late in the game, as he made it two goals on the night to complete the comeback for his side. Zidane's side looked like they would lose further ground in the La Liga title race, but his depleted squad staged a stunning fightback to bag three much-needed points.
Here are the best tweets from a hard-fought Real Madrid victory away from home.