Twitter in splits as Liverpool silence doubters with astonishing 9-0 win over Bournemouth

Liverpool secured their first win of the season by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield on Saturday, August 27. Roberto Firmino was the star for the Reds as they bounced back from their defeat to Manchester United last time around in some style.
Liverpool put in an excellent display in the first half, scoring five goals in the process. Firmino was instrumental in the first 45 minutes, scoring once and assisting another three times.
Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side after just three minutes. The Colombian winger scored his second Premier League goal of the season after heading home from a Firmino cross.
Harvey Elliott added a second goal three minutes later. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the third goal of the game with a spectacular effort from outside the box. He had a neat one-two with Firmino before scoring past goalkeeper Mark Travers.
The Brazilian himself scored to make it 4-0 before Virgil van Dijk's header from an Andy Robertson corner made it 5-0 for the Reds before half-time.
Liverpool, however, were not done scoring. They made it 6-0 after Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham's unfortunate touch took the ball past Travers at the start of the second half.
Firmino added a seventh goal for the Merseyside outfit at the 62 minute mark. Robertson's cross rebounded off the goalkeeper and fell into the path of the striker, who scored his second goal of the afternoon.
New summer signing Fabio Carvalho made it 8-0 for the Reds after coming on as a substitute. The former Fulham wonderkid scored the first for his new club in front of the famous Kop End following a clever touch from Kostas Tsimikas.
Liverpool scored their ninth goal after Diaz headed home from a Tsimikas corner. The biggest surprise from the game was that despite the number of goals scored, Mohamed Salah wasn't one of the goalscorers for the Reds.
Football fans on Twitter had plenty of reactions from the game at Anfield. Here are a few tweets in that regard:
Who do Liverpool play next in the Premier League?
Following their 9-0 win against Bournemouth, the Reds' next Premier League game is also at Anfield. Liverpool will take on Newcastle United on Wednesday, August 30. This is the first time a Premier League game will be played in midweek this season.
The fixtures will now come thick-and-fast as far as the Reds are concerned. Following their game against Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp's side will contest the first Merseyside derby of the season against Everton on September 3.
The Reds have also found out about their Champions League group this season. They have been drawn alongside Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A of the tournament.
