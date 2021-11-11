Twitter reacts to Steven Gerrard being appointed Aston Villa manager

Aston Villa have appointed former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard their new manager following the sacking of Dean Smith.
After a summer in which they spent big money on the likes of Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, Aston Villa decided to sack Dean Smith. The Midlands side have suffered five consecutive defeats in the Premier League and are currently 16th in the standings.
As a replacement Aston Villa have hired Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was previously managing Scottish side Rangers. Gerrard had a pretty successful stint as the Rangers manager and guided them to their first league title in a decade.
Despite another positive start to the season, Gerrard could not resist a job offer from a Premier League side. According to BBC Sport, Aston Villa have paid a £4.5m in compensation to Rangers to secure the services of the former England international.
Steven Gerrard's first game in-change of Aston Villa will be against Brighton at Villa Park after the international break. He will face his former side Liverpool for the first time as the manager on the 11th of December at Anfield.
Steven Gerrard is one of the most popular players to have ever played in the Premier League and fans were quick to respond to the news of his appointment.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions following Aston Villa's decision to hire the Liverpool legend:
Steven Gerrard is proud to be announced as Aston Villa boss
Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is immensely proud to be announced as the new Aston Villa manager. The 41-year-old tactician stated that he is happy with the ambition of the club and hopes to help them achieve their goals.
Speaking after his appointment as Aston Villa boss, Gerrard said:
"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach. In my conversations with [co-owners] Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims."
It is worth noting that Steven Gerrard is regarded as the successor to Jurgen Klopp once he leaves Liverpool. The former club captain was previously the manager of Liverpool's U-18 side before taking the gig at Rangers in 2018.