Tyson Fury sends welcome message to new Manchester United signing Mason Mount

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has sent a welcome message to Mason Mount, who has joined Manchester United from Chelsea this month.

The Red Devils have reportedly paid a fee of £60 million including add-ons to sign the England international, who had just one year left on his contract at Chelsea. Earlier today (5 June), Manchester United posted a video of him trying out the club's home kit for the first time.

Fury, who boasts an impressive 33-0-1 professional boxing record, shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote: "Welcome @MasonMount". The 34-year-old Manchester-born boxer is a long-time fan of the Red Devils.

Mount, meanwhile, has signed a bumper five-year contract which will see him earn £300,000 a week. He left Chelsea after an 18-year association with the club, where he registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior games.

It remains to be seen where the England international will fit in Erik ten Hag's starting XI. Bruno Fernandes is virtually untouchable in the No. 10 role while Marcus Rashford has made the left flank his own.

Mount could play in the No. 8 role that Christian Eriksen currently occupies. Regardless, he will add great depth in multiple positions at his new club.

Mason Mount excited for new challenge at Manchester United after Chelsea transfer

Mason Mount was destined to be a modern-day legend for Chelsea until his move to Manchester United this summer.

In the player's own words, it was difficult for him to leave his boyhood. But a fresh challenge at Manchester United was enough to end a long association with the west London giants.

Speaking in his first interview after moving to the Old Trafford outfit, Mount told the club's official website:

"It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

The 36-cap England international added:

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here."

Mount is the first player to have joined United's senior team from Stamford Bridge since Nemanja Matic six years ago.

