UEFA Euro 2024: 5 incredible stats as Switzerland secure 3-1 win over Hungary in Group A

The second fixture of UEFA Euro 2024 came to a close as Switzerland defeated Hungary 3-1 to get their campaign off to a winning start in Group A on June 15.

Kwadwo Duah broke the deadlock for Switzerland in the 12th minute before Michel Aebischer made it 2-0 with a curling effort in the 45th minute. Barnabas Varga halved the deficit in the 66th minute to get Hungary back into the game. Fortunately for the Swiss, Breel Embolo sealed all three points in the third minute of stoppage time with a good finish past the keeper.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five interesting stats from the game:

Trending

#5

Duah gave Switzerland the lead, scoring on his first competitive start for his nation. There was a total of 22 passes in the build-up to his goal, making it the third-longest passing sequence for any team leading to a goal at the Euros since 1980, as per BBC Match of the Day.

Expand Tweet

#4

Aebischer's goal and his assist for Duah's opener meant he became the first Switzerland international in history to score and assist in the same game at the Euros (via 90min).

Expand Tweet

#3

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai had a solid game for Hungary, providing an assist but ended up on the losing side on the day. However, he became the youngest captain in Euros history at the age of 23, as per ESPN.

#2

Following their win against Hungary at Euro 2024, Switzerland have now lost just one of their last 11 Euros games, winning four, and drawing six in the process (excluding penalty shootouts, h/t Squawka).

Expand Tweet

#1

Embolo has had a tough year, missing 39 games, and playing just 181 minutes of football (via TNT Sports) due to a cruciate ligament tear. He came off the bench today to seal a famous win for his nation at the death, giving them a perfect start at Euro 2024.

When will Switzerland and Hungary play next at Euro 2024?

Switzerland emphatically pulled off a deserved 3-1 win against Hungary at Euro 2024. They are second in Group A with three points, behind leaders Germany who have a superior goal difference (four to two).

Meanwhile, Hungary are third with Scotland languishing at the bottom after suffering a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Germans during the Euro 2024 opener last night.

Switzerland next face Scotland on Wednesday, June 19, and could seal their spot in the Round of 16 with a win. Hungary will next play Germany and will aim to keep their qualification hopes alive on the same day.