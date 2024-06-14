UEFA Euro 2024: Manuel Neuer sets record after being named in Germany line-up to face Scotland

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has created history by starting the Euro 2024 opener against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday (June 14). The 38-year-old has equalled France's Hugo Lloris as the goalkeeper with the most appearances at a major tournament.

The retired 2018 FIFA World Cup winning Frenchman held the record outright after featuring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar - which defending champions Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Neuer has now joined the exclusive club by starting against Scotland in a strong-looking Germany XI named by Julian Nagelsmann, featuring captain Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz, to name a few.

In the process, the 38-year-old has gone past his former teammate Philipp Lahm (34) for most starts by a Germany international at a major tournament. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (43) and Paolo Maldini (36) stand ahead of Neuer, who's appearing in his fourth European Championship at Euro 2024.

Neuer has played just twice since Germany made a group-stage exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His last game at the European Championship was a 2-0 Round-of-16 loss to the old enemy England - who went on to lose to Italy in the final.

Euro 2024: Manuel Neuer's European Championship numbers

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer ahead of Euro 2024

Veteran Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be playing his 16th game in the European Championship when he takes the field in Munich against Scotland on Friday.

He made his European Championship debut at Euro 2012 in a 1-0 win over Portugal. Germany won their next three games as well before a Mario Balotelli brace for Italy sunk them 2-1 in the semifinal.

At Euro 2016, Neuer again led his team to the semifinals, this time losing 2-0 to France. He kept four straight clean sheets before conceding in a 1-1 extra time draw with Italy, which Germany won 6-5 in a shootout.

His third European Championship appearance was a largely forgettable one - failing to keep a clean sheet in four games before losing to England in the Round of 16.