UEFA confirm duration of Marcus Rashford's punishment after his red card in Manchester United's loss to Copenhagen in the UCL

UEFA have confirmed that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford will be suspended for only one game following his red card against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. The attacker will miss their next clash against Galatasaray as a result.

Rashford was sent off in the 42nd minute of the first half against Copenhagen in a game that the Red Devils lost by a score of 4-3 on November 8. While the score was goalless at that point, Erik ten Hag's side conceded twice in quick succession before the end of the first half of that match.

The Red Devils are currently rock bottom in Group A with three points from four matches. Galatasaray, meanwhile, are third with four points from as many games. United will play the Turkish giants on November 28 in Istanbul. The two sides first met at Old Trafford on October 2 and Galatasaray emerged victorious by a score of 3-2.

Rashford's absence from the crucial game could be a big miss for Manchester United. A defeat could see the team's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition in serious danger.

Rashford, though, hasn't been at his best this season. He has scored only one goal and provided three assists in 16 appearances across competitions. In four Champions League appearances, the Englishman has bagged two assists.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag keeps his trust on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's leading attacker last season. He scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions, netting 17 times in the Premier League.

His performance, however, hasn't been up to the mark this term, scoring just once in the league. Manager Erik ten Hag, though, is confident that Rashford will regain his form. He told the media (via United's official website):

"He has proven it across all his career. He's scored more than 100 goals already in the Premier League. He scored last season; 30 goals, so there will come a moment in this season that it clicks."

United will return to action on November 26 as they take on Everton in an away league clash. Ten Hag's side are sixth with 21 points from 12 games.