UEFA Champions League 2025/26 draw: Barcelona and Real Madrid learn their league stage 

The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League opponents of Barcelona and Real Madrid for the league stage have been announced. The draw took place in Monday on Thursday, August 28.

The LaLiga champions will face the defending UCL Champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home, and the FIFA Club World Cup winners, Chelsea, away. They will also face Eintracht Frankfurt, Olympiacos, and Copenhagen at home. Their other three away fixtures are against Club Brugge, Slavia Praha, and Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will lock horns against Manchester City at home and Premier League champions Liverpool away. They will face Serie A giants Juventus, Marseille, and Monaco at home, and Benfica, Olympiacos, and Kairat Almaty away.

Barcelona reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season, eventually losing to Inter Milan 7-6 on aggregate. The LaLiga champions will face some new opponents that they haven't played against in the last few seasons. The last faced Club Brugge during the 2002-03 season. Meanwhile, their last game against Copenhagen in the UCL dates back to the 2010-11 season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the group stage last season. They defeated Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16 playoffs. They were later eliminated in the quarterfinals by another Premier League side, Arsenal, on a 5-1 score.

Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in signing 16-year-old midfielder: Reports

According to agent Rafaela Pimenta (via El Chiringuito), Barcelona target Gilberto Mora is reportedly linked to Real Madrid. The Mexican midfielder has garnered the attention of multiple top European clubs, including the two LaLiga giants, with his recent performances in Liga MX.

Mora made his professional debut for Tijuana in Mexican top-tier football last summer at the age of 15, becoming the youngest player to do so. He later became the youngest player to win an international tournament, being part of the Gold Cup-winning Mexican side earlier this summer.

Talking about Los Blancos' interest in the 16-year-old, his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said:

"Yes, it's normal that he is linked with big teams, because he is very young and very strong. So we're going to hear a lot of thoughts, ideas regarding him and what will happen. I prefer for him to go where he is happiest."

As per the report, Barcelona also inquired about the Mexican midfielder last summer. The likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in the 16-year-old.

