UEFA to refund all 19,618 Liverpool fans who helped prevent 'mass fatality catastrophe' during UCL final against Real Madrid

According to Daily Mail, UEFA are set to refund 19,618 Liverpool fans' tickets who attended the UEFA Champions League final at Stade de France last season. The Reds lost to Real Madrid1-0, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the game.

However, faulty organisation from the stadium authorities in Paris led to a massive melee. Police threw tear gas at fans outside the stadium, while the organising body was accused of inflating the number of Reds fans who were allegedly ticketless.

Investigations concluded that the calmness of the Reds' fans saved lives and prevented the situation from getting exacerbated. UEFA have recently released a statement, affirming that they will refund the English club's fans, in a stance that would cost them around £3.5 million.

The highest ticket price at Stade de France was around £670. The statement from UEFA read (via Daily Mail):

"We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair. We value the input from the Liverpool FC supporter organisations Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period."

It added:

"We recognise the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium."

The Reds' fan group have released a statement, reading:

"Spirit of Shankly and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association welcome today’s announcement from UEFA that they are to refund all LFC ticket holders who attended the Champions League final in Paris in May 22."

What's next for Liverpool?

The Reds earned a stunning 7-0 defeat against Manchester United in their latest Premier League clash. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez bagged braces for the Anfield club.

They climbed to fifth spot in the league table with the win. Jurgen Klopp's team have 42 points from 25 games.

They will return to action on Saturday (March 11) as the Reds take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash. The Cherries are 19th in the league with 21 points from 25 games.

