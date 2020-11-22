David Coote checks his VAR monitor

Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand could not agree on the penalty decision that was overturned by VAR during Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion. The Red Devils faced West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday, and after a stale first half, the game provided a controversial second period.

West Brom’s Conor Gallagher was brought down by Bruno Fernandes in the box, which prompted referee David Coote to point towards the penalty spot. However, when it looked like Manchester United were about to go behind, Coote was invited to consult the pitchside VAR monitor. After watching replays of the incident, the referee overturned his original decision and the Red Devils were let off.

It turned out to be just the shot in the arm Manchester United needed. A few minutes later, the home side won a penalty of their own, which Bruno Fernandes converted on his second attempt to put his team ahead.

The Red Devils held on to their lead and won the game. However, two Manchester United legends remain poles apart in their assessment of the West Brom penalty decision.

VAR intervention helped Manchester United seal all three points

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that David Coote was wrong to overturn the decision.

"It's a disgraceful decision, he got it right the first time around. He's gone there, looked at it, how do you actually go against the decision you've made initially when you're looking at it closely? The more you look at it, the more it's a penalty."

The Englishman strongly stated he believes the away side were robbed of a legitimate decision.

"It's plain and simple to see. You've got to look at it from a West Brom point of view as well, they've come here and been tight, kept to their gameplan and been solid. They (West Brom) are looking for little opportunities in a game like that, they get one and it gets taken from them."

However, Ferdinand’s former teammate, legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, disagreed with his views. He claimed that the incident was inconclusive.

"I've seen it about 50 times, I still can't make my mind up on it. I know it does look like a little bit of shin on shin but it does look like he touches the ball a little bit as well. From another angle, you can see Bruno's reaction to go and complain to the referee straight away saying he never fouled him. We'd all do that, of course, but I don't think it's totally conclusive... I'm not sure it's that clear."

