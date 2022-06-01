"Two more could come in" - Kevin Campbell tips Arsenal to sign 2 strikers in the transfer window

Kevin Campbell has tipped Arsenal to sign two strikers over the summer transfer window.

The former Gunners striker has insisted that the north London club will sign two forwards even if they tie down Eddie Nketiah to a new deal.

Arsenal are set to be without a striker at the end of June, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts set to expire.

As per The Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta's side have offered Nketiah a new five-year deal worth in the region of £100,000-per-week with a £5million signing on bonus.

Kevin Campbell has suggested that Nketiah is unlikely to become the first-choice striker if he commits his future at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Nketiah will pen a new long term deal - Eddie has decided to turn down Bundesliga and PL club proposals to stay at Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah will stay at Arsenal, as reported by @SamiMokbel81_DM and @David_Ornstein . The decision has been made - nothing signed yet.Nketiah will pen a new long term deal - Eddie has decided to turn down Bundesliga and PL club proposals to stay at Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah will stay at Arsenal, as reported by @SamiMokbel81_DM and @David_Ornstein. The decision has been made - nothing signed yet. ⚪️🔴 #AFCNketiah will pen a new long term deal - Eddie has decided to turn down Bundesliga and PL club proposals to stay at Arsenal. https://t.co/VbrylxDRW7

Campbell has tipped his former club to sign two attackers this summer, one being a natural number nine and the other who can play either centrally or out wide. The former Everton striker told Football Insider:

“I think they will sign two more on top of that. The way Arsenal will do it is by signing one striker and a forward who can play wide or central. Maybe Eddie, Jesus and another striker sign."

He added:

“I would like to see a taller striker come in. Somebody who has a bit of size and presence. It is their money, they will do what they feel is right. One thing I do know is that Nketiah is not being offered a new deal to be a regular starter next season. That is why I think two more could come in. He has not signed it yet though.”

Arsenal chasing the signature of Manchester City striker

As per Football.London, Arsenal are leading the chase to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

As per the report, Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the Brazilian this summer, with Antonio Conte said to be keen on the 25-year-old.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the current plan for strikers at Arsenal for the upcoming season. The priority is them two and to not sign two strikers, as per @David_Ornstein Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the current plan for strikers at Arsenal for the upcoming season. The priority is them two and to not sign two strikers, as per @David_Ornstein.

However, it is suggested that neither clubs are willing to match the £55 million asking price set by the Cityzens on the former Palmeiras star.

We will have to wait and see whether the Gunners can get this deal over the line but it is imperative that the north London giants need to reinforce their attack.

If Eddie Nketiah signs a new deal to stay at the Emirates, it will be a good deal for the Gunners. The 23-year-old could prove to be a valuable asset with his goalscoring ability.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far