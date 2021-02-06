Twitter reacts as Real Madrid record impressive comeback victory against Huesca

Real Madrid came from behind to record a 2-1 victory away from home against Huesca, as an entertaining second half finished in favor of the reigning La Liga champions. With captain Sergio Ramos unavailable for a sizeable period, Nacho Fernandez partnered Raphael Varane at the heart of the defense for Real Madrid.

After a goalless first half, Huesca broke the deadlock three minutes after the interval, as Javi Galan scored after receiving the ball from former Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki.

Varane turns out to be Real Madrid's unlikely goalscoring hero

Real Madrid, however, didn't take too much time to restore parity. Varane slammed the ball into the back of the net after Karim Benzema's free-kick thundered off the crossbar, as Zinedine Zidane breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Varane delivered once again for Los Blancos late in the game, as he made it two goals on the night to complete the comeback for his side. Zidane's side looked like they would lose further ground in the La Liga title race, but his depleted squad staged a stunning fightback to bag three much-needed points.

Here are the best tweets from a hard-fought Real Madrid victory away from home.

A depleted Real Madrid go into today’s game with only six players on their bench.



Times have changed 📸 pic.twitter.com/VYpetltMdd — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 6, 2021

1-1 Real Madrid. Varane scores with a header after Benzema’s freekick hits the bar. pic.twitter.com/h2plwD3tDQ — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) February 6, 2021

Ramos loaned Varane his clutch gene before the operation pic.twitter.com/v9nsJbM2ge — Kylian (@prime_jordan1) February 6, 2021

Varane has learned how to play the game of football without Ramos✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/ADskqh1j3F — #LennonOUT #WengerIN (@KieranCFC88) February 6, 2021

Toni Kroos has been unbelievable yet again, his consistency is mind blowing... — TC. (@totalcristiano) February 6, 2021

Zidane always talks about how we must suffer, but why we must suffer against teams like Huesca is realms beyond me. I’d gladly suffer against teams like Bayern, but not against teams where Rafa Mir is their most dangerous player. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) February 6, 2021

London buses for Real Madrid 🚌



Rafa Varane hadn't scored in over a year, or 43 appearances...now he has two goals in the second half...😬



His brace gives Madrid the lead late on!#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TgSvlTBE9a — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) February 6, 2021

Real Madrid scramble out of Huesca with a scrappy win thanks to two goals from Rafa Varane. Now watch them go on a six game winning run. — Andy West (@andywest01) February 6, 2021

Varane good start to his first long period without Ramos. He has to continue like this now. — GC (@ReyesDeBernabeu) February 6, 2021

RAPHAEL VARANE YOU ABSOLUTE LEGEND — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) February 6, 2021

That was a chaotic match. Thankful Real Madrid got the three points thanks to prime goal-poacher Raphael Varane.



At this juncture with all the injuries, simply getting through these games in one piece and without catastrophe is all I care about. — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) February 6, 2021

Benzema in awe of Varane's ability to put the ball in the back of the net — Jūnho (@JunhoPatTouss) February 6, 2021

Honestly, still a poor performance. Only positives are that Asensio seems to be playing better, Varane did very well without Ramos, while Casemiro appears to be back to his best again. There was urgency and drive, at least in the second half, which was missing against Levante. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) February 6, 2021

Raphael Varane is the greatest CB of all time. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) February 6, 2021

Varane inform is gonna break fifa pic.twitter.com/egfFca87ts — ‏ً (@idoxvi) February 6, 2021

