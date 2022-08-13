Two MLS clubs looking to sign Barcelona star - Reports

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is the subject of interest from two Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs. The Spain international's contract is set to expire in June 2023.

Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal) have reported that the 34-year-old has no intentions of renewing his contract with the Blaugrana, with his sights set on a move to the United States next year. The Spanish outlet also claimed that the Barcelona captain would have considered a move to the MLS this summer itself, if not for the upcoming World Cup.

The Catalan veteran has registered 680 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga side since his first-team debut in 2008, scoring 18 goals and providing 41 assists.

Barcelona's financial struggles in recent years have had a huge impact on the Spanish side's ability to pay their players' wages. Despite their financial woes, the Catalan giants have managed to sign the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde this summer.

The La Liga side had asked Busquets and vice-captain Gerard Pique to endure further salary reductions in order to register the newly-arrived signings. The midfielder was reportedly willing to accept deferred payments as opposed to a salary cut.

David Beckham's co-owned franchise Inter Miami is touted to be one of Busquets' next destinations in America. The veteran has won a whopping 34 trophies with the Bluagrana in his glittering career.

Xavi provides update on Chelsea targets ahead of Rayo clash

Xavi has addressed the availability of Chelsea targets Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the Catalans' opening La Liga fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, August 14.

During a press conference, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes) about Aubameyang:

"I want him on my team. The players I don’t count on, already know. I have already spoken to them. The other ones are part of the club, they train with us and they are here to compete. Between now and the 31st August a lot can happen. But Aubameyang I like a lot, he helped us a lot. He’s an impotant player for me. He arrived here with a lot of humility, a good work ethic, so we’ll see what happens."

The former Barcelona midfielder added that De Jong's situation is the same as that of Aubameyang. He said:

"For me, it’s the same as Aubameyang. He’s an important player, he’s part of the squad, I can use him. Great. From now until the 31st we’ll see what opportunities there are and where we are regards our participation in the market. From now until the 31st, anything can happen, with Frenkie and with many players of the squad. Things can happen."

