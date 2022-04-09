Twitter trollls Arsenal as they suffer 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton 

It was a case of 'too little too late' for Arsenal against Brighton as they were dealt a further blow in their hopes of attaining a top-four Premier League finish. The Gunners faithful were expecting a positive response from their team after their last matchday's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace away from home.
Before Arsenal's game against Brighton, Manchester United had lost narrowly to relegation-contendors Everton, which was a boost for the Emirates side in the top-four race. But Mikel Arteta's side struggled to make an impact and were second-best for the larger part of the game with the exception of the final 10-15 minutes.
The home side clearly felt the absence of Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey and their absence was clearly felt. After Nuno Tavares' underwhelming display at Crystal Palace in the previous game where he was substituted at half-time, Arteta chose to start Granit Xhaka at left-back.
Clearly, the decision did not work in Arsenal's favor as they struggled to string passes in midfield with the Swiss midfielder operating from a wide position. In the 28th minute, Brighton took the lead as Leandro Trossard lashed onto a cut-back by Enock Mwepu and finished with a sumptuous strike in the top-corner.
The Gunners struggled to defend with a solid organization and were unable to create any significant goal-threats while moving forward. At the half-time mark, Gabriel Martinelli had the ball in the back of the net but after almost four minutes of checking by VAR, the goal was disallowed.
It was an ambiguous decision and Arsenal will definitely feel hard done by it. Mikel Arteta then put Granit Xhaka back in midfield for the second-half and used Martinelli in the left-back role. The home side did show some urgency in the second half but it was Brighton who doubled their lead in the 67th minute.
Mwepu's night just got better when he came running to apply the finishing touch on Moises Caicedo's cross, a superb half-volley that put the game beyond the home side. Ultimately, Arsenal fell just short even though Martin Odegaard halved the deficit late before the injury time began and faced a second consecutive defeat. Here is how social media has reacted to Arsenal losing ground in the top-four race.
Arsenal set up a frantic final few minutes at the Emirates
There was a lot at stake in the final few minutes as the Gunners showed the urgency to get something out of the game after falling behind by two goals. They got a free-kick in a dangerous position very late in the game which was taken by Martin Odegaard as he struck the post.
The ball fell to Nicolas Pepe who took a shot but the ball again got deflected from the crossbar. Just when it felt like this would not be Arsenal's evening, Odegaard fired a shot from almost 35-yards which took a deflection from Brighton's Danny Welbeck and landed in the top-corner, beating Robert Sanchez.
Deep into injury time, with the Emirates faithful pushing their team to get the equalizer, Cedric put in a delicious cross from the right side which Eddie Nketiah met with his head. However, Sanchez was the hero this time as he made a great instinctual save and helped Brighton go over the line.