UEFA Euro 2024: Croatia star Bruno Petkovic misses penalty vs Spain, gets rebound goal ruled out by VAR in space of few minutes

Croatia star Bruno Petkovic missed a penalty during the Euro 2024 group stage clash with Spain on Saturday, June 15. La Roja earned a 3-0 win in Berlin to open their campaign. Alvaro Morata (29'), Fabian Ruiz (32'), and Dani Carvajal (45+2') were on the scoresheet for Luis de la Fuente's team.

Ruiz set Morata up for the opener before scoring a spectacular second for his team. Lamine Yamal then set Carvajal up with a delightful cross at the stroke of half time.

Croatia had a late chance to pull a goal back when they were awarded a penalty. Bruno Petkovic's effort, though, was saved by Simon. Ivan Perisic crossed the rebound to Petkovic, who turned the ball in. The goal, though, was ruled out as Perisic was charged of infringement.

However, there was more controversy surrounding the incident. Whether Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon stepped ahead of his goal line before saving the penalty remains under scrutiny.

Nevertheless, Spain started their Euro 2024 campaign in style by seeing off a difficult opposition. With Italy also in Group B, that's a massive result for the three-time champions. Croatia, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb to reach the knockouts.

Fabian Ruiz shines in Spain's Euro 2024 win

Fabian Ruiz was undoubtedly the star of the show in Spain's Euro 2024 opening win against Croatia. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was solid throughout the game.

He won 100% of his tackles, completed 91% of his passes, scored one goal and provided an assist. Ruiz completed 49 passes and won four of his five ground duels. He also completed two dribbles.

The PSG midfielder has often faced criticism for his performances for the Parisians. Ruiz, though, oozed class against Croatia and showed why La Roja boss De la Fuente trusts him so much.

Spain return to action on June 20 against Italy in a clash of two European heavyweights, while Croatia play Albania a day earlier. Italy and Albania, meanwhile, lock horns in the other Group B game later on Saturday.