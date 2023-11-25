Two Real Madrid stars react after Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace to help Al Nassr win 

Real Madrid stars Rodrygo Goes and Vincius Jr. have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's post after he helped Al-Nassr beat Al-Akhdoud on Friday, November 24.

Al-Nassr secured a comfortable 3-0 win at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. Sami Al-Najei gave the hosts the lead in the 13th after an excellent team move found him free in the box. They had a few more chances to score in the first half but it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Al-Nassr pushed for the second goal in the second half and got it through their captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the 77th minute. Al-Akhdoud failed to deal with a cross well and the rebound fell to Ronaldo. The forward controlled it well and put it in the back of the net through a very tight angle.

The former Real Madrid attacker then got another goal three minutes later. Al-Akhdoud goalkeeper Paulo Vitor ran out of his area to stop an Al-Nassr attack but the ball rebounded to Ronaldo. The 38-year-old controlled it with his chest and scored from around 40 yards out into an empty net.

After the game, he shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

"Happy weekend everyone! 😁💙💛"

Real Madrid attacking duo Vinicius and Rodrygo commented on the post. The former put two crown emojis, writing "SIIIII" in between. Rodrygo, meanwhile, commented with a goat emoji and a heart-eye emoji.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in 18 games across competitions.

When Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. shared his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

Vinicius Jr. received the iconic No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid ahead of this season. The number has been donned by legends like Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter is Los Blancos' all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 games along with 131 assists. He helped them win numerous trophies, including four UEFA Champions League.

After receiving the shirt, Vinicius expressed his gratitude, saying (via Marca):

"I'm very grateful to wear this jersey that many other great players have worn."

When asked to name one former Real Madrid player who wore the No. 7 shirt and inspired him, Vinicius said:

"I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo because I've watched all of his games and he marked an era at the club. He's an idol for me."

Vinicius has been excellent for Los Blancos since arriving from Flamengo in 2018 and has grown into his role on the left wing. The Brazilian has registered 65 goals and 68 assists in 238 games for the Spanish giants.