"Two totally different personalities" - Referee Said Martinez reveals how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo behave on the pitch

Honduran referee Said Martinez has compared the on-field personalities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He stated that while the Argentine superstar was a calm presence, the Portugal forward was a little more expressive.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, he said:

"They are two totally different personalities, but both are great players, I don’t think one stands out over the other. Refereeing Messi is a little calmer, he is a player who plays the ball and thinks about his game more than anything else. Cristiano Ronaldo is a little more demonstrative without being disrespectful. But refereeing them is without doubt a privilege anyone would like to have. Seeing them both score a goal from a free kick is something I will never forget."

Speaking about the Inter Miami attacker, he added:

"With Messi, we shook hands before the game. I welcomed him and he thanked me. At the end of the game, I also remember that when everyone was chanting his name, he went to shake my hand, I will always remember that."

He had this to say about the Al-Nassr forward:

"With Cristiano, my anecdote is him complaining to me, confronting me, because I disallowed two of his goals. He didn’t even trust the VAR. Before the start of the second half, I called him over and let him know that I didn’t like the way he had come up to me. He admitted he was wrong and agreed with me. Then he focused on playing and scored a phenomenal goal from a free kick that helped his team win."

Martinez has had the unique privilege of officiating in games featuring both superstars. He was also in action in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and was the referee for the 2023 Gold Cup final.

Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the year 2023

It has been an eventful year for both of football's greatest superstars, where both have adjusted well to their new surroundings.

Coming off a World Cup triumph in December 2022, Messi's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain eventually soured. He left the Ligue 1 side to join Inter Miami in the summer. He had an instant impact, firing the side to a Leagues Cup triumph and helping them in the push for a playoff spot, which resulted in failure. In 2023, he bagged 28 goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for club and country.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, had just completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in December 2022. His World Cup campaign ended with him being benched prior to Portugal's exit from the quarter-final stage. With Al-Nassr, he guided the side to a second-place finish for the 2022-23 season. This season, he has been in scintillating form as they find themselves second again in the league. Across 59 appearances, he has 54 goals and 15 assists, finishing as 2023's top scorer.