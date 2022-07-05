Tyrell Malacia makes ‘promise’ to Manchester United fans after completing Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have finally made their first signing of the Erik ten Hag era after confirming the arrival of Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

The 22-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract. Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils will pay £13 million plus add-ons for the promising Dutch international.

Malacia enjoyed an exceptional season with the Eredivisie giants last term. He scored once and created five assists in his 50 appearances across the campaign while also helping his team reach the Europa Conference League final.

In his first interview with Manchester United, Malacia promised supporters that would give everything for the shirt, as he proclaimed:

“It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us. I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players."

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt."

Malacia also expressed his gratitude to his former club and added:

"I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Erik Ten Haag's first signing, Tyrell Malacia, speaks about his move to Manchester United 🗣️ "This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager"Erik Ten Haag's first signing, Tyrell Malacia, speaks about his move to Manchester United 🗣️ "This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager"Erik Ten Haag's first signing, Tyrell Malacia, speaks about his move to Manchester United 🔴👇 https://t.co/r7FJts8kCE

Manchester United football director heaps praise on first summer signing

Malacia has gained a reputation in the Netherlands as a pacy and promising left-back. He will be expected to provide stiff competition for the likes of Luke Shaw and Alex Telles.

Red Devils director John Murtough couldn't hide his delight over securing the club's first signing of the window and stated:

“Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands."

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead. Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”

The full-back currently has five caps for the Dutch senior side. He will be hoping to secure a place in Louis van Gaal's starting XI ahead of the Qatar World Cup, which takes place later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far