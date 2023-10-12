"Two players that we know can come in" - Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign 2 Premier League stars instead of Victor Osimhen

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Wolves forward Pedro Neto instead of Victor Osimhen this summer.

Oshimen, who currently plays for Napoli, has been in exceptional form in the Italian top tier, scoring six goals in eight Serie A appearances this term. This follows after the Nigerian forward's incredible 2022-23 campaign, scoring 31 goals and five assists across all competitions and playing a crucial role in their title win.

However, he has been touted with an exit recently after Napoli posted a disparaging TikTok regarding Osimhen that made headlines all over the footballing world. The Nigeria international has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

However, Campbell fails to see why the Gunners must spend extravagantly on Osimhen when they can get Toney and Neto, proven Premier League players, for virtually the same price.

The Englishman said on Curtish Shaw TV (via football.london):

"Osimhen. Quality player that he is. Top-class. He has never played in the Premier League. Will he just automatically just transition to the Premier League? We don’t know. Two players that we know can come in and hit the ground running are Toney and Neto. £60 million. You take Toney all day long. £80 million. If someone says pay that and you win the title, then you pay it, don’t you."

"You get Neto as well," he added. "You solve the problem of the Saka dilemma. And Martinelli because Neto can play on that side as well. But Toney is the key. He offers that big and strong striker, who can cause Man City problems. We have seen him cause Liverpool problems."

Toney is currently on the sidelines, serving an eight-month suspension relating to breaching gambling regulations. Neto, on the other hand, has shown impressive form, registering six goal contributions in eight league appearances for Wolves.

"I think whoever is serious" - Agbonlahor criticizes Arsenal duo and urges club to sign Premier League forward

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor seems to agree with Campbell's claims. He believes Arsenal must sign Ivan Toney if they are serious about challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

The Englishman criticized Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, claiming that the Arsenal striker duo are not good enough to spearhead Mikel Arteta's front three.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (as quoted by football.london):

"Nketiah is a decent striker to bring on for 15 minutes, he's not your main striker. Gabriel Jesus, good on the ball and linking [the play], but he's not strong enough holding the ball up, he's not getting into the areas where you'll get those tap-ins and he won't get those headers."

The former Aston Villa star added:

"Whoever is serious about the title go and get him (Ivan Toney) in January. Do Spurs go and get Toney? If Spurs get to January and they're in the title race. What if Son gets injured or Maddison, what then? They've got Richarlison, he can't score, the young lad Johnson will do ok. I think whoever is serious about a title challenge, go and get Ivan Toney."

Nketiah has scored two goals in eight Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season, while Jesus has recorded three goals in nine matches across competitions.