2 key stars missing as Manchester United announce squad for Arsenal Premier League clash 

Manchester United are set to miss Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for their Premier League game against Arsenal later today.

According to the squad listed by the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are expected to start without their usual full-backs in Shaw and Wan-Bissaka. Luke Shaw is still recovering from a head injury he picked up in November while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also not traveled with the squad.

This could prompt caretaker manager Michael Carrick to play the likes of Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles on either side of the centre-backs. Alex Telles has made just two Premier League appearances for Manchester United while Diogo Dalot has featured just four times for the side.

These absentees could hand Arsenal an early advantage in the game. The Gunners possess quick wingers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli, who could exploit Manchester United's weakness at the back.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's injuries have added salt to Manchester United's wounds. The Red Devils are already without Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba for their game against Arsenal.

However, the Manchester United squad does include a surprise name in Amad Diallo. The 19-year-old winger is yet to feature for the Red Devils this season and could make an appearance today.

De Gea, Heaton, Henderson; Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fernandes, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Van de Beek; Amad, Greenwood, Lingard, Martial, Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho. Confirmed Manchester United squad members to face Arsenal;De Gea, Heaton, Henderson; Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fernandes, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Van de Beek; Amad, Greenwood, Lingard, Martial, Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho. #MUFC Confirmed Manchester United squad members to face Arsenal;De Gea, Heaton, Henderson; Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fernandes, Fred, Mata, McTominay, Van de Beek; Amad, Greenwood, Lingard, Martial, Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho. #MUFC

Arsenal have found their feet in the Premier League and are currently fifth in the standings. A win against Manchester United will see them break into the top four alongside the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are enduring a poor run of form. The Red Devils have picked up just one win in their last eight games and are currently tenth in the table.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United's game against Arsenal

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United when they welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford later today. The Red Devils have announced former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager until the end of the season.

However, the 63-year-old manager had issues with a work permit visa, which means he can only watch Manchester United play Arsenal from the stands. Rangnick will have no influence on the proceedings and is expected to take charge of United when they play Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Michael Carrick will be in charge of his third and final game as caretaker manager. The former midfielder secured a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League before grinding out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the league.

