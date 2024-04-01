Two Barcelona stars could be suspended for Real Madrid after intentional bookings in Las Palmas win - Reports

Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski and Joao Cancelo could be suspended for their clash against Real Madrid after allegedly getting intentional bookings in the 1-0 La Liga win against Las Palmas.

Lewandowski was booked in the 81st minute for walking really slowly towards the touchline as he was being substituted for young forward Vitor Roque. He ignored the call for the substitution, waiting for the referee to book him instead.

Meanwhile, Cancelo picked up a booking in the 89th minute for his over-reaction after unnecessarily clashing with Las Palmas winger Marvin Park, who is on loan from Real Madrid.

The pair's yellow cards mean that they will miss their next match in La Liga against Cadiz. However, it has since been learned that their bookings were intentional, for if they were to receive them against Cadiz, they would be suspended for El Clasico.

According to the disciplinary rules of the Spanish Football Federation, the Pole and the Portuguese will be suspended for two matches for deliberately trying to earn yellow cards. The RFEF Disciplinary Code clearly reads:

"If a footballer deliberately earns a warning in order to serve a suspension match, they must serve the punishment for that warning plus an additional one – in other words, two matches in total."

Barcelona travel to the Spanish capital to take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on April 21. Without their star players Lewandowski and Cancelo, they have an uphill task on their hands against the league leaders.

Las Palmas coach Garcia Pimienta heaps praise on Barcelona youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal

UD Las Palmas coach Garcia Pimienta has heaped praise on the young Barcelona duo of Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal after his side's 1-0 loss to the Blaugrana in La Liga on March 30.

The 17-year-old centre-back and the 16-year-old winger started for Barca and helped their side secure a narrow win. The former has made 14 appearances and the latter has made 40 appearances for their senior team across all competitions this season.

Pimienta was a graduate of the Barcelona academy himself, and even coached across the youth levels for 15 years (2006 to 2021).

At full-time, he commended Cubarsi and Yamal, saying that he believed the youngsters showed great maturity and focus throughout the game. He said:

“If you play in the first team, no matter how old you are, it is because you deserve it. It seemed as if they had been playing in the first team for 10 seasons."

The young duo will be vital to Barcelona's chances in the UEFA Champions League. They take on Paris Saint-Germain in their next game in the first leg of their quarterfinal fixture on April 10.