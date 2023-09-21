"Two unexpected substitutions" - Gerardo Martino gives an update on Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba as Inter Miami duo forced off with injury vs Toronto

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino says the club will evaluate Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba after the pair were injured against Toronto FC on Wednesday (September 20).

Messi was making his first appearance for the Herons since the international break. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner sat out his side's last two games as Martino rested him amid a grueling schedule of games for club and country.

However, the Argentine icon returned to Inter Miami's starting lineup to face Toronto at DRV PNK Stadium. Fans were thrilled to see the iconic forward back captaining the side but his return ended early.

Lionel Messi pulled up with an issue in the 37th minute and Robert Taylor came on as his replacement. This occurred just three minutes after Alba also picked up a knock and was subbed for Noah Allen.

Martino spoke to the media at halftime and was asked about the situation regarding the two Barcelona icons. He responded (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Messi and Jordi had to come out. It was two unexpected substitutions. We will evaluate them in these days.”

Messi scored the winner in Argentina's 1-0 win against Ecuador in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on September 8. He then missed La Abiceleste's 3-0 victory against 10-man Bolivia four days later.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has hit the ground running with 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions for Inter Miami. They will hope his injury isn't too serious as they face Orlando City in MLS action (September 25) and Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final (September 28).

Meanwhile, Alba has also impressed since joining the Herons in the summer. He has bagged two goals and as many assists in 11 games. It remains to be seen the extent of his injury.

Herculez Gomez on Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino's decision to start Lionel Messi against Toronto

Former MLS star Hercules Gomez called Martino's decision to hand Lionel Messi a start against Toronto 'massive'. The former LA Galaxy forward didn't expect the Argentina captain to play the following game against Orlando as a result. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Massive decision by Tata Martino. Looks like Messi won’t be playing (much) vs Orlando City."

The Herons could now be without their superstar forward when they face Oscar Pareja's men on Monday. Martino commented on both Messi and Alba's fitness ahead of the game against Toronto (via ESPN):

"Messi and [Jordi] Alba will train in the full session today with the team, and after that we'll see if they're available to play and to what extent."

Lionel Messi has rarely come off in games during his illustrious career. Martino's decision may just have turned out to be the wrong one given his Inter Miami return didn't even last until halftime.