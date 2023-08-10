"Two World Champions" - Inter Miami owner David Beckham makes social media post as he poses alongside Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammate

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham made a social media post as Lionel Messi met up with his Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine World Cup winners posed alongside the Manchester United for a photo.

De Paul has long been known as one of Messi's best friends in the Argentina national team. Some bave even jokingly anointed the Atletico Madrid midfielder as Messi's 'bodyguard' for his protective nature, when it comes to the Argentina captain.

He has now traveled to Miami to meet Messi. Beckham took a photo with the duo and captioned the image on his social media:

Lionel Messi completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired this summer. He has since scored seven goals and has provided one assist in four matches for the American club.

Messi's performances have helped the Miami-based club reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing Leagues Cup. They recently defeated FC Dallas via penalties as the game ended 4-4 after regulation time with Messi yet again scoring a brace. They will next face Charlotte FC in the quarter-finals on August 12.

Inter Miami youngster thinking of switching allegiance to Argentina due to Lionel Messi influence

During Inter Miami's 4-4 draw against Charlotte FC, Benjamin Cremaschi was one of the goalscorers, netting from close distance after being set up flawlessly by Jordi Alba.

Cremaschi, born in the United States, is also eligible to represent Argentina at the international level. In fact, he has been called up by the u-20 side of both nations.

The youngster is giving a thought about which country to represent and opened up on Lionel Messi's potential influence in his future decision to some extent. Cremaschi said (via ESPN):

"I talk to the two federations. It's very nice to be in the process of both of them and very involved in the club, with the day-to-day. Obviously, I'm going to have to make a decision later. Having Messi can influence a bit. There is time."

Cremaschi further went on to reflect his thoughts on Lionel Messi's heroics during Inter Miami's latest showdown against FC Dallas as the Argentine netted an 85th minute free kick to restore parity to the clash. He said:

"Having Leo there and seeing him take a free kick in the 84th minute to tie the game. Something that only he does. It's something impressive."

Messi is the inspiration and the idol to many across world football. Hence, it won't be surprising if he plays a role in his Inter Miami teammate Creamschi's decision regarding his allegiance in international football.