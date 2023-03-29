Scotland managed to earn an upset 2-0 win against Spain in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash. Fans on Twitter erupted after seeing the action unfold.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was the unlikely match winner. He bagged both the goals for Steve Clarke's team, helping them get the win. McTominay has now scored for his national team two games in a row, having also gotten on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win against Cyprus.

Luis De La Fuente's team, meanwhile, failed to impress with their display. De La Fuente was appointed to his position after Luis Enrique stepped down after La Roja were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Their performance against Scotland, however, was far from being an encouraging sign.

"Getting dunked on by McTominay is crazy."

"Spain really fell off."

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente recently heaped praise on Gavi

Despite his tender age, Gavi has already made a name for himself. The Barcelona midfielder has become a mainstay at the heart of La Roja's midfield as well.

De La Fuente recently lauded the youngster, claiming that the 17-year-old is indispensable. Speaking to the media ahead of the showdown against Scotland, De La Fuente said (via Marca):

“He’s a player with many resources. I think his ideal position is more inside. He’s in a mature place in all senses. Acquiring more maturity will make him control some behaviours that are not good for him, and not beneficial for the team."

The newly-appointed coach added:

“Over time, he will control these type of situations, but give me a Gavi over other types of footballers, with the desire and drive he has. It’s contagious for the team.”

Gavi has made 19 appearances for the Spanish national team so far in his young career.

