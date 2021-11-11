Twitter reacts to Steven Gerrard being appointed Aston Villa manager

Aston Villa have appointed former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard their new manager following the sacking of Dean Smith.

After a summer in which they spent big money on the likes of Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, Aston Villa decided to sack Dean Smith. The Midlands side have suffered five consecutive defeats in the Premier League and are currently 16th in the standings.

As a replacement Aston Villa have hired Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was previously managing Scottish side Rangers. Gerrard had a pretty successful stint as the Rangers manager and guided them to their first league title in a decade.

Despite another positive start to the season, Gerrard could not resist a job offer from a Premier League side. According to BBC Sport, Aston Villa have paid a £4.5m in compensation to Rangers to secure the services of the former England international.

Steven Gerrard's first game in-change of Aston Villa will be against Brighton at Villa Park after the international break. He will face his former side Liverpool for the first time as the manager on the 11th of December at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard is one of the most popular players to have ever played in the Premier League and fans were quick to respond to the news of his appointment.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions following Aston Villa's decision to hire the Liverpool legend:

Darius.💯LFC🇬🇭🇬🇧🇯🇲 @dondarius471 @AVFCOfficial He's here ! Make him feel at home! I support two clubs now! @AVFCOfficial He's here ! Make him feel at home! I support two clubs now!

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Steven Gerrard is confirmed as Aston Villa’s new coach ✍️ OFFICIAL: Steven Gerrard is confirmed as Aston Villa’s new coach ✍️ https://t.co/n8cBPeP3Xl

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Steven Gerrard in-front of the Kop when Danny Ings scores a 90th minute winner against Liverpool: Steven Gerrard in-front of the Kop when Danny Ings scores a 90th minute winner against Liverpool: https://t.co/r8Oo3d6aKt

Lí ó Loinsigh @Byrnzie_ Be interesting to see how Gerrard does managing a real club now Be interesting to see how Gerrard does managing a real club now

Keir 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @keirsco1 Gerrard is a huge coup, doubt many people will understand just how good of a job he did with Rangers Gerrard is a huge coup, doubt many people will understand just how good of a job he did with Rangers

Ross @fcssor I feel like Aston Villa won the lottery with Gerrard I feel like Aston Villa won the lottery with Gerrard

Robbie Stone @RobbieStone92 Gerrard already a better prem manager than Ole 😄 Gerrard already a better prem manager than Ole 😄

catrin @catrinavfc liverpool fans tuning in to watch every villa game under gerrard liverpool fans tuning in to watch every villa game under gerrard https://t.co/NA6MqXnEnN

Kopite SZN @KopiteSZN @goal The greatest midfielder to grace the premier league❤️. Very soon, the greatest English manager to grace the premier league⌛🤩 @goal The greatest midfielder to grace the premier league❤️. Very soon, the greatest English manager to grace the premier league⌛🤩

CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ @CFCBlues_com Welcome back to the Premier League Steven Gerrard 👏 Welcome back to the Premier League Steven Gerrard 👏 https://t.co/wEodqZU3PG

Joel Dunn-Wilson @JDunnWilson Gerrard's Villa against Liverpool on December 11th will be very strange Gerrard's Villa against Liverpool on December 11th will be very strange

Martin @Mr_Rolph Not sure Gerrard to Villa is a great move for either unless he’s gonna play himself?! I’m normally wrong about football though so we’ll see Not sure Gerrard to Villa is a great move for either unless he’s gonna play himself?! I’m normally wrong about football though so we’ll see

Azza @AzzaHoop Steven Gerrard moving to Aston Villa really is a step up, maybe SPL teams may realise the quality of their ‘league’. Steven Gerrard moving to Aston Villa really is a step up, maybe SPL teams may realise the quality of their ‘league’.

Pena Cartel @PenaCartel



Sadly, a very snide exit is a poor way to end @RangersFC Appreciate the work he done in the 3 years, from a shambles to Champions.Sadly, a very snide exit is a poor way to end @RangersFC Appreciate the work he done in the 3 years, from a shambles to Champions.Sadly, a very snide exit is a poor way to end

no. @thisisajokeokay Gerrard 👀 all we need is Lampard for Norwich now! 👀 Gerrard 👀 all we need is Lampard for Norwich now! 👀

Jay-Rome @ski7z Gerrard did a Brendon, not gonna lie I’m disappointed and feel sad for the rangers fans. Gerrard did a Brendon, not gonna lie I’m disappointed and feel sad for the rangers fans.

Mr. Long @txnnya EPL Top 4 finna be:



1. Liverpool

2. Chelsea

3. Man City

4. Gerrard’s Aston Villa EPL Top 4 finna be:1. Liverpool2. Chelsea3. Man City4. Gerrard’s Aston Villa

Laurie @LFCLaurie Aston Villa is a great club and perfect next step for Stevie, but I can't lie, seeing him standing in the dugout for another club at Anfield just won't feel right. Aston Villa is a great club and perfect next step for Stevie, but I can't lie, seeing him standing in the dugout for another club at Anfield just won't feel right.

Abed Moukalled @Abedmoukalled Excuse me as I spam you with Gerrard pics for the rest of the season. God is back in the prem. Excuse me as I spam you with Gerrard pics for the rest of the season. God is back in the prem.

Nathan @NaathanByrne I’m actually so excited to see what Gerrard does at Villa 😍 I’m actually so excited to see what Gerrard does at Villa 😍

cheeses of nazereth @Cheeses0fNaz Steven Gerrard announced as new Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard announced as new Aston Villa head coach https://t.co/pQaj1YV3im

William Magill @MagillMagill3 #gerrard Steven Gerrard is the new villa manager, looks like the cazoo derby will have abit more to it now! #villa Steven Gerrard is the new villa manager, looks like the cazoo derby will have abit more to it now! #villa #gerrard

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Steven Gerrard won't have long to wait to manage on the Anfield sidelines... 📆🏟 Steven Gerrard won't have long to wait to manage on the Anfield sidelines... 📆🏟 https://t.co/TqXmRWpxqo

Steven Gerrard is proud to be announced as Aston Villa boss

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he is immensely proud to be announced as the new Aston Villa manager. The 41-year-old tactician stated that he is happy with the ambition of the club and hopes to help them achieve their goals.

Speaking after his appointment as Aston Villa boss, Gerrard said:

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach. In my conversations with [co-owners] Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims."

It is worth noting that Steven Gerrard is regarded as the successor to Jurgen Klopp once he leaves Liverpool. The former club captain was previously the manager of Liverpool's U-18 side before taking the gig at Rangers in 2018.

