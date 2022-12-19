"Two shi**y shots and we tie the game" - Emi Martinez makes brutally honest confession after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Emiliano Martinez was once again the hero as Argentina defeated France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final via penalties. Martinez pulled off a few stunning saves during the clash. He also denied Kingsley Coman during the penalty shootout.

Les Bleus, however, caused problems as Kylian Mbappe bagged a stunning hat-trick, becoming the second player ever to do so in the final of the World Cup.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper reacted after the game as he said:

“Two shi**y shots and we tie the game. Another time they kicked me three times and scored three goals. I think I could have done more, but afterwards I was fine."

El Partidazo de COPE @partidazocope Dibu Martínez, después de ganar la final:



“Dos tiros de mierda y nos empatan el partido. Otra vez me patean tres veces y me meten tres goles. Creo que podría haber hecho más, pero después estuve bien”



#COPEMundial Dibu Martínez, después de ganar la final:“Dos tiros de mierda y nos empatan el partido. Otra vez me patean tres veces y me meten tres goles. Creo que podría haber hecho más, pero después estuve bien” 🇦🇷 Dibu Martínez, después de ganar la final: 🏆 “Dos tiros de mierda y nos empatan el partido. Otra vez me patean tres veces y me meten tres goles. Creo que podría haber hecho más, pero después estuve bien”📻 #COPEMundial https://t.co/C6usLe2oku

Martinez further added (via ESPN):

"There could not have been a World Cup that I have dreamed of like this. I was calm during the penalties."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was also overjoyed by his team's performance in the showpiece clash. He said after the game:

"I cannot believe that we have suffered so much in a perfect game. Unbelievable, but this team responds to everything. I am proud of the work they did. It is an exciting group. With the blows we received today, with the draws, this makes you emotional. I want to tell people to enjoy. It's a historic moment for our country."

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul reacted to 2022 FIFA World Cup final win against France

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Rodrigo De Paul was a robust presence in the midfield for La Albicelste throughout the tournament. He put on yet another scintillating display in the final. He was in the match for 102 minutes and had 90 touches, recording a passing accuracy of 90 percent.

De Paul was also taken aback by the fluctuating nature of the FIFA World Cup final.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder said after the win:

"I'll never forget it. We had to suffer but we deserved to win. We've beaten the last champions, it's a joy I cannot put into words. I'm proud of being born in Argentina, and today we are on top of the world."

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, was named the Player of the Tournament for his performance in the World Cup. The Argentine captain scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes