UEFA open investigations against 4 Real Madrid stars for their celebration in Champions League win over Atletico Madrid: Reports

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, four Real Madrid players are under investigation by UEFA for their celebrations after they beat crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Daniel Ceballos, and Vinicius Jr are in hot water with the European body after their celebrations against Los Rojiblancos raised questions.

Los Blancos beat their LaLiga rivals in the round of 16 of the Champions League on penalties after there was nothing to separate the sides on aggregate. Julian Alvarez's cancelled spot kick and Marcos Llorente's missed penalty saw the defending champions book their place in the quarter finals where they will face Arsenal.

Real Madrid hopes the four stars avoid punishment amid UEFA's investigation into their conduct after the final whistle at the Metropolitano. Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Ceballos, and Vinicius Jr are key parts of the Los Blancos team, making 153 appearances across all competitions and contributing 50 goals and 17 assists.

The Spanish giants hope to retain their UEFA Champions League crown, bagging the title for the 16th time in their illustrious history.

LaLiga star's agent hopes for Real Madrid return.

LaLiga star Miguel Gutierrez's agent has spoken about his client's chances of returning to Real Madrid in the summer. The 23-year-old left the Spanish giants in the summer of 2022 to join Girona and has impressed for the Catalan side since he arrived.

In a recent interview with Zona mixta, Guttierrez's agent, Daniel Mendez, discussed his hopes of the defender returning to the Spanish capital, saying via Managing Madrid:

“Real Madrid are following their deadlines, they are not rushing because it’s April. They know that the moment they raise their hand everything will be decided. We would like and we would love for Real Madrid to bring Miguel Gutiérrez back.”

“He is performing at an optimal level, even in the last few games when he’s playing injured. Yet, he wanted to give his all for his team, which speaks very highly of him. He has a very high pain threshold and has recovered by playing.”

Guttierez began his career with the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners and made 10 appearances for the side to help them win the Champions League and LaLiga titles in 2022. He is contracted to Girona until the summer of 2027 and has played 108 times for the Catalan side, scoring six times and providing 19 assists.

